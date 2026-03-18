Readers of Moral Clarity will be aware that I harbor a particular contempt for European leaders and their pathological tendency to dither. This is not a recent irritation. It dates back to my teenage years, when I first learned about appeasement before the Second World War and that uniquely European talent for mistaking paralysis for prudence.

We are witnessing it again.

Western nations are refusing US President Donald Trump’s call to help keep open the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has closed it to American and allied ships in response to US and Israeli strikes. The request itself is hardly revolutionary. The Strait carries roughly 20 percent of global energy flows — a chokepoint for the global economy.

Trump has called on nations including South Korea, France, China, Germany, and Britain to help ensure safe passage for ships through this waterway.

Germany’s Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, responded with characteristic Teutonic fastidiousness. “It has been clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO,” he said, adding that no joint decision had been taken and therefore no German military contribution would arise.

Strictly speaking, he is correct. No one is demanding that the Bundeswehr rediscover its expeditionary warfare skills or that German tanks roll toward Tehran.

Yet this legalistic framing misses the point so completely that I suspect Merz has taken to marinating his strategic thinking in schnapps.

It may not be Europe’s war but it is very much Europe’s problem.

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Iran sits astride the arteries of global energy. Its missiles can reach anywhere in the Gulf. Its proxies disrupt shipping lanes that sustain European industry. Its regime has spent decades cultivating precisely the form of managed chaos that sends oil prices surging, supply chains convulsing, and European economies into inflationary distress.

Germany, of all countries, should grasp this instinctively. It constructed its industrial model on the comforting fiction that energy would remain cheap, stable, and politically insulated.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have shattered that illusion but accepting change is not a dominant feature of the European psyche. Instead, Berlin retreats into strategic minimalism: this is not our war; we must avoid escalation; we must privilege diplomacy; we must preserve stability.

Stability?

For whom, exactly?

The current instability — missile exchanges, maritime disruptions, spiking oil prices — is not the product of Israeli or American caprice, as European elites lazily insinuate. It is the direct consequence of the Iranian regime’s long-standing doctrine of coercion, intimidation, and proxy warfare. This is not a subtle point. Any moderately sentient observer could grasp it. Yet Europe contrives not to.

Germany, alas, is merely the most conspicuous offender.

France, that perennial apostle of “strategic autonomy,” delivers its usual performance: rhetorical grandeur paired with operational irrelevance. Paris speaks in elevated tones about de-escalation while assiduously avoiding alignment with the only actors capable of enforcing it.

Italy calls for dialogue. Spain calls for restraint. Belgium calls for consultations. The European Union, in its bureaucratic splendor, calls upon all sides to “exercise maximum restraint” — a phrase that is diplomatic white noise.

It was precisely this culture of restraint — this reflexive aversion to action — that encouraged Moscow to conclude, correctly, that it could waltz into Ukraine with manageable consequences.

None of this alters the fact that Europe is economically exposed to this conflict in ways it seems almost determined not to acknowledge. Energy prices are rising. Insurance premiums for shipping have spiked. Investors are recalibrating risk. These are the early tremors of a potentially severe economic shock.

Yet the conversation in European capitals remains mired in procedural fog. Is this within NATO’s remit? Should the EU issue a joint communiqué? What is the legal basis? What are the implications under international law? Yawn.

These questions are not wholly irrelevant but they are secondary at best. The central question is does Europe want this problem solved, or does it want just to manage its consequences?

They can help maintain the flow of oil and the dismantling of a regime that has spent decades destabilizing the world. Or they can sit passively, absorbing the fallout while issuing statements of grave concern.

Europe appears to favor the latter.

This is where its dithering becomes not merely irritating but revealing. It displays a gross failure of imagination.

European leaders cannot bring themselves to state what success would look like, because doing so would require acknowledging that others — namely the US and Israel — are doing the work they themselves lack the will or courage to undertake.

Contrast this with the Gulf states, which do not have the luxury of abstraction. Iranian missiles are not theoretical constructs to be debated in policy seminars. They are physical objects that travel at high velocity and detonate upon arrival. The Iranians do not disrupt shipping because they got bored play monopoly. They do so as part of a hegemonic strategy that Gulf states have endured for years.

Accordingly, Gulf leaders think in concrete terms. They seek resolution, not management; outcomes, not process; conclusions, not conversations.

Their clarity is jarring when set against the European haze.

The Gulf states understand that the Iranian regime is not a misunderstood stakeholder in regional stability but its principal antagonist. They recognize that half-measures and symbolic gestures do not alter this reality. And they accept, with a sobriety that Europe conspicuously lacks, that decisive action is sometimes the least bad option available.

This is not recklessness. It is realism.

Europe, by contrast, clings to the comforting delusion that risk can be indefinitely mitigated through process, dialogue, and irritating carefully worded statements.

This divergence reflects a broader geopolitical trajectory. The Gulf is ascending: confident, pragmatic, increasingly decisive. It invests, adapts, and aligns itself with actors capable of delivering results.

Europe is declining — not melodramatically, but in the quieter, more insidious manner that decline typically manifests: hesitation, fragmentation, and an almost cultivated inability to act when action is required.

The Iranian crisis has illuminated this contrast with almost embarrassing clarity.

It has also exposed NATO’s fragility. The alliance increasingly resembles a Ming vase — outwardly intact, structurally delicate, and one sharp shock away from disintegration. Even thinking about being near a Ming vase stresses me.

For decades, NATO has been presented as the cornerstone of Western security, the embodiment of shared values and collective defense.

Yet alliances depend on something more prosaic than rhetoric. They require a shared understanding of threats and a shared willingness to confront them.

Both are eroding.

Trump has made it abundantly clear that NATO allies must shoulder a greater share of the burden. His delivery may be abrasive, but the substance is unassailable: European members have, for years, underinvested in their own defense.

More striking than Trump’s complaint has been Europe’s response.

Rather than rising to the occasion, Europe retreats further into its comfort zone — continuing to rely on American power while ostentatiously distancing itself from American decisions. It gambles that the US will keep the Strait of Hormuz open, that Israel will degrade Iran’s capabilities, and that Europe can enjoy the benefits without incurring the costs.

Even when explicitly warned that this arrangement is no longer sustainable or acceptable, Europe persists. Freeloading is part of the modern European identity.

The war against Iran is accelerating the reckoning.

Despite the commentariat’s incoherent mutterings, the US and Israel have absolutely rinsed the Iranian military — its missile infrastructure, naval assets, and nuclear ambitions for starters. These are outcomes of immense strategic value not only for themselves, but for Europe, too.

Europe’s contribution, by contrast, consists largely of rhetorical ambivalence.

Trump may have begun the process of questioning NATO’s relevance, but Europe is now doing the far more consequential work of hollowing it out from within.

By clinging to procedural neutrality in the face of substantive stakes, Europe is engaging in self-harm, largely pointlessly and out of spite because Trump called them names and hurt their feelings.

There is a tragic irony in all this.

Europe, once the home of empires that shaped the modern world, now cannot decide whether it wishes to contribute meaningfully to the resolution of a crisis that directly affects it or sit like an overweight spectator in the the bleachers.

It dithers while others act.

When the outcome has been decided — elsewhere, by others — Europe will do what it does best. It will issue a carefully calibrated statement welcoming the restoration of stability and reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism.

It will be, in its own way, a masterpiece of irrelevance worthy of display in the Louvre.

In the meantime, the real decisions are being made in Washington, in Jerusalem, and — perhaps most tellingly — in Gulf capitals.

In those places, the question is not whether it is their war but whether they intend to shape the world in which they live.

Europe, it seems, has already answered.

It prefers to be shaped.