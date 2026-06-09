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There are moments when a nation looks into the mirror and confronts an uncomfortable truth staring back. Canada is enduring such a moment.

Truth is neither subtle nor complicated, and it does not require another commission, advisory council, roundtable, consultation process, or government-funded study. Canada’s truth is that it has failed its Jewish community the way complacent societies always fail minorities: gradually, publicly, and while insisting everything remains under control.

Most damningly, the evidence comes not from Jewish organizations, Israeli officials, or conservative commentators. It comes from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently admitted that Canada is “failing Jewish Canadians” as antisemitism has surged to levels unseen since the Second World War.

When a country’s prime minister publicly acknowledges that the state is failing one of its smallest and most vulnerable minorities, that is a devastating indictment.

For decades, Canada cultivated an image of itself as the world’s polite multicultural success story. Americans were loud. Europeans were ossified. Canadians were supposedly enlightened, tolerant, inclusive, and somehow better.

That mythology is now colliding with a reality of synagogues being shot at, Jewish schools being targeted, and firebombs being hurled at Jewish houses of worship.

Reality looks like Jewish students being intimidated on university campuses. It looks like Jews concealing their identity in cities where their grandparents once felt perfectly safe after fleeing the horrors of Europe.

The statistics are staggering. Jews comprise roughly one percent of Canada’s population, yet more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes — a figure Carney himself cited — are directed against them. Imagine any other minority group enduring anything remotely comparable.

Imagine if one percent of Canadians were the targets of 70 percent of hate crimes. There would be national outrage. There would be emergency legislation, wall-to-wall media coverage, and endless political speeches.

Yet when the victims are Jews, the response is an anemic mélange of hesitation, equivocation, and excuse-making.

Canada’s political class spent years convincing itself that antisemitism was a historical phenomenon that happened elsewhere — in Europe, in the past, among neo-Nazis, skinheads, and obscure fringe movements.

That analysis is now hopelessly obsolete. Reality has humiliated everyone still clinging to it.

Today’s antisemites rarely wear jackboots and do not emerge from a single corner of the political spectrum. Today’s antisemitism arrives disguised as activism, cloaked in academic jargon, and marketed as social justice.

Sometimes it masquerades as anti-Zionism while applying standards to the Jewish state that nobody would dream of applying to any other nation.

The result has been catastrophic.

Since October 7, 2023, Canada has endured an explosion of anti-Jewish hostility. Jewish institutions have required unprecedented security. Demonstrations have frequently crossed the line from criticism of Israeli government policy into outright intimidation of Jews. Campuses that boast endlessly about inclusion have become increasingly inhospitable to Jewish students.

The pattern is unmissable. The only people pretending not to see it are those with a political interest in looking away. Indeed, one of the most revealing aspects of Canada’s antisemitism crisis is how Jewish concerns are treated as negotiable.

When Jews express fear and place armed guards outside their synagogues, they are told to appreciate the broader context. Harassed Jewish students are told to understand that emotions are running high. When Jewish communities demand protection, they are lectured about competing priorities.

Every minority group is entitled to security. Except, apparently, the Jews.

This double standard has become a defining feature of Canadian politics. The problem is not merely antisemites. Every society has extremists. The deeper problem is the ecosystem of rationalizations surrounding them.

Too many mainstream politicians have spent years treating antisemitism as a public-relations challenge rather than a public-safety crisis. It has been a case study in moral vacuity.

Many universities have tolerated conduct that would be instantly condemned if directed at any other minority. Too many journalists have approached anti-Jewish hatred with a degree of skepticism they would never apply elsewhere. Institutions have become experts at issuing statements after attacks instead of preventing them.

The consequences are visible everywhere. This year alone, Canada has witnessed shocking attacks on synagogues, including incidents involving gunfire directed at synagogues in the Toronto area.

Consider how extraordinary that sentence would have sounded a decade ago.

Synagogues. Shot at. In Canada.

Not in some unstable dictatorship or failed state, but in Canada.

Canada is not the country it once was, nor the one it imagines itself to be. Yet somehow these events have not generated the national reckoning they deserve.

The reason is that many Canadians still struggle to see Jews as a vulnerable minority. They see success and prosperity and assume security and privilege. They see influence and assume protection.

History teaches precisely the opposite lesson.

Jews have often flourished immediately before disaster struck. Success has never immunized Jewish communities against hatred. Usually, it has intensified it.

Canada’s Jews understood this before many of their fellow citizens did and sounded the alarm. They saw warning signs that others dismissed. They noticed the normalization of rhetoric that previously would have been considered unacceptable.

They watched conspiracy theories proliferate, anti-Israel obsession mutate into anti-Jewish hostility, and institutions fail to enforce even the most elementary legal standards when Jews were the victims.

Then they were told they were overreacting.

They were not.

Today, even Canada’s prime minister acknowledges that concerned Jews were right all along.

To his limited credit, Carney has finally recognized the severity of this antisemitic crisis. He has announced new initiatives, funding, and advisory mechanisms to combat antisemitism.

Recognition is welcome. Yet it is not the same thing as resolution.

The question facing Canada is not whether antisemitism exists. That debate is over. It is whether the political class possesses the fortitude to confront its sources.

That is considerably harder. Confronting contemporary antisemitism means confronting powerful ideological constituencies, many of whom vote for Carney.

That conversation becomes especially uncomfortable when it touches on immigration.

Canada’s antisemitism crisis did not emerge in a vacuum. A significant portion of it has arrived alongside immigration and the importation of ideological conflicts, sectarian grievances, and antisemitic attitudes from parts of the world where hostility toward Jews is not a fringe prejudice but a cultural norm.

