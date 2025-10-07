Let us play make-believe and pretend that all parties accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan and that it works. It would not mean Middle East peace or even an end to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. The region’s sickness runs deeper than Gaza.

It would remove Hamas from power, replace it with some kind of provisional Arab-administered entity, and build a technocratic scaffolding for reconstruction under international supervision. The US and Gulf monarchies would foot the bill. That is good. Yet the war in Gaza is a symptom of a wider Islamist disease that Trump’s plan does not address, and perhaps no plan can.

Even if this peace plan works for now in Gaza, jihadist sickness remains in Hebron’s mosques, Lebanon’s militias, Syria’s barracks, Tehran’s corridors of power, much of Judea and Samaria, and even in the “friendly” states of Egypt and Jordan. The Gaza deal is a ceasefire, not a transformation.

Trump’s rhetoric of eternal peace is total bosh. The Arab–Israeli conflict — and its more specific Israel–Palestinian variant — has never been about borders, but about Israel’s existence. Israel wants security; its enemies want its annihilation. So long as that asymmetry remains, there can be no peace.

Hamas not ruling Gaza would certainly be a great thing, but the ideology that birthed it will remain entrenched in classrooms, sermons, and satellite channels across the Arab and wider Muslim world. Hamas is fond of saying that it is an idea, not merely a group — and that idea is that Jewish sovereignty is a crime against Islam. That belief extends far beyond Gaza. It is in Judea and Samaria, in refugee camps from Jordan to Lebanon, and in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard that supplies the rockets that terrorists fire at Israeli civilians. No peace plan can negotiate away an eschatology.

Judea and Samaria is the next powder keg. Hamas is there too — building cells, smuggling weapons, and infiltrating Palestinian Authority (PA) institutions. The PA is no less a problem. Its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, is an octogenarian autocrat who funds terrorist stipends, denies Jewish history, and has turned Ramallah into a kleptocratic fiefdom.

Palestinians despise him and his police force; his succession is uncertain, and his legitimacy is zero. The Palestinian population in Judea and Samaria is no less radicalized than in Gaza. Polling from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research shows that two-thirds of Palestinians supported the October 7 massacre and that 54 percent support continued armed resistance.

Besides there being a high chance of an October 7–style pogrom being attempted from Judea and Samaria, there could also be civil war between Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Fatah, and various powerful clans, each seeking to carry the mantle of “resistance” and secure its position. Given this, Israel will need to intervene militarily to maintain its security.

Unless the ideological and structural rot in Judea and Samaria — and at the core of Palestinian politics, indeed at Palestinianism’s core — is addressed, “peace” in Gaza will be just one front being quieter for a while.

Larger peace remains as complex and difficult as ever. No peace is possible without Egypt, but Cairo plays both arsonist and firefighter. On paper, Egypt is a partner in peace, with a treaty with Israel that has proved robust. It mediates between Israel and Hamas, opens the Rafah crossing to let aid into Gaza, and hosts key American diplomats.

Yet it has also allowed the Sinai Peninsula to become a smuggling corridor for arms, fuel, and fighters. The Egyptian military, a conglomerate with heavy weapons, profits directly from the black-market economy that sustains Hamas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s regime is fragile, corrupt, and bankrupt, humiliatingly reliant on Gulf petrostate handouts to remain solvent. For Sisi, “stability” is a synonym for self-preservation and has nothing to do with regional harmony.

If Trump’s plan succeeds in stabilizing Gaza, Cairo will soon demand indulgences — debt relief or arms — if it is not to turn a blind eye to the next tunnel being dug from Sinai into Gaza.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, of course, is the giant woolly mammoth in the room. Tehran is still pursuing its unrelenting campaign to encircle Israel with proxy militias. Iran arms Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria, the Houthis in Yemen, and Shiite militias in Iraq. For Tehran’s deranged and humiliated mullahs, destroying the Jewish state is a theological command.

Israel has made tremendous gains in lopping off Iranian tentacles over the past two years, but the job is nowhere near complete. Hezbollah still resists disarmament in Lebanon; Hamas is active in Judea and Samaria; the Houthis are still firing rockets from Yemen; and Iran is rebuilding after Israel struck its nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure earlier this year. Iran is a large country that is not going anywhere, so only regime change can alter this equation. The great game is still very much on.

