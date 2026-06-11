Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
14h

Not only does the news media not report on it, but the government itself has watched and done nothing. ממש בושה

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
14h

The Israeli ultra-left are using street theater and grainy photographs to tilt the table for the foreign correspondents to provide the news the leftists and globalists and anti-zionists can fixate on.

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