Israel has inflicted considerable damage on Lebanon in its war against the Iran-backed Shia terror group Hezbollah. Sympathy for civilian victims is warranted, but some media’s sympathy seems to extend to Hezbollah itself.

This story from Reuters contains the usual anti-Israel bias and lies to besmirch the Jewish state, but its real sin is that it is written almost from Hezbollah’s point of view, but disguised as news.

Here are the techniques used:

Questionable sourcing: The story quotes four “senior” Hezbollah officials. Israel has wiped out the top three layers of Hezbollah’s leadership, so it is hard to see how Reuters could be talking to four “senior” officials. Even if these sources hold senior positions now, two months ago they must have been nobodies.