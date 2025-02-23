Persian Gulf states are scrambling to assemble an alternative plan for Gaza than US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the US to take over the Strip, relocate its two million people, and rebuild the area.

While the Arab plan has not been released yet, what has leaked so far sounds thoroughly unimaginative and likely to fail for all the same reasons as all such plans before it.

If a Gaza plan is to work this time, things will need to be done differently, and this is where Europe - the spiritual home of dithering, waffling, and ineffectiveness - must play a role.

The Europeans have spent decades making the Israel-Palestinian conflict worse, out of malice, stupidity, and racism.

Ignorance is also a factor because the average European bureaucrat understands the Israel-Palestinian conflict about as well as I understand the Chinese board game Go, which is vastly more complicated than chess, at which I am also rubbish.

Let us first look at what the Arabs are reportedly proposing; then we will hop into our submarines for a dive into Europe’s foreign policy, which is lying on the bottom of the ocean somewhere next to the Bismarck.