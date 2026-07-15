Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
3h

A pox on the BDS movement.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
3h

The world has declared war on Israel. Depending on the elections in the US, we too may join this axis of evil. It’s in God's hands at this point.

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