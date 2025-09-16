Britain’s hostility towards Israel has gone beyond a foreign policy dispute and morphed into a clinical obsession. In giving comfort to the Jewish state’s deranged Islamist enemies, the UK has surrendered the last of its little remaining credibility.

I wonder if the British understand just how lost they look to the rest of the world. In a war between democratic Israel and the theocratic jihadist Hamas, Britain has chosen surrender, cowardice, and spite—emboldening Hamas, comforting Islamists, and fueling antisemitism on its streets.

Not content with Britain’s long and shameful catalogue of betrayals of Israel over the past two years, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government seems determined to run up the score.

Outrages extend through Whitehall, seep out of the BBC’s studios, and spill onto the streets, where mobs chant for the eradication of the Jewish state under the government’s approving gaze.

The latest joke—and I call it that because it is truly funny—is Britain’s Royal College of Defence Studies banning Israelis from enrolling. The UK has not won a war since the Falklands in 1982. Israel has never lost one. The British army faces a recruiting permacrisis, while Israel raised a 550,000-strong army in just two weeks after October 7.

It is a story rarely written, but not a week passes without foreign generals and colonels coming to Israel to learn the latest in urban warfare. This includes British military personnel, exposing Britain’s neon hypocrisy.

General Amir Baram, Israel’s former Northern Command chief and now director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Defense, called this ban “profound disloyalty toward an ally at war.”

He also called it “an act of self-sabotage against Britain’s own security,” reminding Britain that Israel is fighting not just for itself, but to restrain Iranian expansion, keep the Red Sea shipping lanes open, and defeat Islamist terrorists already firmly ensconced on British shores. General Baram is being too diplomatic. Britain’s actions are amoral and insane.