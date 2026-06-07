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The raw facts of what happened in Judea and Samaria this weekend are not especially complicated. Some Jewish extremists allegedly rampaged through Huwara, assaulted Palestinians, vandalized property, and behaved like criminal thugs. Separately, a Palestinian driver rammed an Israeli after a confrontation at Efrat Junction and was arrested.

One Jewish story dominated headlines; the Palestinian one barely registered. That tells you almost everything you need to know about how the international media report on Judea and Samaria.

The problem is not that the first story was covered. It should have been. Anyone who attacks innocent people, burns property, smashes vehicles, steals livestock, or assaults civilians deserves condemnation and prosecution. The masked thugs in Huwara are not defending Israel, but harming it. The soldier caught on camera assaulting Palestinians deserves investigation and punishment if the facts are confirmed. Israel is a state governed by law. The law should apply equally to Jewish extremists.

The problem is the grotesque imbalance through which these incidents are presented.

A reader consuming most international coverage would conclude that Jewish extremism is the defining security challenge of Judea and Samaria and that Palestinians are largely passive victims occasionally reacting badly to circumstances.

That picture bears roughly the same relationship to reality as a vegetarian wolf.

The first distortion lies in frequency.

Jewish extremist violence exists, or nationalist violence as it is called in Israeli political debate. The question is whether it is representative of the broader Jewish population living in Judea and Samaria.

It is not.

The overwhelming majority of Jews living in settlements beyond the Green Line — the armistice line from the 1967 Six-Day War — are raising families, commuting to work, paying mortgages, serving in reserve duty, and trying to survive a war that has lasted nearly three years. They are not setting fire to villages, forming masked gangs, or attacking Palestinians.

The extremists are a tiny minority. The Israel Defense Force estimates that extremists number about 300 people, out of the 500,000-plus Jews who live in Judea and Samaria.

The media generally understands this when discussing other groups. When one Christian commits murder, journalists do not describe Christianity as fundamentally murderous. When a black American commits a crime, they do not explain it as evidence of black criminal culture. When one Muslim doctor saves lives, they do not portray it as proof of Islam’s moderation.

But when a few hundred Jewish extremists engage in criminal behaviour, headlines frequently create the impression that “settlers” as a whole are the problem. Collective guilt suddenly becomes acceptable.

The second distortion is even worse.