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For paid subscribers only, I will be hosting an exclusive online presentation to untangle one of the most distorted narratives in modern geopolitics — the truth about what is happening Judea and Samaria (aka the West Bank).

“Understanding Judea and Samaria: Separating Fact from Fiction” will do exactly what its title suggests. It will examine the history, religion, law, strategy, media distortions, and political mythology surrounding the world’s most contested real estate.

You will understand the issues so well and so clearly that you will be inviting yourself to dull dinner parties just to score points against the smarty pants anti-Israel types who always spoil such evenings.

This presentation will explore:

Ancient and modern history of Judea and Samaria

What indigeneity does and does not mean

The 1937 UN Partition Plan and the 1948 War of Independence

The 1967 Six-Day War, what UN Resolution 242 actually says about it, and the Palestinian and Israeli responses.

The Oslo Accords and how the Palestinians used them to change tactics.

Israel’s “controversial” settlements. Facts, fiction, lies, and propaganda.

Religious and political extremism — Palestinian and Jewish terror and violence.

Should Israel give up Judea and Samaria in a land-for-piece deal? The two-state solution.

Why every Israeli territorial concession, including land in Judea and Samaria, has produced more violence, not peace.

Q&A — moderated

This presentation, 90-minutes including Q&A, is open to Moral Clarity’s paid subscribers. This, and events like it, are another reason to take advantage of our current offer of a full-year membership for just $35. TO REGISTER please send your name and email address to Moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com and express your desire to join the event and we will take it from there. Regular readers will know I am an irredeemable Luddite so we promise to have the technology around the registration more sorted out for the next event.

Future Moral Clarity presentations for paid subscribers include (among many more):