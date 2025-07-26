France has surrendered to Jihadism.

France’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state shows it has become a Muslim client state. The land of baguettes and berets has now done away with any remaining pretence that it stands for Enlightenment values anymore.

Paris’ recognition of a Palestinian state - with no conditions, no peace deal with Israel, and no demand for democratic reform - is more than bad policy. It is the Islamization of French foreign policy, a white flag, and a confession that it is no longer a serious country. It is now Muslim vassal state.

A Palestinian state is a terrible idea at the best of times, but no one with an inkling of intelligence or decency could think now is a good time to push for one. The idea of rewarding terrorism - in this case the October 7 pogrom that was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust - is repugnant.

Then there is the practical question of what exactly France is recognizing. A state split in half, one side run by the Palestinian Authority - a corrupt gerontocracy that has not held an election since George W. Bush was in the White House - and the other run by Hamas, a genocidal Islamist death cult that livestreams its slaughter of babies on TikTok?

That smells of appeasement and surrender, both things at which the French have traditionally excelled, in this case to Muslim voters.

France does not collect data on its citizens’ religious beliefs due to its historic commitment to secularism, but the country has an estimated nine million Muslims, or 13 percent of the population. They are also a younger-than-average demographic.

In cities such as Marseille, Lyon, and Paris’ outer suburbs - the same suburbs that were burned last summer in “protests” that looked suspiciously like riots - the percentages run much higher. About a quarter of Marseille’s residents are Muslim, reaching as high as 40 percent in the surrounding metropolitan area. Just under a third of Lyon’s population is Muslim.

The grubby truth is that France recognizing a Palestinian state has nothing to do with peace, or justice, or international law, and everything to do with domestic votes. President Emmanuel Macron, who is unpopular, is pandering to Muslim voters as part of a cold and amoral political calculus.

In France, Macron is considered a centrist, though he would be considered clearly to the Left anywhere in the Anglosphere, which explains his predilection for capitulating to Islamism. Macron is now basing French foreign policy not on French national interests, but on who screams the loudest in the banlieues.

Let us see if you can guess who is doing the screaming. Is it the 400,000 French of Vietnamese descent? Is it the 600,000 Portuguese who call France home? Is it the 600,000 people from other European Union countries? It is certainly not the country’s 400,000 Jews, which is Europe’s largest Jewish population. They are packing their bags to escape an epidemic of antisemitism.

French Jews are leaving because they have seen that the government will not protect them from the people who are attacking them, who are the same people doing the screaming, which is Islamists, native-born and immigrant alike.