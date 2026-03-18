Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Saul's avatar
Saul
2h

I doubt whether this is a defensible position in the mid-term. Europeans can bleat as much as they like but they need the SOH open by any means necessary. The related issue of moral cowardice is another story, but few seem to able to join the dots.

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
3h

In Germany, as in other countries, it's election season, and the Chancellor (Merz) is tailoring his statements accordingly. Trump will soon face a similar item.

In fact, the Strait of Hormuz is not part of NATO's area of ​​operations; neither is (or was) Afghanistan. From that of course, USA can´t demand help.

"Maybe" it would have been better for Trump to make a clearance of such questions before starting a war ?

Europeans aren't that stupid. Many shipping companies have been skirting around Africa for months to avoid Iranian territory. While this makes oil more expensive, it only applies to 20 percent of the world's oil, and it's going to get more expensive anyway.

Those who don't switch to renewable energies in time (incidentally, the Gulf States, for example, have long been involved in this) will be left behind.

Let those stinking shitty Mullahs remain happy with their Strait of Hormuz.

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