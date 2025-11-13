Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

User's avatar
Trader Grudinin's avatar
Trader Grudinin
15hEdited

France has lot of experience with constitutional crises, riots, coups, genocides in former French colonies: namely Guinea,1958, Mali,1960, Burkina Faso,1960, Niger,1960, Chad,1960, Central African Republic,1960, Madagascar,1960, Senegal,1960, Algeria,1962, Gabon,1960, Comoros,1975, French Polynesia,1984, New Caledonia,1998 (ongoing), Mayotte,2011, Martinique,2010, French Guiana,2015. And Lebanon was a protectorate.

Ken Price, Ph.D.'s avatar
Ken Price, Ph.D.
16h

La nouvelle constitution s’appellera “La constitution Vichy” in honor of the French city Vichy, a city in the South of France which was the seat of the French collaborationist government with Nazi Germany during WW2. In 1940, France had the largest ground forces in Europe. The French armed forces surrendered to Germany in under three weeks, a shorter resistance than that of the Jewish teenage fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in April, 1943, who fought German armored vehicles with handguns and homemade gasoline bombs. French police set up a branch to search for Jews in hiding. The police called it Les Mangeurs des Juifs (“Eaters of Jews”).

