The unimpressive in-all-ways Bernie Sanders.

Eighty percent of Senate Democrats voted to block the export of bulldozers to Israel. Not missiles or bunker-busters. Bulldozers—equipment used to clear terrain, remove explosives, build fortifications and, yes, sometimes demolish terrorists’ houses.

The vote was not a policy disagreement. It was a declaration that one of America’s two major parties is willing to obstruct its most important ally during a war, while indulging narratives that sanitize or excuse its enemies’ intentions.

It was evidence of confusion at best, hostility at worst, and, in some cases, something darker that too many are scared to name plainly — antisemitism.

Let us begin with the obvious fact that this is not about bulldozers.

The resolutions—championed by that self-loathing patron saint of tax-and-spend stupidity Bernie Sanders and supported by 40 out of 47 Democrats—were framed around humanitarian concern.

Bulldozers, we were told, would be used to demolish homes in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and Lebanon. The implication is that Israel is engaged in punitive destruction rather than military necessity.

This framing is selective and dishonest.

Israel is fighting a multifront war against regimes and organizations that embed military infrastructure inside civilian areas as a matter of doctrine. Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s broader network of proxies have turned urban environments into weapons systems: tunnels beneath homes, weapons caches in mosques, command centers under hospitals, and rocket launchers next to schools.

In that environment, bulldozers clear paths through booby-trapped terrain, expose tunnel networks, and remove militarized civilian structures. When Israel does carry out punitive demolitions, it targets the homes of terrorists convicted of murdering civilians. The objection, curiously, seems to attach more readily to the demolition than to the murder that preceded it.

To oppose the provision of such equipment is not to oppose “demolitions.” It is to oppose the Israel Defense Forces’ ability to function in a battlefield engineered to maximize civilian entanglement.

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Once understood, the vote ceases to look humanitarian. It looks more like strategic sabotage with consequences beyond the equipment in question.

Such sabotage, directed at an ally during wartime, has significant ripple effects.

America’s allies are watching, particularly in Asia, where US credibility is a matter of existential calculation. In Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Canberra, this is not an abstract moral debate. It is a preview.

What they saw was not nuance. It was risk.

They saw a major American party willing to restrict even non-lethal, dual-use support to an ally fighting a genocidal enemy—not because alliances changed, but because domestic politics did. They saw activist pressure distort strategic judgment.

They are drawing conclusions that Washington will not like.

If bulldozers can be politicized, what of missile defense? Naval deployments? Intelligence sharing?

Reliability is not proven in speeches. It is proven when support is costly, controversial, and inconvenient.

The Democrats failed that test. Worse, they failed it while demonstrating not even the most elementary understanding of the rationale behind the US–Israel alliance.

This alliance is not sentimental, a charity, or a Cold War relic. It is strategic and deeply in America’s interests.

Israel is the most capable, technologically advanced, and operationally experienced military partner the US has in the Middle East. It sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa. It provides intelligence that no satellite can replicate—human, granular, and immediate. It serves as a forward operating partner against shared adversaries, particularly Iran and its proxy network.

Israel does not drain American resources; it multiplies them. Its innovations in missile defense, cyber warfare, drone technology, and counterterrorism feed directly into American capabilities. Its willingness to act—decisively and unilaterally when necessary—often spares the US doing so.

When Israel degrades Iranian infrastructure, disrupts Hezbollah networks, or dismantles Hamas command structures, it advances a broader strategic architecture that benefits the US and its allies.

Undermining Israel in this context does not advance peace. Rather, it weakens the system that constrains some of the world’s most dangerous actors.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a crazed theocratic Islamist regime that openly calls for Israel’s destruction, preaches death to America, sponsors terrorism across the world, and seeks nuclear capabilities to solidify its position.

Its proxies—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen—form a coordinated network designed to encircle and exhaust Israel while destabilizing US interests.

Iran is openly genocidal and expansionist.

The Democratic vote must not be dismissed as naïveté. It is part of a pattern.

For decades, parts of the Democratic Party have oscillated between engagement and surrender in dealing with Iran—rebranded as de-escalation, stability, and moderation. The pattern is consistent: concession, violation, reinterpretation, escalation.

The correct word is appeasement. The results are predictable.

Iran uses diplomacy as cover. It signs agreements it skirts, pockets concessions, advances its proxies, and reads restraint as weakness.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, overseen by President Barack Obama and later revived under President Joe Biden, was the clearest expression of this approach—and an abject failure that brought Iran within months of having a nuclear weapon.

It was not unique. Sanctions relief, back channels, and a reluctance to respond decisively left Iran stronger and more confident.

To pair that history with active efforts to constrain Israel’s ability to counter Iranian proxies is incoherent and strategically perverse. It amounts to aiding an adversary while hobbling an ally—all under the banner of moral concern.

There is a point where misguided policy becomes something more serious. When legislators act against an ally during wartime while ignoring strategic consequences, “reckless” is too mild. It is borderline treason.

When that behavior aligns with narratives that demonize the Jewish state while minimizing those who seek its destruction, the question of antisemitism—overt or structural—cannot be avoided.

And when such actions erode American credibility, the damage extends beyond a single vote. It enters a category that, in a more serious political culture, would invite harsher language. It approaches something like dereliction of national responsibility.

Not every Democrat who supported these resolutions is an antisemite. Many are not malicious—merely incurious, which in foreign policy is often worse. However, a political environment has taken hold in which hostility toward Israel is rewarded, where criticism is maximalist, and outrage is directed obsessively at one actor in a brutal region.

This environment is not accidental. It has been cultivated—through activism, academia, media framing, and party incentives that reward ideological purity over strategic clarity.

It is sustained by language that recasts terrorism as resistance, reframes defense as aggression, and treats democracies as uniquely culpable while granting authoritarian regimes moral discount.

Within that framework, voting against bulldozers is not surprising. It is inevitable—a symbolic act signaling allegiance to ideology over interest.

Symbolism is never free. It only delays the bill.

Israel will adapt. It will source equipment elsewhere, innovate, and prosecute its war according to its own interests.

The US absorbs the cost. Allies recalibrate. Adversaries take note.

The message is not subtle: American support is conditional not only on shared interests but on domestic politics. Even basic forms of assistance can become hostage to ideological campaigns.

That is not how great powers behave.

Many who backed these resolutions speak of defending democracy and countering authoritarianism. They frame global politics as a contest between liberal values and illiberal threats.

Yet when confronted with a real test—a democratic ally facing actors who reject those values—they falter.

The cognitive dissonance would be striking if it were not so dangerous.

The world is not a seminar room. It punishes confusion, inconsistency, and weakness.

This vote will not redefine US foreign policy on its own. But it reveals a trajectory.

A party drifting from strategic clarity. A party more willing to undermine an ally than confront an adversary. A party expanding, implicitly or not, the space in which its enemies operate.

Eighty percent is not a fringe.

It is a direction.