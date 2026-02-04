Jihadists who commit grotesque mass murder, rape, hostage-taking, and suicide terrorism are hard to understand so it is easy to dismiss them as lunatics. I routinely describe them as such, because they are indeed crazy. Yet, psychologically, that is an incomplete picture.

Islamists are also strategic, disciplined, psychologically coherent, and often intelligent. It is a disturbing truth so it is much easier to dismiss them as fanatical, irrational, medievalist, crazy—lunatics, madmen, and so on.

Lest I be misunderstood, jihadists and Islamists are deranged. Their moral universe is grotesque, their metaphysics is violent, and their ethical framework is annihilationist. They sanctify death, eroticize violence, collapse individual identity into collective obedience, and treat killing their enemies as a sacred duty rather than a military goal.

Yet here is the part that many refuse to accept: Islamists are often among the most cohesive, disciplined, strategically adaptive, and psychologically integrated political actors.

They are not chaotic madmen flailing in the dark; they are madmen with a very clear map. They must be taken seriously, respected as enemies, and under no circumstances be indulged, appeased, or romanticized.

Regular Moral Clarity readers will know that besides having had a long journalism career, I am also a licensed and practicing psychotherapist, so I will admit that popular Western psychology has done us few favors here. I will not dumb it down but I will do my best to keep the psychobabble to the footnotes for those who are interested.

Westerners are culturally and politically taught to associate mental illness with incoherence. Put simply, we tend to think everyone with a mental illness is crazy. And when we imagine a “crazy” person, we imagine someone fragmented, impulsive, erratic, and incapable of sustained planning or collective discipline.

This is just not true; it is a category error.

Many dangerous pathologies are not disorganizing at all; they are organizing.

Totalitarian ideologies, cults, and extremist movements do not dissolve identity; they compress it. They reduce the self into a single axis: belief leads to obedience, which leads to action. Ambiguity is eliminated, doubt is punished, and complexity is moralized into betrayal.

Jihadist movements offer their adherents a complete system and so provide what is termed cognitive closure. Islamism offers a total explanation of history, a clear hierarchy of good and evil, a cosmic justification for violence, and a guaranteed narrative of meaning and martyrdom. Nothing is left unresolved or negotiable.

This certainty is profoundly greatly anxiety reducing for many people and may well be an adaptation that helps bring clarity and certainty to people seeking certainty, status, belonging, and transcendence, especially in environments of humiliation, instability, or perceived civilizational decline. Part of the reason it expands so successfully is that it meets these needs.

Derangement, in this sense, is not really chaos but over-integration.

What distinguishes jihadist movements from many Western political or activist causes is not intensity of belief, but unity of principle. They do not splinter over pronouns, collapse into factional purity spirals, or endlessly litigate internal language disputes while their enemies advance.

They agree on fundamentals: Islam’s supremacy, the illegitimacy of non-Muslim sovereignty over land Muslims once ruled, violent jihad’s sanctity, civilian death’s moral triviality, and martyrdom’s redemptive power.

Disagreements exist, yes—over tactics, timing, theology, leadership—but the core remains stable. The spine holds. This is why groups such as Hamas, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda survive decapitation strikes, territorial loss, and military defeat. Their ideology is not ornamental, but structural.

Western analysts routinely mistake their own moral revulsion for strategic insight. We recoil in horror at jihadists’ methods and goals so conclude that no rational actor could pursue them consistently.

This is backwards. They are rational within an irrational moral universe. That is precisely what makes them effective.

It is also a myth that these people are stupid as if an intelligent person could not be evil.

Jihadist organizations demonstrate high levels of operational security, sophisticated propaganda ecosystems, strategic patience measured in decades, a deep understanding of Western media psychology, and adaptive learning after every conflict. They study the West relentlessly, understand the loopholes in our legal systems, exploit our humanitarian instincts, manipulate journalists, anticipate moral hesitation, and weaponize it.

These are not things stupid people can do.

What they lack is not intelligence, but empathy bounded by moral universalism. Their empathy is parochial—reserved for the in-group and extinguished for everyone else. This is a known psychological pattern, not an anomaly.

They can plan, coordinate, innovate, and sacrifice. What they cannot do is extend moral consideration beyond the boundaries of faith. This is not a bug in their system. It is the system.

Western governments, academics, journalists and NGO apologists constantly misunderstand this, which is why they keep mistaking jihadist violence as a symptom to be treated rather than an enemy to be crushed.

Things such as poverty, trauma, occupation, and lack of opportunity are routinely invoked—not as contextual factors, but as explanatory absolutions—and with disastrous consequences.

One consequence is that it strips jihadists of agency. They are reduced to what I call weather phenomena—storms that happen to history rather than actors who choose violence as doctrine.

Another is that it blinds policymakers to the problem’s ideological core. If terrorism is merely grievance-driven, then concessions should work. If it is trauma-based, then aid should pacify it.

Yet jihadism is not a cry for help. It is a declaration of war grounded in theology. Treating it as anything else, regardless of good intentions, is simply wrong.

To say jihadists should be “respected” is not to dignify their cause or actions. It is to acknowledge their capacity. You do not respect an enemy because he is moral, but because he is capable and dangerous.

Underestimating an enemy may be history’s oldest military blunder. The West repeats it with religious fervor—from Southeast Asia in the 1960s to the Middle East today—oscillating between mockery and moral exhibitionism, calling jihadists “cowards” one moment and “misunderstood victims” the next.

Both are forms of denial. Islamists are neither. They are committed, ideologically possessed, strategically patient enemies with a coherent worldview and a willingness to die in service of it. That is a powerful combination has destroyed empires.

None of this requires admiration, which would be obscene. Jihadism is a civilizational dead end. It produces misery, stagnation, repression, and endless bloodshed for Muslims and non-Muslims alike. It is parasitic on grievance and incapable of building anything worth inhabiting.

However, dismissing it as incoherent madness misdiagnoses the problem and leads to it being addressed wrongly.

The West must relearn an older, harder wisdom: evil exists, evil does not mean stupid; madness does not preclude method; and deranged men, united by principle, can be more formidable than sane men divided by doubt.

Crazed Islamists must be respected as formidable foes, destroyed on the battlefield, and stopped when they seek to gain power in civilian institutions. No quarter must be given.