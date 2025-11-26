Dozens of mayors gathered in Paris last week to discuss combating antisemitism across Europe. Most striking was how they still believe that seminars, dialogue, and white papers are the way to defeat modern Jew hatred.

This is wrong. Jew hatred today festers online and in street mobs that increasingly resemble militias. The talking shops of municipal diplomacy and panel discussions worked in previous eras. The difference then was that even though antisemitism still needed to be fought, the consensus at least was that it was wrong.

This Paris Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism was sincere in its aims, so I do not want to be too disparaging, but it was little more than theater. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke about it being a battle for “the soul of Paris.” Delegates invoked memory, their grandparents, and vague European aspirations. They reaffirmed the values of resilience, pluralism, and tolerance. Yawn.

Words alone do not stop Molotov cocktails from being thrown at synagogues, or Jews from being assaulted on the Metro, or TikTok propagandists telling teenagers that Israel is an invention, that Zionism is racism, and that Jews are cosmic oppressors. Europe is drowning in antisemitism and its leaders keep thinking conferences are the answer.

The seem unaware that the enemy was not at their Paris pow wow. They were outside on the boulevards, in the banlieues, on Telegram, on TikTok, in radical mosques, in student collectives, and in the algorithmic trenches of a digital ecosystem where Jew hatred spreads like the Ebola virus.

The Paris summit symbolized Europe’s political class still imagining that antisemitism could be tackled with quiet policy adjustments and pedagogical interventions. A few euros here, a new curriculum there. A set of “best practices” for mayors. A new “counter-narrative” project for disaffected youth. Everything sounds serious and constructive. It is also obsolete as a fax machine.

Antisemitism in Europe today is coming not just from classrooms but is being manufactured in the street, on smartphones, and in the transnational ideological pipeline that runs from Doha to TikTok to London marches to elite Western university campuses. It is feral, fast, gamified, and fuels a dopamine positive feedback loop and network effects.

The belief that strongly worded mayoral declarations can stop or even moderate this is nonsense. European leaders are speaking the language of 1995 against enemies fighting with the weapons of 2025.