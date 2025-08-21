Australia and Canada are similar in ways beyond both being vast lands with small populations under King Charles III. Both have weak, prime ministers who lack honor and virtue, appease Islamist terror, and care not an iota about their Jewish citizens.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are prize putzes. They have destroyed their countries’ decades-long bi-partisan relationship with Israel for no strategic or economic advantage, just a few measly votes, and to scratch an ideological itch that is a symptom of a deep and incurable sickness.

They have joined the UK and France in planning to recognize a Palestinian state at a pointless and performative United Nations (UN) meeting in September. Both have ramped up the anti-Israel rhetoric that is stoking their countries’ out-of-control antisemitism.

There is no reason for either country to make this a foreign policy hill on which to die. Neither has any influence in the Middle East. Neither can sway Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, or Israel. Jerusalem, Cairo, and Riyadh do not court their diplomats. They are irrelevant. At best, they can hitch a ride on American initiatives.

Yet they shout even louder against Israel than any of the Jewish state’s neighbors. Albanese’s government has traded in decades-long bipartisan Australian support for Israel for campus activist slogans. Carney lectures Israel on nonsense such as “proportionality” while looking the other way when it comes to Hamas’ atrocities.

Wanting to be major players is classic middle-power syndrome. It is something from which Australia, in particular, has long suffered. However, these actions, if anything, confirm their middle power status.

In following the UK and France, powers only in a bygone age, Canada and Australia reveal themselves as followers, not leaders. They play at statesmanship while accomplishing nothing because the whole game of recognizing a Palestinian state is make believe.

Clever diplomacy or national interest does not explain their actions, only leftist ideology and antisemitism does, the latter flowing from their ideology.

Australia and Canada have imported wholesale the dogmas of Western academia, which are the religion of “decolonization,” the cult of “oppressor versus oppressed,” the belief that the West is always guilty and the non-West always innocent.

Woke theology has replaced foreign policy. Carney and Albanese are not pursuing their national interests but demonstrating their obedience to an ideological creed. Israel’s guilt is assumed; the Palestinians’ innocence is presumed.

The facts of October 7—the slaughter of families in their homes, the mass rapes, the burned corpses—do not matter. The ideology requires that Israel be guilty, so guilty it must forever be.

Like many Western powers, these commonwealths have engaged in mental yoga to convince themselves that Hamas is an entity that is separate from the Palestinian people. This is untrue. Hamas is a Palestinian movement and one that was elected to power in Gaza before it did away with elections.

The idea that you can support the Palestinians but oppose Hamas is much harder to do in reality than in speeches.

Responding to Hamas’ welcoming of Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, Albanese launched into a poorly acted performative tirade against Hamas and said Hamas could have no role in a future Palestinian state.

His calling Hamas names does not change the fact that he handed the jihadist murderers a political and public relations victory and validated their violence and hostage taking. Albanese is too stupid to see this because he is, at best, an intellectual trundler.

Carney, who is under the delusion that being a successful central banker qualifies him to guide foreign policy, recognized a Palestinian state right when ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas were at a critical point. It emboldened Hamas not to release the hostages or make a deal. Carney’s timing shows him to be an idiot, or malevolent.

Ideology is not the whole story. Antisemitism makes the moral inversion possible. No Australian or Canadian prime minister threatens sanctions over China’s occupation of Tibet. None demands accountability for Turkey’s occupation of northern Cyprus. None issues furious condemnations when Russia bombs hospitals in Ukraine.

Only Israel, defending itself against jihadists, is cast as the criminal. The Jewish state alone is singled out and Jews are again told that their blood is cheap.

Australia and Canada are now treating Jewish sovereignty as conditional, and Jewish self-defense as illegitimate. No euphemism can obscure that this is antisemitism in diplomatic form. It is odious and reprehensible.

The supposed prize for this betrayal of Israel and Jews is votes. Albanese caters to Labor’s radical base, especially inner-city Stalinist no-nothings. Carney panders to urban constituencies under Islamist activists’ sway.

Yet the prize of a few seats is meager compared to the damage inflicted. Trust with Jewish citizens, among the most loyal and integrated communities in both nations, has been shattered. Extremists have been emboldened. The mob has learned that intimidation, violence, and disrupting the streets get results from politicians.

It is a moral collapse.

Coherent foreign policies should be based on national interest, regardless of which political party is in power. In ditching their nations’ policies towards Israel, which was a close friend, Carney and Albanese have immolated their credibility abroad for nothing. Allies of Canada and Australia can no longer view them as dependable because they have witnessed their moral flakiness and betrayal of Israel.

Israel is a powerful sovereign state and can do without “friends” like Canada and Australia. Jews in Toronto, Montreal, Sydney, and Melbourne, however, are the ones who are paying the heavy price for this amoral folly.

Administrators twiddle their deformed thumbs, while Jewish children walk to school under guard and get assaulted on campus. Jewish businesses are boycotted and synagogues attacked, while the police keep the streets safe for the jihadists and extremists, not from them.

Ottawa and Canberra have made it clear that they do not stand with their Jewish communities. What they say is irrelevant; they have shown that they will appease jihadist and lunatic leftist mobs but not protect Jewish citizens.

There is a pattern that is playing out across the West. It begins with the diplomatic betrayal of Israel, then moves on to a betrayal of Jewish citizens. Demands for a ceasefire in international forums soon become broken windows and threats in Jewish neighborhoods. The contagion always spreads.

Australia and Canada illustrate the ideological rot in the Western world. They are part of a broader moral malaise. Western elites no longer believe in truth, justice, or civilization. They believe in the pseudo-religion of grievance.

They divide the world into “oppressors” and “oppressed,” and they assign guilt accordingly. Israel, which has never fought an offensive war, is deemed an oppressor, while the depraved Hamas is granted the halo of victimhood.

This ideology is hermetically sealed. Evidence, history, and massacres do not matter, only dogma does. Things have gotten very bad, but without action, they can get much worse.