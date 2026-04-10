The two-week ceasefire in the Iran war is being presented as a diplomatic breakthrough. It is nothing of the kind.

Rather, it is a strategic disclosure that reveals far more about the combatants than any communiqué or press conference. Ceasefires in the Middle East rarely go anywhere or resolve anything. What they do is expose who sought escalation, who imposed restraint, and who mistook temporary quiet for moral progress.

This ceasefire does all three.

What it reveals is profoundly inconvenient for the prevailing media narrative — one the international commentariat adopted with characteristic haste and limited analytic discipline.

This ceasefire shows that this war has not been one of Israeli recklessness curbed by diplomacy. That is backwards. It is a story of US and Israeli deterrence containing Iranian aggression — and of Israel again acting with a degree of strategic sobriety that its critics rarely acknowledge.

The war did not begin with restraint. It began with pressure — and not from Israel.

Iran had spent four decades threatening to annihilate Israel, was close to having nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles needed to deliver them towards the Jewish state.

When America and Israel struck to stop Iran acquiring these capabilities, Iran destabilized global energy markets and mobilized its network of proxies, launching missiles at American-allied Gulf petrostates and closing the Strait of Hormuz, sending panic through Xanax-needing Europe.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, became less a shipping route than a geopolitical chokehold. Iran’s clerical lunatics did not just posture; they sought to internationalize the conflict. Put simply, Iran’s defense strategy has been to try to start World War Three.

This is old-fashioned coercive statecraft. Yet, after an intense five-week air war, Israel followed the American lead and agreed to a two-week pause that is probably not in its direct interest.