Canada must stop pretending that every belief system is equally compatible with liberal democratic values.

For years, Canadian elites have treated immigration as an exclusively economic and demographic question. They have been far less willing to discuss what happens when large numbers of newcomers arrive from societies where antisemitism is pervasive, socially acceptable, and often reinforced by religious, educational, and political institutions.

The result has been a peculiar form of collective denial.

When antisemitic incidents surged after October 7, many politicians and commentators spoke as though the phenomenon had materialized spontaneously. It had not. The warning signs had been visible for years.

Poll after poll across parts of the Middle East and the wider Muslim world has documented deeply entrenched antisemitic attitudes. Conspiracy theories about Jewish power, Holocaust distortion, demonization of Israel, and outright hostility toward Jews remain commonplace across much of the region.

People do not automatically abandon every belief they hold the moment they pass through Canadian immigration control.

Most immigrants arrive seeking opportunity and a better life. Many become exemplary citizens. Yet successful integration requires more than employment and residency permits. It requires the adoption of civic norms, including the principle that minorities are entitled to safety regardless of religious or political disagreements.

Too often, Canadian policymakers have treated cultural integration as an embarrassing subject best avoided. The consequence is that imported prejudices have been allowed to metastasize rather than being confronted early and unapologetically.

The uncomfortable reality is that some of the loudest anti-Jewish demonstrations in Canada over the past two years have not resembled traditional Canadian political activism. They have resembled the transplantation of Middle Eastern conflicts onto Canadian streets.

A serious country would acknowledge this openly and recognize that importing people from regions plagued by antisemitism requires an equally serious commitment to integration, civic education, and enforcement of the law.

Instead, Canada has often preferred euphemism to candour.

The refusal to discuss the relationship between Islamist extremism, failed integration, and rising antisemitism has not reduced tensions. It has simply made honest discussion more difficult while allowing the problem to grow.

A society that lacks the confidence to defend its own values eventually discovers that somebody else’s values will fill the vacuum.

Some of the loudest voices claiming to oppose oppression have spent years excusing Jew-hatred. Universities have become incubators of extremism rather than guardians of open inquiry. It means recognizing that multiculturalism without shared civic values eventually degenerates into tribalism.

Most importantly, it means understanding that law-abiding citizens should never be expected to tolerate intimidation simply because that intimidation happens to be politically fashionable.

Canada’s Jews do not need more sympathy or acknowledgements. They need protection, law enforcement, and consequences. A society reveals its true character by how it treats its minorities when doing so becomes politically inconvenient. By that standard, Canada has performed abysmally.

The illusion has shattered. Canada can no longer pretend this is somebody else’s problem, blame fringe extremists, or hide behind fashionable slogans.

Its failure is systemic, institutional, and national.

A country in which one percent of the population absorbs the overwhelming majority of religious hate crimes is drowning in a moral crisis as deep as the Mariana Trench.

Until Canada demonstrates that Jewish citizens can walk onto campuses, enter synagogues, send their children to school, and express their identity without fear, every speech about diversity will ring hollow.

A civilized society’s first duty is not to celebrate diversity but to protect its citizens.

Canada has failed that test. The only question now is whether it intends to keep failing it.

If you are not a paid subscriber to Moral Clarity, here is another reason to become one.

For paid subscribers only, I will be hosting an exclusive online presentation to untangle one of the most distorted narratives in modern geopolitics: the truth about Judea and Samaria (aka the West Bank).

Understanding Judea and Samaria: Separating Fact from Fiction will do exactly what its title suggests. We will examine the history, religion, law, strategy, media distortions, and political mythology surrounding the world’s most contested real estate.

It is not a simple topic, but I will not be speaking gobbledegook. By the end, you will understand the issues so clearly that you may find yourself attending dull dinner parties simply to score points against the anti-Israel smarty-pants who usually ruin them.

This presentation will explore:

Ancient and modern history of Judea and Samaria

What indigeneity does and does not mean

The 1937 Partition Plan and the 1948 War of Independence

The 1967 Six-Day War, what UN Resolution 242 actually says, and the Palestinian and Israeli responses

Israel’s “controversial” settlements: facts, fiction, lies, and propaganda

Religious and political extremism, including Palestinian and Jewish violence

The land-for-peace formula and the two-state solution

Israel’s strategic challenges

Why every major Israeli territorial concession has produced more violence, not less

Moderated Q&A

This presentation is open exclusively to Moral Clarity paid subscribers. Events like this are one of the benefits of membership.

A subscription is currently on special at just $35 per year, a 20 percent discount from the usual $45 price. Subscribers receive 5–7 professional essays each week, exclusive content, and access to events such as this one.

To register, simply email moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com with your name and email address and we will take it from there.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. New York time, which is 8:00 a.m. in Singapore, where I am based.

While I write Moral Clarity in American English because most of my readers are American, I cannot speak in it. Those attending will therefore be treated to my rugged Australian accent instead. Including Q&A, the event will run for approximately 90 minutes.

Regular readers know I am an irredeemable Luddite, so we promise the registration technology will be more sophisticated by the next event.

Participants will receive:

Full live presentation access

Access to the recording afterwards

A copy of the presentation deck

A live Q&A session

Early access to follow-up Moral Clarity analysis pieces

This is a Moral Clarity event, so expect the same hard-nosed analysis and refusal to pull punches that characterise the newsletter.

If you are tired of propaganda and want to understand what journalists, diplomats, activists, and much of academia routinely omit, this presentation is for you.

To register, email moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com.