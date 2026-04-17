Israel did not need to announce France’s irrelevance. It demonstrated it — by excluding French President Emmanuel Macron from the Israel–Lebanon talks in Washington.

That single act — quiet, procedural, almost bureaucratic — said more about France’s standing in the Middle East than a hundred Parisian speeches about “dialogue,” “proportionality,” and “de-escalation.” It marked the moment when a country that still fancies itself a Levantine power was treated as what it has become: ornamental, intrusive, and strategically unserious.

France has earned this.

Not through a single betrayal or misstep, but through a long, wearying pattern of posturing without consequence, criticizing without responsibility, and a kind of moralizing that never risks anything real.

Take the most immediate grievance. During this current war, in which Israel and the US are degrading Iran’s military capabilities — reducing its nuclear, ballistic missile, and other military capacities — France did what it does best: object.

Macron urged restraint, called for diplomacy, and opposed the scale of operations. In a detail that should have ended any earnest conversation about reliability, France reportedly denied overflight rights to aircraft carrying munitions intended for use against Iran.

States reveal their priorities not in press conferences but in permissions — what they allow, facilitate, and block. When a country refuses to enable operations that directly degrade a shared adversary, it is not “maintaining balance.” It is declaring, in the most operationally meaningful sense, that it is not a partner.

France now speaks openly about assuming greater defense leadership within NATO as American appetite wanes. Yet it cannot be relied upon to facilitate operations against a shared adversary. Ambition without reliability is not leadership; it is just performance.

Israel’s response has been bracingly clear. No theatrics, no lectures — just a recalibration. It halted defense procurement, excluded France from negotiations, and moved on with other business.

You have to love Israeli directness.