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The European Union (UN) has donned its goodie-two-shoes again and says it wants to punish Israeli settlers and settlements in Judea and Samaria. It will instead hurt Palestinian workers, shrink the places where Israelis and Palestinians interact, and produce another magnificent European gesture with no strategic result.

The EU is preparing to perform one of its favourite political rituals: announcing a policy that feels morally magnificent in Brussels and works rather less impressively in the place it is supposed to change.

EU foreign ministers are considering three ways to restrict commerce with Israeli communities and businesses in disputed Judea and Samaria: an import licensing regime, prohibitive tariffs or a complete ban. No final decision has been taken, but the direction of travel is obvious. Europe wants to turn the customs desk into an instrument of Middle Eastern diplomacy.

This will be advertised as precision pressure. It is more likely to become precision self-congratulation.

Supporters say the measure would distinguish Israel within its pre-1967 lines from settlements beyond them and prevent European trade from sustaining an arrangement the EU considers illegal. They cite the International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion, which urged states to prevent trade and investment that helps maintain the situation. That is a serious argument and deserves a serious answer.

This is despite UN Security Council Resolution 242 explicitly saying that the border should negotiated and not determined by quasi-elected officials in Brussels, which has a serious claim to being Europe’s least interesting city.

Yet even people who accept the EU ‘s precarious legal position should ask the question Brussels habitually skips: what happens next?

A policy is not moral because its press release contains the words “international law.” It is moral only if its foreseeable consequences are better than the alternatives. On that test, the proposed boycott is a muddle.

Let us start with the people Europe claims to be helping.

Palestinian workers are not decorative extras in the settlement economy. Thousands of Palestinians earn their living in one of the 40-odd Israeli industrial zones, farms, construction projects and other businesses in Judea and Samaria. Palestinian Authority statistics recorded approximately 15,000 Palestinians working in Israeli settlements in 2024, despite the sharp economic contraction following October 7.

These jobs are sought for an unromantic reason: they pay more.

In the final quarter of 2025, a Palestinian working in Israel earned an average daily wage of 256.9 shekels, compared with 135.6 shekels in the Palestinian territories. The World Bank says Palestinian employment in Israel earns roughly twice the Judea and Samaria and contributes substantially to household spending and aggregate demand.

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That is not an incidental difference to a family buying food, paying rent or educating children. It is life-changing.

The European reply will be that Palestinians should not have to depend on Israeli employers. Yawn. They should also not have to depend on foreign aid, checkpoints, unstable Palestinian institutions or the theories of Belgian foreign ministers. The Palestinian economy needs greater independence, investment and access to markets, including Israel.

Yet one does not create those things by destroying existing jobs before replacements exist. A worker cannot feed his family with a recital of international law.

We have already seen this film. Soft drink machine maker SodaStream’s former factory in Mishor Adumim in Judea and Samaria employed about 500 Palestinians. It became an international boycott trophy. When the factory relocated inside pre-1967 Israel, most Palestinian employees could not follow because they lacked work permits. The final group eventually lost their jobs when their permits expired.

One former worker delivered a more practical moral judgment than anything Brussels is likely to produce. Boycott activists had the right to be political, he said, but they ought to find workers new jobs before closing factories.

That sentence contains more wisdom than several warehouses of EU communiqués.

Boycott advocates disputed SodaStream’s account of why it relocated, while the company insisted commercial considerations drove the decision. That argument misses the larger lesson. Whether the boycott caused the move, accelerated it, or merely celebrated it, relocation did not liberate the Palestinian workforce. It separated workers from their livelihoods.

The campaign received a symbolic victory and left the workers with the symbolism.

The EU now wants to apply the same perverse incentive across an entire region. An Israeli company employing Palestinians beyond the Green Line would face European punishment. The company could respond by moving production, automating, importing foreign labour, employing fewer Palestinians or transferring the final stages of manufacturing elsewhere.

Europe would therefore reward businesses for reducing the very economic integration it claims should eventually underpin peace.

This is madness.

It also matters beyond livelihoods.

Workplaces are a key setting where Israelis and Palestinians encounter one another as human beings rather than as soldiers, suspects, television images or political abstractions. They share shifts, solve problems, argue about supervisors, complain about traffic, and discover that the other side also brings disappointing food to work.

No one should sentimentalise these workplaces. The power relationship can be unequal, disputes over conditions are real, and employment does not dissolve a national conflict.

Yet social psychology has repeatedly found that sustained intergroup contact generally reduces prejudice, particularly when people cooperate towards shared goals. The landmark Pettigrew and Tropp meta-analysis examined 515 studies and found that contact between groups typically reduced prejudice.

