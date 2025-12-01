We are witnessing a strange and corrosive asymmetry in global politics. Terrorists and their patron theocratic regimes lie and fabricate reality and get believed, while democratic Israel speaks the truth and gets pilloried.

This dynamic is a big part of what feeds the Israel-Hamas propaganda gap. It is not just that Hamas and its allies are better at PR than Israel—though they most assuredly are—but it is that even if Israel conducted a masterful PR campaign, it would not be believed.

Hamas understands its narrative’s emotional mechanics, giving it an advantage over those who naively still believe that facts are enough. The idea that a single truth can puncture a thousand lies seems quaint these days.

As a career journalist and media strategist, I can talk for hours about the crisis in our news media, but the more foundational problem is civilizational weakness.

Fueling the propaganda is the old truism that lies travel faster than truth because they are designed to do so. Lies require nothing but intention. Truth moves slowly because facts, evidence, and context—not to mention institutional courage—are needed to marshal them.

Authoritarian regimes and their terrorist protegees understand this and churn out propaganda at the speed of impulse. Democracies and those burdened with moral minds build narratives with a litigant’s caution.

Israel suffers harshly under this scheme because it is a democracy under existential threat that is forced to litigate every bullet in the kangaroo-mob court of global opinion.

Authoritarian and terrorist propaganda has three advantages over truth: it is simple, it resonates emotionally, and it never needs to be corrected.

Israel, by contrast, has the corresponding disadvantages. Its communication is complex, cautious, evidentiary, footnoted, and accountable. Israel is forced to prove not just its innocence, but even its actions. Hamas merely asserts Israeli guilt and watches the newsroom reproduce it with the credulity of a con man’s mark.