The news media’s application of different narrative lenses when reporting on Israel and the Palestinians is one of the most sophisticated tools in the propaganda campaign against Israel.

Palestinians get the humanitarian lens. It captures all the tears and trauma, presenting Palestinians as humans; warm, vital, flesh and blood. Israel gets the policy lens. It presents Israel not as a nation of people, but as an entity, devoid of humanity and subject to cold, political scrutiny. This dehumanizing approach is the same tactic that Israel’s enemies use when they call it “the Zionist entity”.

This asymmetry in storytelling distorts reality and fosters a strong anti-Israel bias. Jewish suffering is stripped of its moral weight and met with detached analysis, or worse, justification. Palestinian casualties provoke outrage with every grievance inflated beyond context.

This is not journalism; it is narrative warfare.

Let us have a look at the impact of these contrasting lenses.

THE HUMANITARIAN LENS (applied to the Palestinians)

This lens frames the story primarily as a humanitarian one. Palestinians are framed as tragic figures in a one-act play of suffering. Journalists employ emotionally charged language, vivid imagery, and a Palestinian victimhood narrative.

Palestinian suffering is put front and center, while context is minimized, simplified, ignored, or addressed only notionally. Their pain is presented as raw, tragic, and morally unambiguous, while Israeli actions are calculated, militaristic, and suspect.

The way the world’s most complex and intransigent conflict, with all its moral ambiguities, is dumbed down to a simpleton’s level is moral fraud in service of the mainstream news media’s anti-Israel agenda.

Headlines scream things such as "Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens in Gaza", but the preceding Hamas rocket fire from Gaza is barely mentioned. It reads like the Israeli strike happened for no reason other than malice.

Photographs focus on Palestinian children in rubble. Israeli families huddled in bomb shelters do not get mentioned, let alone photographed. The world yawns. The media mumbles. But let one Palestinian casualty hit the wires, and suddenly, it is breaking news for days.

When Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity, anyone with eyes and a brain could see that they had been starved to skeletal husks and looked like Holocaust survivors coming out of a concentration camp. Israeli press rightly focused on this obscenity, but foreign media hardly mentioned it. For them, the story was that they had been released, and not the condition they were in. Jewish suffering is not newsworthy.

Hamas-fabricated casualty figures are reported as truth and without context, as though war were a football match. The moral calculus is flattened into a crude body count, where Israel is always the villain.

The way this narrative strips Palestinians of agency is degrading, patronizing and racist. They are treated as props rather than actors, taking responsibility away from those responsible for this war and suffering, which is Hamas.

Hamas’ use of human shields, its stealing and diversion of aid into terror tunnels, and its genocidal charter, are downplayed or ignored. Instead, we get a simplistic and fraudulent morality play in which Israel is the aggressor and the Palestinians are helpless. Facts that disprove this narrative - such as that every war Israel has fought since independence has been a defensive war - are never mentioned.

This victimhood narrative obscures other inconvenient truths, such as that Israel is not only fighting Hamas, but also a largely indoctrinated civilian population. Some mastheads have run stories on the indoctrination of Palestinian children in Jihadism, in which the children are rightly framed as victims. Yet, the logical extrapolation, which is that Palestinian society overall has been radicalized, is never made.

The media’s references to a “cycle of violence” are an extension of it affording Palestinians no agency. Precipitation has a cycle, as do seasons. The Israel-Palestinian conflict does not. Hamas attacks and Israel responds. That is not a cycle. It is Hamas aggression.

This same dynamic holds in the parts of Judea and Samaria where the Palestinian Authority, rather than Hamas, governs corruptly, violently, and ineptly.

The international community will never hold Palestinians accountable as long as the press keeps treating their violence as inevitable and Israel’s survival as negotiable.

THE POLICY LENS (applied to the Israelis)

When the news media covers Israel’s actions, the tone shifts dramatically. Instead of human stories, we get sterile and abstract geopolitical analysis divorced from reality and from the existential threat that Israel faces.

The different lenses are especially evident in the pressure exerted on Israel for a ceasefire - after all, Israel is responsible for all policy matters - while little pressure is exerted on Hamas.

