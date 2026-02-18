Bias is not what most journalists think it is. They imagine bias as the hack columnist pounding a desk, the activist masquerading as a reporter, or the partisan bloviating into a camera. Those stereotypes definitely exist. Yet because they are obvious, they get called out.

That is why most journalists are confident they are not biased. Is their confidence justified? In my former lives as an editor and publisher, I spent a great deal of time thinking about why smart journalists—and jokes aside, there are plenty of smart ones—can so often not see their own biases.

Here is what I think is going on, and nowhere has it been on display more than in coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, where coverage has been overwhelmingly anti-Israel.

The most consequential bias in modern journalism is not zealotry but professionalized moral consensus. It is bias that is so embedded in the news production process that it does not feel like bias. Peers and mastheads reward and validate it. It is bias without malice, intent, or self-awareness.

Put simply, journalists’ biases are invisible to them—like gravity or the lack of air and windows in a newsroom (copy editors, in particular, are allergic to sunlight).