Trump’s plan does not deal with Iran at all. It assumes that Arab states can be rallied to reconstruct Gaza if Hamas is gone and that this will be enough to counter Iranian meddling. That is not a convincing thesis.

To Israel’s north lie the great question marks of Syria and Lebanon.

A decade of civil war has ravaged Syria, turning it into a playground for every power from Russia to Turkey and Israel itself.

Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is an Islamist who is doing a first-rate job of convincing the credulous international community that he is a former Islamist. Leopards are more likely to change their spots than jihadists, and Israel should operate on that basis.

Jerusalem and Damascus are reportedly close to reaching some kind of security agreement, but Israel must assume this is a Syrian ploy to buy time while al-Sharaa consolidates power and rebuilds Syria’s military capabilities. While Syria and Israel share a goal of containing Iran, having a common enemy is a long way from peace or normalization.

Then there is the failed state of Lebanon, teetering between bankruptcy and war.

Israel has decapitated Hezbollah’s leadership, heavily reduced its once-vast missile arsenal, and pushed it back behind the Litani River, where it poses less of a threat. However, Hezbollah remains powerful enough to prevent the beleaguered Lebanese government from disarming it — meaning true Lebanese sovereignty remains a dream. Hezbollah will continue to pose a threat until it is disarmed. While it is weakened, it survives and will rebuild.

Jordan, the other Arab country with which Israel has a peace treaty, is looking less stable than it has in years. Jerusalem and Amman maintain close security ties out of necessity, as Jordan battles a wave of Iran-sponsored fundamentalists who threaten the Hashemite Kingdom and seep across the surprisingly porous border into Israel to commit terror attacks.

One positive that could come from Trump’s Gaza peace plan is that it will take pressure off Jordan’s King Abdullah, who must manage a population more anti-Israel than the government. A destabilized Jordan would be a nightmare for Israel and the region.

Then there are the Houthis in Yemen. They continue to fire rockets at Israel, and Israel keeps shooting them down and striking back at Houthi targets in Yemen. How effective Israel has been against the Houthis is something of a mystery. Yemen is an incredibly underreported country given its regional importance. It must not be forgotten that the Houthis are an Iran-sponsored group born of the Yemeni Civil War — a bloody proxy war between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran.

Western diplomats, and too often journalists, imagine that the Middle East revolves around the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. That is a very effective Islamist lie. The truth is that the region’s dysfunction feeds the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, not the other way around.

The idea that solving the Israeli–Palestinian conflict would bring peace to the Middle East is untrue, and the idea that peace in Gaza will do so is nonsense. It is a superstition born of diplomatic and journalistic laziness.

Consider the map: civil war in Yemen, chaos in Sudan, Iranian subversion in Iraq, Turkish adventurism in northern Syria, and Islamist insurgencies from the Sahel to Sinai. None of these has anything to do with Israel, yet all are symptoms of the same pathology — Islamist fanaticism, authoritarianism, corruption, and tribal politics.

Middle East instability will continue as long as the battle within Islam between modernity and medievalism endures, and as long as the region remains a battlefield for great-power rivalry. Neither looks likely to end soon.

The Abraham Accords — and their resilience so far — show that Arab states and Israel can normalize ties and prosper without the Israeli–Palestinian conflict being fully resolved. That is true, but only up to a point. The Accords were born of converging interests, not shared values: Arab monarchies needed Israeli intelligence and American weapons to deter Iran. Those calculations remain valid, but they are not eternal.

An end to the Gaza war and reconstruction will ease pressure on Arab rulers to cool ties with Israel, but it is an open question whether economic normalization can outpace Islamist radicalization.

Peace agreements without genuine popular buy-in are brittle; they survive only until the next crisis. The Arab Street has not accepted Israel’s right to exist, only that it is a reality that must be tolerated for now. That is not peace; it is a truce.

Peace in the Middle East — which is unlikely because it would be a historical anomaly — cannot come from Western plans, maps, or conferences. Only a moral transformation within Arab and Muslim societies can deliver true acceptance of Israel’s permanent right to exist. Until that happens, every American or European initiative will remain a ritual of denial.

Trump’s plan, for all its virtues, does not address that moral core and thus can bring nothing more than an end to the current Israel–Hamas hostilities in Gaza. That is good, but it is nothing like Middle East peace.