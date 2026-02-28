US and Israeli combat operations against Iran have begun.

Israel and the US are right to have attacked Iran. The Islamic Republic’s intransigence over its nuclear program, its vast unchecked ballistic missile arsenal, its expansionism and colonialism across the region via its proxy militias, and its aim to annihilate Israel left the Jewish state and the US with few viable options.

To give readers the best chance of understanding the biggest story of our time and all its complexities, Moral Clarity is bringing back its best-ever $35 full-year membership offer for just 48 hours to ensure readers have maximum access to everything they need to know about Iran. Pricing will never be cheaper.

Moral Clarity has been writing about Iran since our inception, so these Expanded Iran File stories include full essays on topics including:

how it is time to gold Iran to account

understanding Iran as a colonial power

how the US can topple the Iranian regime through force and politics

how the US and Israel should approach the war with Iran

what Iran’s defensive options and strategies look like

why limited strikes against the Islamic Republic could fail

why this war will differ from the first Israel-Iran war last year

how the war could spread into a larger regional or even global war

the economic impacts of war with Iran