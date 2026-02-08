There have been major announcements in recent weeks that reveal Israel’s predicament with regard to its reliance on US weaponry. One was the signing of three separate military contracts with the US: a $1.98 billion deal to buy Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, a $3.8 billion purchase of 65 E Apache helicopters, and a $740 million acquisition of Namer armored personnel carrier power packs. The other was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel would seek to reduce significantly its reliance on US military support over the next decade and pursue greater military self-sufficiency. This expanded piece, originally published on October 25, 2025, explains the background and consequences and is likely to remain highly relevant for some time.

In the disoriented period after the October 7 Hamas pogrom, Israel leaned reflexively on US weapons caches and emergency shipments to sustain combat operations. It revealed how deeply the Jewish state had allowed its defense posture to become contingent on others.

While the US continued supplying arms—despite spasmodic political disagreements with then-President Joe Biden who was by then a few cans short of a six-pack—international censure escalated rapidly. The humanitarian toll in Gaza, which Hamas’ propaganda amplified and distorted, became a cudgel in foreign capitals. Several of Israel’s traditional allies began to suspend or constrict arms exports.

That Israel ever permitted itself to reach such a state of dependency is strategically indefensible. The reckoning has come. Israel is now aggressively reducing that reliance and is, in the jargon of national security professionals, expanding its strategic autonomy.

No country is fully autarkic in defense production—nor should any aspire to be. However, Israel is shifting toward a new paradigm: what it cannot produce, it must source from a diversified constellation of partners, not a single hegemon, and from partner less invested in Middle Eastern politics and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 2025, Jerusalem established a new Munitions Directorate, tasked with identifying critical vulnerabilities and rebuilding local capacity in everything from small-caliber ammunition to complex defense systems.

Leading the charge are Israel’s storied defense firms: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Elbit Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Their weapons’ success in Israel’s seven-front war has led to an Israeli defense export boom. Now they are turning that momentum inward, expanding domestic production.

In January 2025, Israel’s Ministry of Defense awarded Rafael a $5.2 billion contract—financed via US military aid—to expand production of Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and to operationalize the next-generation Iron Beam laser defense system.

This investment marked the first tranche of the $8.7 billion US supplemental aid package passed in April 2024. Crucially, it facilitates the localized production of the Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptors, in tandem with America’s Raytheon, thereby enabling Israel’s Air Defense Array to restock without awaiting Washington’s green light.

Israel’s predicament is that even as it builds self-sufficiency, it remains tethered—for now—to American largesse. Still, domesticating production is a step toward immunity from the caprice of foreign politics.

In parallel, Rafael and Raytheon opened a joint facility in Arkansas, producing Tamir missiles for both Israel and the US—a canny move that intertwines industrial interests and blunts the edge of potential political estrangement.

In October 2024, Rafael and Elbit clinched a $536 million contract to mass-produce the Iron Beam, a directed-energy weapon designed to neutralize rockets, drones, and other projectiles at light speed. It is now been deployed and should Israel get dragged into a potential, as it likely, between the US and Iran, Israel would be using these as some scale for the first time.

The early months of combat in Gaza also revealed that Israel’s inventory of more mundane munitions—artillery shells, tank rounds, aerial bombs—was alarmingly thin.

This should not have been a surprise. It is the logical outcome of a post-Cold War mindset that prioritized just-in-time logistics and peacetime efficiencies over strategic depth. The war since October 7, the longest Israel has fought, jolted Israeli officials into rediscovering the grim arithmetic of attrition warfare. Production lines for essential munitions had been mothballed in prior decades, leaving the Israeli Defense Forces exposed to perilous shortfalls.