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There are now millions of Israelis living outside Israel. Most have never applied for citizenship, speak no Hebrew, and may not even have ever visited Israel. Yet, psychologically, they are becoming Israeli—not because they have changed their address, but because history has changed their assumptions.

Much has been written about about the Diaspora dunderheads who the far left have indoctrinated and who whom criticize and tell lies about Israel in some form of treason. This piece is about the smaller but significant group if Diasporah Jews who has toughened up instead,

For much of the post-war era, Diaspora Jews inhabited a profoundly different psychological universe from Israelis. Israeli Jews grew up expecting history; Diaspora Jews grew up expecting normality.

Israelis assumed security was temporary and had to be defended, while Diaspora Jews increasingly assumed it was permanent and simply existed. Israelis expected military service; Diaspora Jews expected university. Israelis looked over their shoulders; Diaspora Jews looked towards the future.

The two communities remained deeply connected by family, faith and memory, but inhabited different emotional worlds. Israel lived in history. The Diaspora increasingly believed history had ended.

October 7 destroyed that illusion. The massacre was not merely a military catastrophe or national trauma. It was a psychological earthquake whose aftershocks reached Jewish communities thousands of kilometres away. For the first time in generations, many Diaspora Jews stopped viewing Israel as foreign news and began experiencing it as personal reality.

That distinction matters. Before October 7, Israel often occupied a compartment within Jewish identity. It was important, meaningful and emotionally significant, but remained one component among many. Afterwards, that compartment dissolved. Israel ceased to be merely the Jewish state and became family. The attack felt less like watching a war overseas than receiving news that someone’s home had been invaded.

Something fundamental shifted—not merely politically, but almost neurologically. Trauma does not simply change beliefs; it recalibrates prediction. The brain is, above all, a prediction machine, constantly asking one essential question: How safe is the world?

Most Western Jews had spent decades answering that question reassuringly. The Holocaust was history. Democratic institutions were stable. Antisemitism existed but remained largely confined to extremists. Liberal societies, whatever their imperfections, fundamentally accepted Jews as equal citizens.

October 7 challenged those assumptions. The reaction that followed demolished them.

Many Jews expected horror; they did not expect celebration. They expected sympathy and encountered justification. They expected moral clarity and received moral acrobatics. Within hours of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, crowds gathered across Western cities not primarily to mourn the murdered, but to rationalise their murderers. University campuses filled with slogans treating slaughter as resistance, while prestigious institutions discovered bottomless reserves of nuance whenever the victims were Jewish.

Many Jews had experienced antisemitism before. What shocked them was its scale, confidence and respectability. The hatred no longer lurked exclusively on society’s fringes. It appeared in boardrooms, classrooms, cultural institutions, trade unions, newspapers, universities and professional organisations. People who had always regarded themselves as comfortably integrated discovered that acceptance could be astonishingly conditional.

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The psychological effect has been profound. Many Diaspora Jews no longer think like members of permanently secure minorities. They increasingly think like Israelis—not necessarily in ideology, but in vigilance. They scan exits, notice security guards outside synagogues, wonder whether wearing a Star of David is prudent, hesitate before posting online and calculate risks they never imagined having to calculate.

The shift is subtle but immense. Israelis have long lived with what psychologists might call realistic vigilance. It is not paranoia, but pattern recognition developed through repeated exposure to genuine threat. The nervous system learns that danger sometimes arrives without warning. Western Jews are acquiring the same psychology, not because they wish to, but because experience is teaching it.

Another transformation has received less attention. October 7 compressed Jewish identity. For decades, many Jews possessed multiple identities that coexisted comfortably: professional, political, national, religious and ethnic. Jewishness was important, but rarely urgent.

Urgency rearranges priorities. When people feel threatened, peripheral identities recede while foundational identities become more salient. The surgeon becomes Jewish. The lawyer becomes Jewish. The professor becomes Jewish. The progressive becomes Jewish. They have not necessarily abandoned everything else; the outside world has simply reminded them which identity it notices first.

History has demonstrated this repeatedly. Assimilation functions differently when society continually reminds minorities of their difference. One cannot indefinitely forget an identity that others insist upon remembering.

Perhaps the greatest transformation concerns peoplehood. For years, large sections of the Diaspora increasingly understood Judaism primarily through religion, culture or ethics. October 7 revived something older: tribe—not tribalism in its pejorative sense, but peoplehood. It restored the ancient intuition that Jews, despite their extraordinary diversity, constitute an extended family.

Families argue, disagree and exasperate one another. But families close ranks when one member is attacked. Many Jews who had previously felt distant from Israel suddenly discovered emotional bonds they had not fully recognised. The political arguments remained; the emotional distance disappeared.

That distinction is crucial. People criticise governments. They defend family.

This helps explain why so many Diaspora Jews have felt emotionally exhausted since October 7. They are not merely consuming distressing news. Their nervous systems increasingly interpret events in Israel as events happening to their own community. Distance has become geographical rather than psychological.

Another Israeli habit is quietly spreading through the Diaspora: strategic thinking. Israelis instinctively ask questions many Western Jews rarely considered. Who will defend us? What happens if institutions fail? What if police protection proves inadequate? How resilient are our communities? Can political allies be trusted when trust becomes costly?

These were once regarded as distinctly Israeli concerns. Increasingly, they have become Diaspora questions. Security committees have expanded, community patrols have grown, Jewish schools have strengthened their protection and synagogues increasingly resemble hardened public buildings rather than open places of worship. These are not merely practical adjustments. They are psychological ones. Communities organise differently when they stop treating safety as a birthright.

Perhaps the most significant change has occurred in the relationship between Jews and history itself. Many Western Jews unconsciously absorbed what might be called the post-Holocaust bargain: the world had learned, the liberal order had matured and history, while imperfect, moved broadly towards tolerance.

October 7 and its aftermath reopened an older Jewish understanding. History is not linear. Civilisation is not self-sustaining. Progress is reversible. Antisemitism mutates more readily than it disappears. Israeli society never possessed the luxury of forgetting these truths. The Diaspora is now remembering them.

This should not be mistaken for an argument that every Diaspora Jew will make aliyah. Most will not, nor should they. The Jewish story has always been both national and diasporic, and strong Jewish communities beyond Israel remain essential to Jewish civilisation. The change underway is psychological rather than geographical.

Diaspora Jews are not becoming Israelis because they are moving to Tel Aviv. They are becoming Israelis because they increasingly interpret the world through assumptions Israelis have held for generations: that security cannot be outsourced indefinitely; that antisemitism adapts; that military strength matters; that public opinion turns quickly; that institutions are less permanent than they appear; and that Jewish continuity requires conscious effort rather than passive optimism.

Most of all, they are rediscovering something Israel never forgot. The Jewish people are not merely a religion, an ethnicity or a collection of individuals sharing historical memories. They are a civilisation bound together by an extraordinary continuity of fate.

For decades, many Jews believed geography had altered that reality. They imagined New York was fundamentally different from Jerusalem, London existed in a separate historical universe from Tel Aviv, and Paris and Melbourne had escaped the old patterns. October 7 did not erase those differences. It revealed their limits.

History has a habit of collapsing distance. When Jews are attacked in Israel, the echoes reach Montreal. When synagogues require armed guards in Europe, Jews in Australia pay attention. When Jewish students are intimidated in New York, parents in London understand the implications.

The Jewish world has become psychologically smaller—not because technology connected it, but because history did.

That may prove to be October 7’s most enduring legacy. It did not simply change Israel. It quietly transformed millions of Jews who never crossed Israel’s borders. They remained in the Diaspora, yet in the deepest psychological sense, many have already made the journey.