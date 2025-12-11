Trauma can fracture the body or the mind’s architecture. The October 7 pogrom did both. It reopened wounds Jews thought had scarred over, and the aftermath—the Western street’s euphoria, the media’s evasions, the establishment’s collapse—deepened the toll. Israelis suffered a massacre; Diaspora Jews an unveiling.

Regular Moral Clarity readers will know that while I have had a long career in journalism, I am also a licensed psychotherapist who spends unhealthy amounts of time ruminating about these things. I have written before about Israel's mental health emergency, so I would now like to focus on the diaspora. I apologize for any technical terminology, but I promise to do my best to put it into normal English.

For months, clinicians have told me that Diaspora Jews have been struggling under the mental health toll of it all, so I decided to take a deeper dive to see if the evidence bore this out. Sadly, it did.

A 2024 American Jewish Committee survey found that 63 percent of American Jews felt less safe after October 7. An Anti-Defamation League (ADL) survey showed that 74 percent of Jews were worried about their personal safety, and 60 percent avoided wearing or hid Jewish symbols in public. These are manifestations of avoidance behavior.

The Community Security Trust in the UK recorded the highest levels of antisemitism ever documented in Britain, with 4,103 incidents in 2023—a 147 percent rise—most of them occurring in the three months after the massacre.

Clinicians across the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Australia have reported sharp rises in Jewish patients presenting with anxiety disorders, panic attacks, intrusive thoughts, and trauma symptoms. A 2024 paper presented to the European Congress of Psychiatry noted that Jews reported a 25 percent increase in baseline anxiety, a 30 percent increase in sleep disturbances, and significant spikes in hypervigilance and avoidance behavior.

Even therapists who rarely treat Jewish-specific trauma were suddenly managing what are termed collective trauma responses, a phenomenon more commonly associated with refugee populations and survivors of mass political violence.

A major challenge is that there is a double trauma at play: the October 7 massacre and its aftermath, which included the worst antisemitism most Jews alive today have experienced.

October 7 was a massacre; what followed was a revelation—and a psychic aftershock.

It was not only October 7’s brutality that destabilized Jews—the beheadings, the incinerated children, the gang rapes, the mass abductions—but the way the West’s moral reflexes buckled on contact with Jewish suffering. Protesters in London, Sydney, New York, and Paris flooded the streets celebrating and chanting “resistance,” “glory to the martyrs,” and openly praising Hamas.

Polling from YouGov revealed that nearly a third of British 18–24-year-olds viewed Hamas positively after the attacks. In the US, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that 51 percent of 18–24-year-olds believed Israel was committing “genocide,” even as Israeli civilians were still being identified from heaps of burned bone fragments. Jews were not simply frightened; they were gaslit.

The technical term for this is epistemic trauma, or its close cousin betrayal trauma—the psychological injury that occurs when the community you rely on for safety reveals it will not protect you. Many Jews found this betrayal more unsettling than the attack itself.

I would include myself among these people.

October 7 was beyond horrifying, but I was aware that people did terrible things to each other; it was the response that bothered me. This also manifests as secondary trauma and vicarious trauma, which occur when we feel trauma from witnessing or hearing about another person’s trauma.