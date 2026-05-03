The Islamization of municipal government is a serious challenge to the West and Diaspora Jews. This sounds overwrought unless you know the history of jihadist movements under pressure.

Many years ago I was a foreign correspondent in Indonesia during great tumult. In 1998 President Soeharto’s 32-year dictatorship collapsed in four days of violence, East Timor broke away in a blood-fest in 1999, and Islamists launched a sustained terror campaign across the archipelago.

Jemaah Islamiyah, an al-Qaeda affiliate, bombed a Bali nightclub in 2002, killing more than 200 people. They then struck the JW Marriott Hotel and the Australian Embassy in Jakarta. They even detonated a bomb in the Jakarta Stock Exchange carpark while I was on the 14th floor. I took that personally.

Indonesia responded with competence and force. Arrests, intelligence penetration, and targeted operations followed. It paired this with deradicalization programs that treated Islamism as a security threat and ideological pathology. There will be worse places to look when the time comes to deradicalize Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Islamists moved into politics, contested municipal elections, embedded themselves in nationalist parties, and learned the grammar of local governance: zoning, licensing, and “public morality.”

Then came the regulations. No full sharia, but a diluted variant: restrictions on alcohol, curfews dressed up as public safety, and moral ordinances targeting unmarried couples. Each nudged the system towards an Islamist vision.

Across Java, municipalities introduced dress codes, curfews, and social restrictions. Padang in Sumatra required Quranic literacy for students and civil servants. Local authority was used to normalize Islamic religious norms through bylaws and ordinances.

This is what totalizing ideologies do when denied decisive victory. They settle for partial control and accumulate power over time. They think in decades, while Western politicians think in electoral cycles.

The West is not immune. A telltale sign is when municipal politicians—tasked with mundane duties such as sanitation, transport, and zoning—develop an intense interest in Israel and Jews. Foreign policy is not their domain, yet they import it into local politics to recast elections in sectarian terms.

Britain offers a clear illustration. Tower Hamlets in London has not adopted sharia law. That is not the point. It has become a case study in sectarian municipal politics. Mayor Lutfur Rahman was removed in 2015 after a court found corruption, electoral fraud, and religious intimidation. Inspectors described a “toxic” political culture requiring central oversight.

In Manchester and surrounding boroughs in the north, councils routinely wade into Middle Eastern politics through Israel-related motions and boycott campaigns. These are framed as moral stances. In reality, they are loyalty signals. Birmingham and Bradford have seen school governance controversies, debates over segregation, and community influence shaping policy. Not sharia law, yet clearly ideological contestation expressed through local institutions.