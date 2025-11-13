France has decided to help the Palestinian Authority (PA) write a constitution. It is a headline so absurd it reads like satire, although no irony was intended at the Élysée Palace. French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed himself tutor to Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian autocrat who has not faced an election since the George W. Bush administration.

Together, they will “draft the framework of a future Palestinian state,” Macron announced with his usual theatrical gravitas, as though the problem with Palestinian governance were a lack of elegant French phrasing rather than a lack of legitimacy, transparency, or moral backbone.

It is a diplomatic pantomime — part vanity project, part moral self-hypnosis — in which Paris gets to pose as the West’s conscience while partnering with the corrupt, stagnant, and cynical Palestinian Authority regime whose fief barely extends beyond Ramallah.

It is funny if you think about it. A Europe that cannot govern its own borders now presumes to draft constitutions for failed autocracies. A France that cannot quell riots in its own banlieues now presumes to teach Palestinians about the rule of law.

Macron’s new “constitutional committee,” responsible for “all legal aspects, constitutional, institutional, and organizational,” is a masterpiece of French hubris. France will now rearrange the legal furniture in a house that has already been looted and gutted.

France’s foreign policy toward the Palestinians has always been a bad cocktail of moral vanity and strategic emptiness. Having lost its colonies, it still seeks relevance in the Arab world through patronage. Paris recognized a Palestinian state not because it would contribute to peace, but because it cost nothing and flattered French diplomacy. It is easier for Paris to draft constitutions for imaginary states than to confront the Islamist radicalism festering in its own suburbs.

For decades, France’s intellectual class has romanticized the so-called Palestinian “cause” as a post-colonial morality play of noble victims and cruel occupiers, with Western guilt absolved through symbolic solidarity. This new constitutional venture is the latest expression of that self-serving fantasy.

Macron joins a long tradition of French presidents turning moral posturing into statecraft: Charles de Gaulle’s “independence,” Francois Mitterrand’s Europe, Jacques Chirac’s Iraq-war dissent. Macron fancies himself the philosopher-king of the liberal order, and now, apparently, the architect of Palestinian democracy.

It is more cosplay than state-building.

The entire affair is less about helping Palestinians than about redeeming France, a republic desperate to prove it still matters, even if only in its president’s vivid imagination.

France preaches sovereignty yet votes at the UN to recognize a Palestinian state that does not exist. It denounces Israeli settler violence while ignoring daily terror attacks against Jews and the glorification of murder in Palestinian classrooms. It speaks of “red lines” if Israel annexes land but draws none when Palestinian ministers bankroll jihadists. France wields outrage like perfume — liberally applied, instantly dissipated.

Let us amuse ourselves by imagining what a French-guided Palestinian constitution might look like. It will enshrine democracy, justice, free expression, and human rights as the state’s highest calling. It will be the greatest work of fiction since the Weimar Republic produced what was considered the perfect democratic constitution, until Hitler and his thugs trampled over it in their Prussian jackboots.

Once the document is drafted, France will host another ceremony in Paris, pose for the cameras, and congratulate itself on the “progress.” The illusion will soothe French and European consciences. Nothing will change.

Macron’s partner in this farce is Mahmoud Abbas, an archetypal Arab potentate and antisemite. He rules by decree, jails journalists, and presides over corruption so systemic that it has become an ecosystem.

He recently fired his finance minister, Omar Bitar, for continuing the “pay-to-slay” payments that reward Palestinian terrorists for killing Jews, a vile practice that contravenes all moral norms and every promise Abbas has ever made to Western donors.

Abbas now claims he has abolished the system and will hire an “American audit firm” to certify it. Anyone who has watched this theater before knows the ending: another promise, another delay, another audit postponed until 2026, and another standing ovation from Europe for reforms that never occur.

Abbas, for his part, has shown he has a sense of humor. Without breaking character, he said, “We are committed to a culture of dialogue and peace. And we want a democratic, unarmed state committed to the rule of law, transparency, justice, pluralism, and the rotation of power.”

I do love dark comedy.

Macron pretends the PA’s problem is institutional, as though a new constitution might inspire integrity. Yet constitutions do not create democrats; they reveal them. The PA’s crisis is moral, not procedural. It is sustained by patronage, repression, jihadism, and the lucrative cult of victimhood. Drafting new articles about “pluralism” and “rotation of power” will not change that; it will merely memorialize the lie on fancier stationery.

The PA’s “reforms” are a revolving door of self-certifications, each crafted to keep Western aid and applause flowing. France’s involvement gives Abbas precisely what he wants, which is another certificate of respectability without him having to make any concessions to accountability.

France’s decision to co-author a Palestinian constitution is a pure expression of Western decadence, a moral spectacle divorced from consequence. Macron plays the benevolent tutor, Abbas plays the reformed pupil, and the world applauds the lesson. No one mentions that the dog is going to eat Abbas’ and the Palestinians’ homework with absolute assurity.

Behind the choreography lies the darker truth that France is not building a democracy but laundering an autocracy. It is rewarding a system that funds terror, suppresses dissent, and sabotages peace. It is offering the trappings of legitimacy to a leadership that has none.

If Macron gave a rat’s ass about the Palestinians or democracy, he would demand elections now, not audits later. He would insist independent monitors ensure stipends are not paid to terrorists, rather than setting up French gravy-train committees. He would demand free speech, plus a transparent and internationally audited PA budget.

Yet each of these would require confrontation, which risks the one thing Macron fears most, which is losing the illusion of France’s political and moral importance.

If France wanted to make a difference, it could start by telling the truth: that a Palestinian state is a terrible idea that is not going to happen, and that the corrupt PA should have no role in whatever self-governing constitutional arrangements eventually arise.

Until that truth is spoken, every French handshake, every committee, and every constitution will remain what they have always been, paperwork for the perpetuation of a lie.