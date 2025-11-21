America’s decision to sell 48 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia has many worried that Israel will lose its qualitative military edge over its rivals—something the US, by law, must ensure Israel maintains. It is a valid fear, but the good news—something rare in my writing, I know—is that Israel’s military superiority is in no imminent danger.

Yes, the F-35 is the world’s most advanced and powerful fighter jet, complete with stealth technology. Yet Israel’s military superiority is not a single line item, platform, or fighter jet. It is an ecosystem of innovation, integration, and ruthless competence built over decades—something that no arms sales, not even two squadrons of American stealth fighters, can replicate or match.

The F-35 is only the tip of Israel’s spear. Israel’s superiority is structural, multidomain, and woven into the deep fascia of the Jewish state’s national genius. Saudi Arabia can buy fifth-generation jets, but it cannot buy the history or institutions that allowed Israel to turn that jet into an apex weapon system.

If anything, Israel’s success in a seven-front war over the past two years—including its stunning 12-day blitz against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites in June—shows that not only is Israel militarily superior to its rivals, it is widening the gap.

For starters, Israel’s F-35s are not the off-the-shelf variety the US sells to others and will be selling to Riyadh. Israel has the F-35I Adir, which it has modified, weaponized, and rewired into a formidable creature of its own.

Israel opened up the whole jet, reverse-engineered parts of its avionics ecosystem, and integrated proprietary electronic-warfare, command-and-control, and homeland-coded mission systems that no other operator—including NATO nations—is permitted to install.

The F-35I is also only one piece of a triad.

The F-15IA is a monstrous, long-range strike platform with an unmatched payload. Israel’s F-15I “Ra’am, which it used to strike deep into Iran and Syria, comprised an upgraded IA model that integrates Israeli-made weapons such as the Rampage air-to-surface missile and SPICE 1000/2000 precision glide bombs—ordnance that no Middle Eastern state can equal.

The F-16I Sufa is more than a legacy platform. It is a flying laboratory with Israeli sensors, Israeli command-and-control, Israeli electronic warfare systems, and Israeli-developed conformal fuel tanks that extend its reach. It is Jerusalem’s ace in long-range intelligence and electronic warfare.

Israel also dominates the drone space. Countries may buy drones, but Israel builds entire drone ecosystems. The Eitan (Heron TP) and Hermes 900 are not just intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets. They are nodes in a vast, AI-driven targeting architecture. Gulf states can buy Turkish Bayraktars and American MQ-9s, but they do not have the underlying intelligence or technology to turn their drones into decisive instruments.

Israel’s air superiority is not a platform advantage. It is a fusion advantage—every aircraft is a sensor, every sensor a data point, every data point part of a real-time kill web. This cannot be purchased, making Israel unmatched in the air.

Then there are Israel’s game-changing missile-defense systems that the world’s militaries are lining up to purchase. Israel has built a fully integrated, three-layered missile-defense system.

The Iron Dome system shoots down close-range threats with astonishing success thanks to custom AI that learns every launch profile. This will soon be supported by Israel’s Iron Beam, which will use lasers to shoot down incoming projectiles more quickly and cheaply.

Israel’s David’s Sling system intercepts mid-range attacks such as cruise missiles, ballistic threats, and long-range rockets. Atop this sits the Arrow-3 (and soon Arrow-4), an exo-atmospheric interceptor that knocks out ballistic missiles in space.

While Saudi Arabia has THAAD and the UAE has Patriots, these are standalone systems. Israel is the world’s only country with interceptors talking to interceptors, radars talking to radars, and a unified fire-control brain dynamically deciding which threat to kill, how, and with which weapon.

This is why, when the US Congress assesses whether American arms sales to Arab states will erode Israel’s qualitative advantage, the conclusion is always that no combination of arms sales to Arab states can replicate Israel’s missile-defense dominance.

Even if the US shipped THAAD and Patriot batteries and cruise-missile defenses to every Arab capital from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi, it would create just a patchwork—not the meshed web Israel has spent two decades refining.

Israel also maintains an enormous advantage in offensive weaponry. Most countries buy or build bombs, but Israel builds families of weapons that it continuously integrates and refines.

The Rampage is a supersonic, long-range air-to-surface missile that allows stand-off strikes on hardened targets with minimal risk to Israeli personnel. Israel’s Delilah loitering munition is a man-in-the-loop cruise missile that can change target mid-flight—something about which most air forces can only fantasize. Jerusalem’s SPICE modular guidance kit turns dumb bombs into AI-guided munitions capable of image-matching and autonomous terminal correction, adding to Israel’s precision-attack capabilities at minimal cost.

Then, of course, there are everyone’s favorites—the systems Israel barely acknowledges but are whispered about in defense journals. These are thought to include penetrating weapons designed specifically for Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, anti-radar weapons crafted to bypass Syrian air defenses, and unmanned swarms capable of saturating enemy air defenses.

Israel has a booming $14.8 billion defense-export industry, but these secretive weapons are not for export. They are hardwired into Israel’s doctrine, calibrated for Israel’s adversaries, and refined by Israel’s intelligence.

Furthermore, no Arab military purchasing shiny American hardware has the sovereign intelligence capabilities required to turn that hardware into strategic power.

Israel’s intelligence triad—Aman (military intelligence), Mossad (international), and Shin Bet (internal)—is generationally unique. It integrates signals intelligence rivaled only by America’s NSA, human intelligence resources built over decades, cybersecurity capabilities befitting a technological superpower, and AI-driven battlefield mapping that generates real-time kill chains measured in minutes and sometimes seconds. This is why Israel can strike in Damascus, Tehran, or Beirut with surgical precision, and why its weapons platforms appear to possess clairvoyance.

Cyber-superiority is the most underreported and underappreciated aspect of Israel’s military dominance. Israel’s Unit 8200 is the most formidable offensive cyber unit outside the US. NSO Group has developed spyware that has changed the global landscape. Then there are cybersecurity firms such as Rayzone, Check Point, and CyberArk, whose technologies lie inside Fortune 500 infrastructure.

Israel can do more than eavesdrop. It can paralyze communications systems, degrade radar networks, blind anti-air defenses, and disrupt logistics deep behind enemy lines.

No American arms package can provide this to others, and none ever will. Israel’s cyber capabilities are a state-controlled advantage that Jerusalem guards as jealously as its nuclear program, something else only Israel in region has.

Israel’s soldiers are better, too. The IDF is a people’s army if there ever was one and, unlike their enemies, they are fighting for their state’s survival. As former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir put it, “The Jews’ secret weapon is that we have nowhere else to go.”

Every Arab country claims to have elite military units; Israel actually has them. There is Sayeret Matkal, which specializes in long-range reconnaissance and surgical strikes; there are the legendary naval commandos of Shayetet 13; and Yamam, unquestionably the world’s most effective counter-terror unit. These units are philosophically different. They are innovative, decentralized, ruthlessly efficient, and routinely invent tactics that others later imitate.

Military strength does not come just from a shopping list. Militaries are often like sports teams that spend millions of dollars in the off-season buying superstar players who then end up being a lousy team on the pitch.

Military superiority is not measured solely in the number of jets, missiles, or dollars spent. If it were, Saudi Arabia—with its half-trillion-dollar defense budgets over two decades—would be a superpower. Military effectiveness requires integration, intelligence, doctrine, and political will—intangibles that no arms sale can change.

An arms race is underway in the Middle East, as it is in Europe and Asia, but Israel remains the region’s only true military superpower and is not in danger of losing that status anytime soon.