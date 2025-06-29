Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
1h

As you say Nachum, Britain is intending to decline. There is no reason why it should, however. It's the world's 6th richest country. It needs to renew badly as it's the source and wellspring of Western freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Jonathan Freeman's avatar
Dr. Jonathan Freeman
1h

Is there a typo at the end, “…does NOT need it…”?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture