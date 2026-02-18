A source sent this diay to me. She said it was left behind after a demonstration, tucked inside a notebook filled with slogans planning note. I have reproduced a a page here faithfully, without embellishment or commentary.

8:30 AM

Woke up exhausted from the emotional labor of caring about Gaza.

I had three oat lattes yesterday, which I believe counts as fasting in solidarity.

Checked Instagram immediately to see if oppression had ended overnight.

It had not.

Shared a post that said: “Silence is violence.”

Then muted my group chat because they were being annoying.

9:45 AM

Put on my keffiyeh. I bought it from an online ethical fashion brand that ships from Los Angeles. It was $68 but the revolution deserves premium cotton that breathes.

I don’t know what the pattern means, but I assume it means “Justice.”

It might also mean “Hand wash only.”

10:30 AM

Protest planning meeting.

We discussed slogans.

Some suggestions:

“From the river to the sea!” (Not sure which river. Geography is colonial.)

“Intifada!” (Sounds empowering. I haven’t Googled it. Google is Big Data.)

“Globalize the resistance!” (Love this one. No idea what it implies, but it feels inclusive.)

Someone asked if we should condemn Hamas.

We all stared at him until he turned to stone.

We bathed in our Medusa-like powers.

12:15 PM

Lunch break.

Falafel wrap. I am decolonizing my diet.

A friend asked me if I knew that Hamas executed political rivals and represses LGBTQ people.

I explained patiently that colonialism’s legacy is complicated.

He asked if that means I support them.

I said, “It’s not support. It’s contextual nuance.”

He asked what that meant.

I told him he was centering himself.

2:00 PM

Made a sign:

“Queers for Palestine.”

I am queer.

Today.

I have not researched how queer people are treated in Gaza.

But I assume solidarity is reciprocal.

Oppression respects intersectionality.

Besides, it’s about the broader struggle.

Someone brought up shariah law.

I told them “Western narratives distort.”

3:30 PM

March begins.

We chant:

“Hey hey, ho ho…”

I never know what comes after that, but I shout enthusiastically.

A man holding an Israeli flag walked by.

He had two heads and a tail.

I informed him that he supports genocide.

He asked if I knew what genocide means.

I told him words evolve.

He asked if I knew about October 7.

I said, “That didn’t happen in a vacuum.”

He asked what that meant.

I told him to educate himself.

He said he had family there.

I said he was weaponizing trauma.

I felt powerful.

5:00 PM

Posted a story: “If you’re not speaking up, you’re complicit.”

My aunt asked if I’d read about the hostages.

I blocked her.

Boundaries are important.

6:45 PM

We surrounded a Starbucks.

I do not know why.

Someone said something about corporate Zionism.

Another said it was about union busting.

A third said it was about vibes.

I ordered a caramel macchiato because marching is dehydrating.

The barista looked tired.

I told her we were dismantling systems.

She asked if I wanted oat milk.

Revolution secured.

7.30PM

Argument on social media.

A history major sent me a long thread explaining the Ottoman Empire, British Mandate, UN partition, wars, peace offers, intifadas, and other colonial constructs.

I replied:

“Free Palestine.”

He responded with sources.

I replied with a flag emoji.

He wrote three more paragraphs.

I responded, “This isn’t the time for nuance.”

He stopped replying.

I consider that a win.

8:00 PM

Debrief circle.

We discussed how powerful it felt to shout.

8.15pm

Someone in our group suggested we learn more about the conflict.

Silence.

Then someone said, “It’s freeing not having to know things.”

We applauded.

Knowing things complicates certainty.

Certainty is energizing.

9:40 PM

Scrolling again.

Saw footage of rockets fired into Israeli cities.

Resistance is messy.

So is context.

And power dynamics.

Also, I have already posted three infographics today, so my moral position is locked in.

10:15 PM

Private thoughts I did not share:

What if this conflict is more complicated than oppressor vs oppressed?

What if chanting slogans is not foreign policy?

What if there are people on both sides who are afraid?

I dismissed these thoughts immediately.

Self doubt is natural when you are sure of your position.

11:15 PM

Reflecting on my growth.

I used to think the conflicts were complicated.

Now I know they are simple:

One side oppressed.

One side evil.

Hashtags fix it.

I have reduced thousands of years of history into a clean emotional binary.

This has dramatically improved my mental clarity.

I am proud of myself.

And of how humble I have become.

Midnight

Some people say I am naive.

But I have read at least 12 Instagram slides.

I have done my research.

And I have feelings.

Strong ones.

That’s the same as a degree in geopolitics.