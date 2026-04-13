Mitzi Schwarz is one of Moral Clarity’s most engaged readers. She is on a journey that many Jews in the Diaspora are on — a reevaluation of how they view Jews’ status in the West amid rising antisemitism. Her journey, from not daring to speak to telling her story proudly and courageously, is one many more Jews need to take. I invited Mitzi to write this story because the situations in which she has felt tongue-tied are common to many Jews, so helping her express her voice helps us all do so. Moral Clarity subscribers will know that speaking up is what I do and what I encourage, because the days of weak and passive Jews are over.

I have been reading Nachum Kaplan’s Moral Clarity Substack for about a year now. Over that time, something uncomfortable has been shifting inside me: I am beginning to see how casually antisemitism shapes conversations in the West — and how often I remain silent when I should speak.

For the first time in my life, I am seeing how insidious antisemitism can be — not always loud, not always explicit, but woven quietly into assumptions, narratives, and casual conversations. I see it in how people talk about Israel and Hamas, in accusations of genocide against Jews, and now in how many in the West perceive what I would call the broader conflict between the West and Iran and radical Islamism.

At the same time, I am noticing something else about myself.

As my thoughts become clearer, I still find that I struggle to articulate them out loud. I understand more, yet I often remain silent. Jewish history is filled with moments when silence felt safer — and moments when silence proved dangerous. I am beginning to wonder whether I, like many others, have internalized that instinct toward quiet.

This essay is an attempt to change that.

Perhaps another way to say it is that I am learning to strengthen my voice — what some might call my throat chakra. But beyond spiritual language, this is about something deeper: learning to speak with moral clarity in a world where silence can feel safer, yet increasingly dangerous.

To understand why this is difficult for me, it helps to understand the professional and personal roles that have shaped how I move through the world.

I have been a singer and performer my whole life. Creativity runs in my blood. I love connecting with audiences and bringing people together. For the past 26 years, I have worked as a Cantorial Soloist in synagogues, helping communities gather in prayer. This work has always been about connection, harmony, and healing.

For almost 15 years, from my early twenties to my mid-thirties, I worked as a massage therapist. Creating calm, healing spaces became central to my identity. I learned to soothe, to soften tension, to help people feel safe in their bodies.

That instinct to create calm likely comes from my own early life, which was anything but calm. Traumatic experiences shaped my nervous system. For much of my life, speaking up to authority figures or people I perceived as more powerful has been difficult. My nervous system tends toward fawning or freezing when I feel threatened.

A bit of fight response, for me, may not be such a bad thing.

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Since 2017, I have also worked as a certified Hospice Chaplain. This is deeply meaningful work. Death itself does not frighten me, and it feels natural to sit with people at the end of life. One of the core skills of chaplaincy is active listening — meeting people where they are, without trying to change their beliefs. It is not my job to convince, cajole, or correct.

This is a beautiful skill when sitting with someone who is dying.

It becomes more complicated when people express antisemitic ideas.

Finally, I officiate life cycle events — weddings, funerals, baby namings. Again, my role is to bring people together, to create kindness and compassion.

All of this shapes me. I am, by training and temperament, a connector, a healer, and a listener.

But what happens when the moment calls not for listening, but for speaking?

Let me offer two examples.

Last year, I traveled to Scotland for the first time. After attending a gathering of Life Cycle Celebrants, I took a 10-hour train ride from Inverness to London. Shortly before departure, a young woman wearing a beautiful pink hijab sat next to me.

As is my nature, I said hello.

We exchanged pleasantries. She was an optometrist returning to Glasgow. We chatted easily, comparing experiences, laughing, finding common ground. Eventually, I told her, “You know, I’m Jewish.”

“I know,” she smiled. “I can tell.”

We began comparing Hebrew and Arabic words — Shalom and Salam, Layla and Laila. It felt meaningful, even hopeful.

Then she told me her family was from the West Bank — “occupied,” she said.

My first moment to speak up.

I stayed quiet.

Then she continued: “We Palestinians have nothing against Jews. We just don’t like the State of Israel. The Jews stole our land.”

I was stunned.

Finally, I responded gently, mentioning Jewish historical ties to the land — the Torah, the Davidic Kingdom, Isaac and Ishmael as brothers. Could we not share space? Could we not find a way to coexist?

Yet internally, I felt myself retreating again. The old pattern. Keep things pleasant. Avoid conflict. Maintain calm.

But another voice inside me began to protest.

Why is silence always expected of Jews?

Why does peace sometimes seem contingent on Jewish quiet?

What struck me most was not disagreement. Jews and Muslims have disagreed for centuries. What struck me was how easily Jewish legitimacy was dismissed — and how reflexively I accepted the burden of keeping the conversation comfortable. It made me wonder how often Jews are expected to prioritize harmony over truth, and how often we comply because we have learned, consciously or not, that speaking too firmly can make us unwelcome.

That realization unsettled me. Silence, I began to understand, can be a trauma response — individually and collectively.

And I do not want to live from trauma.

My second example came closer to home.

Back in Los Angeles, my dishwasher broke. I called a repairman. He arrived, and within minutes, I learned he was from Uzbekistan. Soon, he began explaining Islamic theology — how when the Messiah returns, everyone will convert to Islam, and those who refuse will burn in hell.

Even Hindus? I asked.

Yes, he said. Everyone.

I stayed quiet again. He was lying on my kitchen floor repairing my dishwasher. I did not want conflict. I simply wanted my dishwasher fixed.

But the encounter left me unsettled. When belief systems frame coexistence as temporary and dominance as inevitable, the implications are serious. This is not merely theological disagreement. It is ideological incompatibility.

Israel, I realized, confronts this reality daily.

These encounters were not isolated. They reflected something larger — an ideological conflict that is now shaping global politics.

As I write this, the US and Iran have entered a tentative ceasefire. Much of US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric troubles me. I disagree strongly with some of his policies, including aspects of immigration enforcement. Yet when it comes to Iran, I find myself recognizing something else.

Trump’s rhetoric is often abrasive, sometimes unhinged. Yet Iranian leaders have spent decades openly calling for the destruction of Israel and America. One is impolite. The other is ideological.

Since 1979, Iranian leaders have repeatedly called for “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” These are not metaphors. They are ideological commitments.

Like previous existential threats — Nazi Germany being the most obvious example — the danger lies not only in rhetoric but in intent combined with capability.

History reminds us that defeating such threats is costly. Millions died, and Germany was devastated, in the effort to defeat Hitler. Existential conflicts are rarely tidy.

I do not know whether Trump’s approach is effective. But I increasingly believe he recognizes the nature of the threat.

And I am beginning to recognize something about myself.

I have spent much of my life creating calm, fostering connection, and listening deeply. These remain beautiful and necessary roles. Yet there are moments when silence becomes complicity — or at least vulnerability.

Jews, historically, have often survived by keeping quiet.

But history also teaches that silence does not always protect us.

For my part, I want to find ways to express moral clarity that are strong yet humane — grounded yet courageous. I do not want to abandon compassion. I want to pair it with clarity.

Rabbi Tarfon’s words in Pirkei Avot (2:21) resonate deeply with me:

“It is not your responsibility to finish the work of perfecting the world, but neither are you free to desist from it.”

I am learning that finding my voice is part of that work.

And I am only just beginning.

For someone who has spent a lifetime creating calm, learning to speak clearly may be the most important work I have left to do.