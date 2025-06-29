UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Britain once had an empire that spanned a quarter of the globe. As the age of empire gave way to the nation-state, Britain became a world power in decline, but it managed to reinvent itself into a major power that punched above its weight due to its clear moral outlook and strong military.

Those days are gone. The British Government learned about Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities at the same time as you, me, and the dog down the street. Jerusalem did not give Britain a courtesy heads-up.

This partly reflects that Israel-British relations have weakened substantially since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. The UK has continually criticized Israel’s war against Hamas in ways that legitimized the blood libel of genocide against Israel.

Mainly, however, it shows that Britain has become so unimportant, and its opinions so irrelevant, that Israel felt no compulsion to keep it in the loop.

The worst part is that Britain has done this to itself with misguided policy choices and a decline in moral authority. The UK has confused “managed decline” with suicide, and it shows no signs of self-correction.

The UK’s policy towards Israel is deeply muddled as is its approach at home to dealing with Islamists, who are the enemy Israel is fighting.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, perhaps feeling slighted, could muster only asinine calls for “de-escalation” during the recent 12-Day War between Israel and Iran.

Even more telling was that Starmer and Lammy stayed mute when the US joined Israel to attack Iran’s deep underground nuclear facilities. They could not even support the US, Britain’s closest ally with which the UK has long claimed, largely in its imagination, to have a “special relationship”.

This lack of understanding of Britain’s own strategic interests, and of the difference between good and evil, has been the only consistent feature of British policy towards Israel.

While the US, Germany, France, and other Western nations swiftly affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense in response to the October 7 attacks, Britain hesitated.

Then British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued statements of sympathy couched in cautious language emphasizing the need for "restraint". In other words, Britain was demanding a weak Israeli response even before Israel had begun its counter-attack.

This was a palpable moral failure.

Worse still, Britain’s streets quickly became stages for anti-Israel demonstrations, many of which were outright antisemitic, something to which the British Government was, and has remained, willfully blind.

Rather than being a leading voice in a global coalition to isolate Hamas, Britain submitted to the Qatar-funded pro-Palestinian lobby, which quickly put the British Government in a sleeper hold that cut the blood flow to the higher moral reasoning part of the government’s brain.

Since then, Britain has oscillated between performative condemnation, half-hearted diplomacy, and outright confusion. This has left allies uncertain, adversaries emboldened, and Britain irrelevant.

Almost impossibly, things have gotten worse since Starmer came to power last year. More than a few individuals and factions within his government are outright antisemites and Islamists or demented Far-Leftists.

From the moment Israel launched its counterattack against Hamas, an Iran-backed Islamist terror group that wants to destroy Israel, the US, and the West, Britain has continually called for a ceasefire that would leave Hamas as a fighting force intact, ready and able to commit its next atrocity.

Put simply, Britain has pushed for a ceasefire that would leave those who committed the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust in power and at the negotiating table. This is despicable.

Lammy is a buffoon. Starmer, however, is a former Director of Public Prosecutions and clearly not stupid. That makes it worse. He is either morally bankrupt or terrified of upsetting Muslim voters and activists, or both.

Bizarrely, Britain also kept insisting that Israel had the right to defend itself. This is cognitive dissonance in foreign policy form.

Britain’s wish-washy diplomacy was again evident when South Africa brought a spurious genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nation’s Big Red Kangaroo Court.

Rather than forcefully rejecting this cynical exploitation of international law, which countries as Germany and the US did, Britain remained largely silent. This was nothing more than venal submission to the pro-Palestinian lobby and Far-Left voters, whose antisemitism is matched only by their ignorance and lack of higher reasoning faculties.

This two-faced approach of claiming to support Israel while undermining its defense, shows that Great Britain lacks the courage of its convictions. In fact, it does not even have any convictions.

This weakness has been brewing since long before the October 7 massacre. British support for Israel’s covert actions to slow Iranian advancement towards a nuclear bomb - including cyberattacks, sabotage, and the assassination of key nuclear scientists - has been muted for years.

Rather, Britain has clung to the fiction that the 2015 nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), a terrible deal that always had the stench of appeasement, could still be revived despite Iran violating it routinely and racing towards a nuclear bomb.

Had Britain openly supported Israel’s efforts to thwart a nuclear-armed Iran, it could have reasserted itself as a key player in regional security. Instead, it chose ambiguity, signaling neither strength nor resolve.

To Britain’s credit, it did join a US-led Arab and European coalition to help Israel shoot down almost all of the 300 drones, rockets, and missiles, that Iran fired at Israel. However, the British contribution was notional.

Britain then followed that with typically lackluster no-content diplomacy, calling for "restraint on all sides", as if there was some equivalence between aggressor and victim.

When Israel retaliated with precise strikes on an Iranian air base, in complete contrast to Iran’s raining of missiles indiscriminately on Israeli civilians, Britain’s foreign office could muster only another anodyne statement urging de-escalation.

Even in humanitarian matters, Britain’s actions have fallen short. While it sharply criticized Israel’s war in Gaza on humanitarian grounds, when it sent aid to Gaza, it did nothing to ensure that Hamas would not seize the aid to support its soldiers and sell on the black market at inflated prices. This was a failure of oversight and moral responsibility.

Collectively, this tame and incoherent response reveals a country that is morally confused, gripped by strategic indecision, weak militarily, domestically divided, and internationally irrelevant.

While it is fun to sink the boot into a hapless Britain, the consequences of Britain’s decline are anything but funny.

While it is fashionable to frown on everything that happened under European colonialism, the British Empire gave many incredible things to the world, not least of all the magnificent language in which I am writing. Its other contributions include a few other little things such as common law, parliamentary politics, the rule of law, and the idea of equality under the law.

Those are some pretty great heights from which to fall. The most bewildering part is that this is not something a changing world foisted on Britain. Britain has chosen this path.

Starmer’s surrender to the pro-Palestinian lobby has also infected its domestic agenda. When asked in Parliament recently whether Britain should ban the wearing of burqas, such as France, Denmark, Belgium and Austria have done, he responded by saying he was “not going to follow her down that line.”

The Muslim Brotherhood must have been grinning with sadistic glee at seeing the British Prime Minister too scared even to discuss Islam in Britain. Perhaps he should join Scarecrow in his quest for courage on the yellow brick road.

It is not surprising given that, by the British Government’s own estimates, there are about 40,000 Jihadists in Britain. Islamists have taken over many local councils, especially in parts of England’s North and in parts of London.

It is part of the incoherent and unholy alliance between the Woke and Islamism that has as much chance of ending well as a couple who met in Las Vegas and got married shotgun-style three hours later.

If Britain cannot sort itself out at home, then there is no way it can regain its international reputation and influence. Countries that stand for nothing are worthless allies and Israel has shown Britain that it does need it.

The world will discover this, too.