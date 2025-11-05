There are few cemeteries as crowded as the graveyard of Western illusions about the Middle East. Among those tombstones, the one for the Oslo Accords looms largest. It reads: “Here lies the peace process. It died of self-deception.”

The Oslo Accords were supposed to herald a new era in which, through negotiation and goodwill, Jews and Arabs would finally share a land and a future.

Three decades later, that dream lies beneath Gaza’s rubble, buried even deeper than the tunnels Hamas dug. The disaster that has befallen Gaza is Oslo’s inevitable bastard child; a consequence of the misguided thinking that birthed the Accords.

Oslo was built on the fantasy that mutual recognition would tame hatred—a fantasy that persists in the West’s obsession with the so-called two-state solution.

When Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian terror chief Yasser Arafat shook hands on the White House lawn in 1993, the world applauded. Not because the agreement was wise, but because it flattered the naïve Western conviction that all conflict is merely misunderstanding, and that peace is a matter of dialogue.

The logic was seductive. If Palestinians were given recognition, territory, and institutions, they would trade grievance for sovereignty and ultimately prosperity. If Israel showed trust, it would receive trust in return. Hope would not only defeat hatred; it would cure it.

Wrong.

The hatred of Israel was never about borders but about existence. Oslo assumed that Palestinian nationalism—fabricated from the beginning, since there has never been a Palestinian nation—once acknowledged and granted self-rule, would evolve into a normal political movement. It did not. It defined itself entirely by negation: not by what it could build, but by what it could destroy.

The ink on Oslo’s accords was barely dry when suicide bombers began tearing through Israeli buses and pizza shops. “Peace” had unleashed opposition from Islamist extremists who viewed coexistence with Jews as treason.

Oslo’s fatal flaw was not its ambition but its anthropology. It misunderstood what it means to make peace with an adversary who has not accepted your right to exist.

It was built on more illusions than a David Copperfield show. To be fair, they were more delusions than illusions—but I really wanted to use the Copperfield line.

The most ludicrous delusion was that Arafat wanted peace and would bring the Palestinian polity with him. This was never going to happen and was less likely than me riding the winning horse—named She’s a Pony—at the Kentucky Derby.

Arafat was never a sincere reformer but a revolutionary whose power rested entirely on grievance. He signed the Oslo Accords while delivering fiery speeches in Arabic about liberating Palestine “from the river to the sea”—code for Israel’s destruction. The credulous West still falls for this gibberish, fawning over the unimpressive-in-all-ways Palestinian Authority.