Every Israeli defensive action is weighed against the misunderstood standard of "proportionality." If Hamas fires rockets from a school, and Israel strikes back, the focus is not on Hamas’ war crimes of launching rockets from a school and thus depriving it of its protected status, but on Israel’s alleged use of "disproportionate force."

Ignored is the that fact “proportionality” in the laws of armed conflict refers to strikes being in proportion to the military advantage gained, not the number of casualties. This error has been pointed out repeatedly, and is essential for understanding the conflict, but still the media consistently fails to mention it. At this point, that is clearly willful.

Then there’s the obsession with “occupation”, a term journalists throw around casually with zero regard for facts. When reporting on Palestinian terror attacks against Israel, reporters insert "context" such as "The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli occupation..." This is not context; it is justification.

The implication is that Israeli policies, not Palestinian extremism, caused the conflict. This is backwards. Israel’s policies are a reaction to Palestinian aggression.

Yet, there was no occupation in Gaza. There had not been a single Jew there since 2005, when Israel tore down its settlements and withdrew entirely. In return it got Hamas terror. Gaza was also not blockaded. Imports were just subject to security checks.

This alleged blockade is one of those narratives that a monkey with its brain removed could figure out was nonsense. If it was truly blockaded and under siege for 18 years then all Gazans would have starved to death within a month or two. In fact, Gaza’s population grew from about 1.3 million in 2005 to about 2.1 million now, so food and medicine were clearly getting in.

Before the October 7 attacks, you could stand at Israel-Gaza border and watch the food trucks be inspected and then sent into Gaza. Anyone who thinks that is a blockade needs a dictionary and thinking cap.

When the so-called Palestinians speak of "occupation", they are not even talking about the disputed Jewish homeland of Judea and Samaria. They are talking about Israel’s existence.

I know I am boring old stickler, but this seems like the kind of relevant point that journalists should include if they are sincere about covering the conflict properly.

When Israelis are murdered, whether by rockets or in pogroms, the coverage is clinical. The victims are statistics. The perpetrators are "militants" rather than terrorists. The violence is regrettable, but understandable. Footage of grieving Israeli mothers is not looped on CNN. The feckless and antisemitic United Nations does not even bother to pass resolutions condemning Hamas’ abominable sexual violence.

This ignoring of Jewish suffering even makes its way into news feature stories that purport to provide some historical context. The 700,000 Palestinians displaced in the Israel War of Independence in 1948 are mentioned routinely, but the 850,000 Jewish refugees dispossessed and expelled from Arab states in the same war are almost never mentioned.

Jewish suffering is treated as a footnote, while every Palestinian grievance is memorialized. Jewish pain is politicized; Palestinian pain is sanctified.

MORAL ABANDONMENT

This asymmetrical framing fuels anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism. By presenting Palestinian suffering as pure tragedy and Israeli actions as cruel policy, the news media suggests there is a moral equivalence between a liberal democracy defending itself and a Jihadist regime seeking its destruction. This is obscene.

The media also holds Israel to Western democratic standards, while treating Palestinian violence as an inevitable reaction to alleged Israeli oppression. This is the bigotry of low expectations writ large. It infantilizes Palestinians, and denies them agency, while demonizing Israel merely for existing.

The media is not reporting the conflict; it is laundering terrorism as tragedy and fueling violence. When the world sees only Palestinian tears and Israeli bombs, the result is marches through the streets of global cities in support of Hamas, calls for boycotts and sanctions that harm Palestinian livelihoods; and crazed campus mobs chanting "From the river to the sea."

Journalists should report the facts and truth. In this conflict, the truth is not balanced. It is a war of survival between Jihadists and Jews. Israel fights for its existence. Hamas fights for genocide. Even village idiots can see that these are not even slightly equivalent.

It is time to defang this false narrative, but it is not going to be easy. The anti-Israel bias in the media and in international organizations is not a bug; It is a feature of an ecosystem that ideology, fear, malevolent actors, and intellectual laziness, have shaped.

How do we combat this? Demand better. Reject the lies. And never forget: Jewish lives matter.