A factory is not a peace conference but it may nevertheless accomplish something peace conferences often fail to do: force human beings to know one another.

Europe proposes to protect coexistence by reducing contact. That is the kind of diplomacy up with which a divorce lawyer would come.

Then comes the supply-chain problem. Brussels speaks as though every product possesses a neat political biography. In reality, components, ingredients, packaging, ownership, labour and final assembly may sit on different sides of a line crossed daily by businesses, workers and infrastructure. This happens globally in the modern supply chain as a quick look at the US-Mexican border would show.

The EU already excludes settlement goods from preferential tariff treatment. Israeli exporters must identify the postal code and location where the relevant production took place. European customs authorities then compare this information with a regularly updated list of locations that do not qualify for preferential treatment. Certain products must also be identified as originating from an Israeli settlement rather than merely from Judea and Samaria.

That elaborate machinery exists because origin is not always simple. A ban would not make it simpler, only make the consequences of an error more serious.

Was a bottle of wine grown, processed, bottled or just warehoused beyond the Green Line? What happens when Palestinian labour produces an item for an Israeli-owned company? What if a component is manufactured in Barkan, assembled near Tel Aviv and exported from Haifa? How much of a product must originate in the targeted territory before Brussels declares the entire thing morally contaminated?

The likely result is predictable: more paperwork for honest companies, more legal fees for importers and more incentives for opaque routing by less honest ones. Large firms will hire compliance departments and rearrange their supply chains. Smaller businesses, including Palestinian suppliers, will be crushed by the uncertainty.

Brussels will have discovered a policy capable of being punitive, porous and expensive at the same time. That is some world class-bureacracy.

It is also not going to change Israeli policy.

Total EU trade in goods with Israel reached €43.3 billion in 2025, including €15.3 billion in European imports. There is no reliable current figure isolating how much of that commerce originated in settlements, where about 10 percent of Israelis live.

The sums involved in individual national bans illustrate how symbolic this project may become. Ireland’s proposed prohibition was expected to affect a handful of products, mainly fruit, worth about €200,000 annually. Its own prime minister concluded that extending the prohibition to services would be neither viable nor implementable.

Israel is not going to alter what it regards as a matter of history, security and national strategy because Dublin stops drinking Guiness long enough to halt imports of Istaeli fruit.

The boycott may inconvenience particular businesses. It may cost Palestinians jobs. It may thrill activists. It will not resolve the future of Judea and Samaria or the wider Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Indeed, the smaller and more symbolic the measure, the clearer its true function becomes. This is not leverage. It is liturgy. Europe will pronounce itself on the correct side of history, issue a guidance document and return to buying Israeli cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals and technology produced elsewhere.

The policy will also invite inevitable mission creep. Once European governments establish a machinery for excluding Israeli goods on territorial and political grounds, activists will press them to widen the categories. Banks will be accused of financing settlements. Logistics companies will be accused of transporting their goods. Israeli universities will be accused of cooperating with institutions over the Green Line.

The promised distinction between Israel and the settlements will become the platform from which campaigners demand that the distinction be abolished.

There are better policies available.

Europe can sanction individuals and organisations credibly implicated in violence, as it has already done, although there are only 300-500 such people depending on who is doing the counting. It can finance Palestinian businesses, improve their access to European markets and support joint industrial projects operating under agreed arrangements. It can reward employers who hire across communal lines and make trade benefits conditional upon transparent wages, workplace safety and enforceable labour rights.

It can target wrongdoing without treating every shared workplace as a geopolitical pathogen.

Most importantly, Europe could ask Palestinians who depend on these jobs what they need before sacrificing them to European moral theatre. Some Palestinians will support a boycott despite the personal cost. Others will not. Their agency deserves considerably more respect than the assumption that unemployment is an acceptable offering on the altar of solidarity.

The conflict in Judea and Samaria is difficult because every available course carries costs. A serious policy confronts those costs honestly. An unserious one hides them behind righteous vocabulary and sends the bill to people with less money and no vote in Brussels.

The proposed EU boycott will not remove a settlement, produce a Palestinian state or persuade Israelis to trust European judgment. It will damage livelihoods, weaken everyday contact and teach Israeli businesses how to route around European bureaucracy.

Europe will call that pressure. Palestinian workers may call it losing their jobs.

A MORAL CLARITY EVENT. THE COUNTDOWN IS ON…

Nachum Kaplan נַחוּם

Exclusively for paid subscribers, a one-hour event (20 minute presentation/40 minute Q&A) event with maximum Moral Clarity punch.



The topic will be: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can:

Maintain the status quo

Withdraw from the territory

Annexation

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Topic: The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria.

Date: Sunday, July 26

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Link: TBA nearer the event



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