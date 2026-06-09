Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Mak Wak's avatar
Mak Wak
7h

This happened down the block from our house. https://www.news10.com/news/crime/man-gets-10-years-for-shooting-outside-albany-synagogue/amp/

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
6h

It's been shocking to read about the incidents taking place in Canada. Action by Carney is long overdue.

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