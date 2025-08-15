Education is often preached as the answer to all social ills, but the United Kingdom shows that it is not everything. London ranks as the world’s most antisemitic city even though the British school curriculum gets top marks for antisemitism and Holocaust education.

Earlier this year, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ranked London as the world’s worst city for antisemitism. The ranking surprised nobody. In 2023, the year of Hamas’ October 7 pogrom against Israel, the UK recorded 4,296 antisemitic incidents, by far the highest on record.

In 2024, this figure fell to 3,528, still the second-highest total ever. Nearly two-thirds of these incidents happened in London. Anti-Israel rallies take place in the British capital every weekend like clockwork. More than 80 percent of Britain’s 287,000 Jews say they fear being identified as Jewish.

These numbers are not a statistical quirk. They represent real experiences such as Jewish children being attacked on their way to and from school, Jews hiding their Magen David necklaces, and synagogues ringed with high fences and security guards. British Jews, whose families have been in the UK for centuries, now speak openly about emigrating.

It is tempting to look at this and think the country has a severe education problem. Yet, when it comes to antisemitism, it does not. According to IMPACT-se, an Israeli non-governmental organization that assesses how antisemitic school syllabuses are, the UK ranks among the world’s best.

Holocaust education has been mandatory in the national history curriculum since 1991 for children aged 11 to 14 years old. The Holocaust is the only historical event that the curriculum mandates by name. Whatever the cause of the UK’s antisemitism, it does not appear to be one of education.