Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
7h

From the time since I walk around frequently with Israel flags and/or shirts/hoodies with "I stand with Israel" or "F*ck Palestine" (NOTE: not "F*ck Hamas" but "F*ck Palestine") on it, I can say that I frequently get involved into "arguments". You don´t have anything to do yourself, "they" are reliably getting incinerated.

And with some of them you/I can exchange arguments, with others only shrieks. As a trained singer I don´t take part in that and take care of my voice.

But on the other hand I´ve had valuable discussions with people a lot and with others it is/was impossible - the flags or a T-Shirt inscription is at most an opener, but many prefer to stay closed, it´s not your fault.

So it cannot be my fault when contentless clamour emerges as otherwise I experience getting involved into and being able of profound exchange taking place.

You will work on your focusing in vain when the other party intends to totally focus onto its egocentric attitude.

Or when the Usbekian One obviously has a mind of a Two-and-a-half-year-old and wants to stay that way, there´s nothing much you can do.

So keep on getting clear with yourself and sharpening your conscience and attitude - but you´re not responsible for others closing off.

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
1hEdited

It's interesting that a person who claims her land was stolen has no problem settling in the U.K. Even if it were true (it isn't) that Israel "stole her land," she clearly believes it, but at the same time feels justified going to another country she's admittedly not indigenous to. Under the principles she herself articulates, she's a hypocrite, and a colonizer.

This is a great essay, by the way, and I agree with the main point. Sometimes it's a betrayal of our principles to remain silent in the face of this and we all need to push back more, especially now. Other times however it makes sense to weigh what, if anything, it might realistically accomplish in comparison to the risk. Antagonizing an irrational repairman who's inside your home is probably not worth it. You're not going to change the mind of someone like that, and who cares what he thinks anyway. The woman on the train probably was a slightly better, although still extremely small chance of a civil discussion that might have modified her mindset; but that has to be weighed against the awkwardness of sitting next to a stranger after that on a 10-hour train journey.

The most important times we need to push back, IMO, and not "let things go" is when you hear something like that from a friend, or family member, or maybe work colleague. Those are people who really matter in your life, for better or for worse, and who are likely to actually consider the value of what you're saying and let it challenge their own beliefs.

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