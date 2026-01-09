In Sun Tzu’s treatise The Art of War, the Chinese general notes that “all warfare is based on deception.” This idea still dominates Chinese thought. While the world has aneurysms about China’s blue-water navy, its bellicosity in the South China Sea, and its threats to invade Taiwan, Beijing is playing a consequential overland game to its west with ramifications for Israel.

China is pragmatic and cares not for the region’s ancient conflicts or sacred spaces. It wants to secure hydrocarbons, export infrastructure, launder its authoritarian model as “stability,” and demonstrate that the post-American order has already arrived and comes with better terms.

For Israel, usually the center diplomatic attention, China is an oddity. While China is often viewed as pragmatically critical of Israel, this is a common misdiagnosis. China is neither “pro-Israel” or “anti-Israel” in any fundamental sense. Israel is not a civilizational ally to Beijing, nor a moral cause. It is an asset class—useful for technology and trade, dispensable when Palestinian theater buys applause in Arab capitals, and inconvenient when Washington demands that Jerusalem choose.

There is more intrigue than Game of Thrones, and it flatters no one. It punctures Israel’s belief that technological and security brilliance guarantee indispensability. It undermines Arab fantasies that a multipolar world will be kinder to them than the US as the sole superpower. For China, it is facing just how powerful the US is in the region.

It is often written that, unlike Western foreign policy, China does not see its diplomacy as an extension of its values; that it is realist rather than normative.

This is incorrect.

China is desperate to show the superiority of authoritarianism, its disdain for the Western rules-based order, and an alternative model of superpower engagement to that which the West provides—at least until US President Donald Trump shook things up.

MODERN COLONIALISM

Beijing is engaged in a colonialist project in which it binds other nations into dependence via debt, infrastructure development, or technical support. Its primary means for this is the Belt and Road Initiative, a plan launched in 2013 to build and improve roads, railways, ports, and other infrastructure across many countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. Beijing says it is improving trade connections to boost development, but it is clearly an imperialist endeavor.

China’s primary goal in the Middle East is to secure energy. However, as it does not want to be beholden to any petrostates, its strategy is not just to import oil and gas, but to control the surrounding ecosystems.