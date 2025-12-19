At long last, Britain has decided that words have consequences. After months of intimidation, vandalism, assaults, arson, and open terror — after synagogues turned into fortresses, Jewish schools barricaded their gates, and Jews began planning their days around threat assessments — the UK Government has finally said it will ban the chant “globalize the intifada.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is marketing this as moral resolve. It is not. It is an admission — late, embarrassed, and dragged out kicking.

Britain, like its decaying Western cousins, knowingly indulged a slogan that glorifies Jewish murder until the bodies became inconvenient, the excuses implausible, and the moral stench impossible to deodorize. Only then did the government act.

The only question is why Britain took so long. It is not that anyone does not know what “globalize the intifada” means. Everyone does, and those who claim otherwise are lying.

The First Intifada (1987–1993) comprised sustained riots, lynchings, stabbings, firebombings, and shootings directed at Israeli civilians and soldiers alike, leaving roughly 180 Jews murdered and thousands injured. The Second Intifada (2000–2005) was far deadlier and openly terroristic: suicide bombers on buses and in cafés, mass shootings in restaurants and hotels, attacks on discos, markets, and religious sites. More than 1,000 Jews were killed — roughly 70 percent civilians — with many thousands more wounded, often maimed.

This horror is what these so-called activists want to globalize. The murder of 16 Jews on other side of the world in Sydney is what it took for Britain to wake up to the consequences of normalizing anti-Jewish hate speech. Not in Gaza. Not in Jenin. In a gleaming Western city whose moralizing elites preach tolerance from pulpits built of hypocrisy.