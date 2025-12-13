The Eurovision Song Contest makes no sense to non-European audiences.

Few things are more disorienting than the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual bacchanal of glitter, key changes, implausible costumes, and geopolitical neuroses. To the rest of the world, Eurovision is a talent show so kitsch and self-parodic that it makes professional wrestling look like the Salzburg Festival.

To the non-European eye, it induces the kind of anthropological vertigo one might feel stumbling into an Aztec child-sacrifice ceremony: people singing in neon feathers while entire nations calibrate their political grudges. Eurovision is somehow utterly unserious yet treated with great solemnity.

Into this surreal amphitheater walks Israel — a Eurovision regular and a lightning rod for political hysteria and diplomatic seizures. Eurovision is theoretically an apolitical event, which of course is why the politics surrounding it could power an aircraft carrier.

Nothing exposes Europe’s cultural imagination and cognitive dissonance quite like the annual psychodrama over whether Israel should be allowed to participate, and whether Israel’s critics should boycott the contest if Israel does take part — as Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland have said they will do for next year’s competition in Austria.

The whole this is comical and revealing. Eurovision’s foundational myth is charming: the idea that the antidote to the bloodshed and devastation that fascism and the Second World War wrought across Europe is… sequins.

The notion that song could unite the continent now looks like a quaint relic. Eurovision today is less about unity and more about exorcism. Countries use it to signal belonging, to posture, to punish, to reward, to vent, and to moralize. It is cultural diplomacy for passive-aggressive states unskilled in statecraft.

Into this fragile psychodrama crashes Israel, a non-European country invited decades ago because Europeans liked its music, its television production standards are high, and — let us be honest — its cosmopolitan flair. Israel is the eternal exception: inside the tent, yet permanently treated as an intruder.

This alone is awkward enough, but in recent years the awkwardness has turned truly bizarre.

When Ireland, Norway, or Greece sends a singer, nobody asks whether their domestic counterterrorism operations, agricultural policies, or maritime disputes should disqualify them. When Russia invaded Ukraine, it took a year before the European Broadcasting Union mustered the courage to eject Moscow, and even then the decision was couched in layers of euphemistic cotton wool.

Israel, by contrast, cannot send a pop singer without enduring an ideological colonoscopy. Petitions erupt, hashtags circulate, and earnest actors and bored academics demand expulsions. Protesters descend on host cities with slogans that mix moral exhibitionism with calls for genocide. Every year, the same absurd question is asked: Should a singing competition punish Israel for existing?

It would be one thing if this approach were consistent. Yet Eurovision’s moral compass spins like a malfunctioning Iranian drone. Azerbaijan — an Israeli ally but hardly a paragon of liberal democracy — remains welcome. Turkey once fielded performers while it was imprisoning journalists and purging dissidents. Belarus was banned only after it threatened to humiliate the contest with overt propaganda, not because its human-rights ledger is stained red.

Israel alone is treated as a celestial provocation.

Part of the surrealism is the mismatch between the contest’s stakes and its packaging. Eurovision songs are engineered to be instantly forgettable — three minutes of synthetic emotion culminating in a pyrotechnic bridge. They are the musical equivalent of carnival snacks: indulgent, fluorescent, and nutritionally void. To attach geopolitical significance to any of this requires serious cognitive dissonance.

Yet every year, activists and commentators turn Eurovision into a battlefield. Israel’s costume and lyrics become a provocation, as do camera angles or a dancer raising an eyebrow in the wrong direction. Europe’s cultural class dissects the performances for hidden meaning like medieval scholars parsing the moral permissibility of angels dancing on pinheads.

It is part politics, part cosplay. Only a continent intoxicated by its own cultural and political relevance could produce such mediocre theater. That is why Israel’s participation has become a diagnostic measure of European neurosis. Each year, the reactions reveal more about Europe than about Israel.

Europe’s discomfort is not with Israel’s songs — which are as peculiar as every other nation’s — but with the awkward reminder that moral complexity exists. Israel forces Europeans to confront phenomena they prefer to outsource: terror, war, history, responsibility, and tragedy. Eurovision was created as an escapist fantasia; Israel represents hard-nosed reality.

This is why Israel’s critics demand its exclusion. They do not want justice for the so-called Palestinians or for anyone else; they want convenience. They want a world in which moral clarity is as simple as choreographing a dance routine. Israel’s presence undermines the illusion that Europe has transcended conflict. It reveals that the continent’s moral metabolism still cannot digest Jewish self-assertion.

So instead of just enjoying the spectacle — or wrestling seriously with the reality of Israel’s security dilemmas or the malignancies of jihadist violence — Europe fixates on a pop song’s semiotics.

It is hard not to look down on Eurovision as kitsch nonsense; a bright frivolous circus unashamed of its excesses that makes no artistic sense to the rest of the world.

Yet the politics layered onto it tell a different story.

Eurovision is a mirror that reflects modern Europe’s incoherence. It is a continent that has turned moral sentiment into entertainment, and entertainment into a form of judgment.

The annual agitation over Israel is not a policy critique. It is a ritual that pays homage to the ancient European tradition of banishing Jews — or in this case, the Jewish state. A contest meant to heal post-war Europe has become a stage upon which Europe re-enacts its oldest anxieties. It is surreal, but calling it such seems inadequate for something so hideously gaudy.

The greatest absurdity is not that Israel keeps competing, but that Europeans insist upon turning the Jewish state’s participation into a melodrama. Israel sends a singer; Europe reacts as though a coup has been staged or the cosmic order upset.

Eurovision is many things — flamboyant, ridiculous, overproduced, melodramatic — but mainly it exposes a modern Europe that is desperate to appear moral yet terrified of accepting genuine moral responsibility. It is a kitsch wannabe empire with delusions of gravitas.

Israel’s participation matters because it brings a dose of reality to a spectacle where nothing is real because Europe can no longer handle reality.