A comforting fiction that newsrooms and media studies departments tell themselves endlessly is that they are not biased against Israel. When they get it wrong, they tell us, it is because the Israel-Palestinian conflict is so very complex.

This is unadulterated nonsense.

I say this as someone who has spent decades in newsrooms. Journalists are not, on the whole, stupid—though I do sometimes wonder. There is a fair share of the dumb and incurious, those who would not recognize the truth if it landed on their foot like an anvil. Yet stupidity is not the core problem.

The deeper flaw is resentment married to ideological confusion.

Complexity is not why journalists misreport Israel or broader Jewish matters, including antisemitic attacks on Diaspora Jews. They misreport them because honestly reporting these stories would violate the modern Western press’ moral aesthetics. Israel refuses to behave like a supplicant, survives at all costs, and wields power unapologetically. In the left-leaning media’s warped worldview, these traits render Jews deserving of punishment.

Consider the comments of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Laura Tingle—the broadcaster’s high-profile global affairs editor with a legitimate claim to being the country’s worst—who said that the Bondi Beach attack “had nothing to do with religion” and that “their actions are not based on their religion.” Presumably, the ISIS flags were merely decorative.

Contemplating Tingle’s comments, there are only so many conclusions one can draw. She is insane: probable. She is in the grip of a deranged ideology: probable. She is so stupid that her IQ sits two standard deviations to the left of the mean: probable. She is in a state of clinical denial: definite. She is deeply amoral: definite.

Each of these—none of which is mutually exclusive—should be sufficient to disqualify her from television journalism, let alone the publicly funded broadcaster. They are not, because the Australian media landscape is in the grip of an anti-Jewish mass derangement.

Much of the press simply cannot forgive Israel’s success. Tingle’s views are not aberrant; they are typical of modern Western journalism, which operates on a crude moral hierarchy: power is guilt, weakness is innocence, outcomes matter more than intent, and vulnerability is the highest virtue. This framework is incoherent, which is why it is best understood not as a political position but as a quasi-religious one.

Israel shatters this schema.