Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
19h

Absolutely bang on! To which I would add that the craziness part of their syndrome consists in their marshalling the death instincts in service of their cause, which explains why their violence is sexually fused, reaching down into the libidinal depths and yoking eros to the death instincts, as we witnessed in the explosion of horrific cruelty on October 7, 2023 in Israel. You could get a glimpse of how sex, religion and totalitarian ideology with all its organizational implacability go hand in hand if you watched the Israeli tv series Fauda.

Reply
Share
Robert street's avatar
Robert street
14h

This is a very good article mr Nachum. You have clarified the drivers of Islamism and the weakness of the west in dealing with it. Thank you.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nachum Kaplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture