A major weakness in the US-brokered Gaza peace plan is that it has no clear mechanism to remove Hamas. If the jihadist group is not removed, the strip will end up having been carved into an Israeli-controlled “safe” zone and a Hamas-ruled zone, risking a new Berlin- or Oslo-style stalemate.

History offers warnings. After World War Two, Berlin was partitioned into Soviet-controlled East Berlin and Western-held West Berlin, even though the city lay deep within East German territory. In 1961, the Soviets built the Berlin Wall, which for 28 years symbolized implacable division. West Berlin survived only through Allied lifelines, while East Berlin languished under a repressive communist regime.

The West poured billions of dollars into transforming West Berlin into a vibrant showcase of capitalism, while East Germans endured life under the Stasi’s omnipresent eyes. It is why Berlin remains a super cool city to this day. The partition sundered families, fragmented economies, and hardened the Cold War. Although the Allies never intended Berlin to remain split, once the wall went up, it took decades and immense cost to reunify Germany.

Gaza may now stand at a similar crossroads. Will the “yellow line” — the ceasefire boundary between Israel and Hamas — become a permanent demarcation line? If so, Hamas would be left as a tolerated occupying force in one part, much like the Soviets in East Berlin, while Israel holds the other.

Some on the Israeli Right might welcome such an arrangement, as it would make a Palestinian state even more impossible — if that is possible given what an utterly absurd idea it is. Yet Israel must not leave Hamas in power anywhere, as the group would surely rebuild its terror structures and militias. Additionally, it will be hard to keep Arab states on board with reconstruction efforts if Gaza is divided.

Israel should also recall the fate of Judea and Samaria under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, which divided the region into Areas A, B, and C — splitting towns and even roads — under the guise of granting the Palestinian Authority (PA) self-rule. The PA soon abandoned the accords and launched the bloody Second Intifada, prompting an Israeli response that left the territory a maze of closures, checkpoints, and bypass roads.

Far from delivering peace, the Oslo process entrenched a corrupt, half-sovereign PA regime that enriched itself while using its territory to plan and launch terror attacks. The result was decades of renewed violence, tighter restrictions, more settlements, and intermittent hostilities. Leaving Gaza divided with Hamas entrenched in part of it would repeat this failed pattern.

Israel has already partitioned Gaza militarily, neutralizing Hamas in much of the strip. The yellow line could easily harden into a political border. The emerging postwar blueprint envisions a one-way membrane: Palestinians can flee Hamas-held zones into Israeli-cleared areas, but Hamas cannot cross the line. The reality is less tidy, with pockets of Hamas fighters and sleeper cells still active inside Israeli-controlled zones. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are still clearing these out.

Debris clearing for reconstruction has already begun in Israeli-controlled Gaza. Israel and the US insist there will be no rebuilding in Hamas-controlled territory as long as the group remains in power. This pouring of funds into one part but not the other is reminiscent of Berlin.

The US-brokered ceasefire deal states that Hamas cannot govern any part of Gaza, but without any mechanism to remove it, the deal tacitly endorses the strip’s de facto division.

It is hard to imagine this split being undone without renewed war, given Hamas’ refusal to disarm. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have vowed to disarm Hamas by force if the group does not do so itself. Hamas is clearly betting that Jerusalem and Washington will gradually normalize the arrangement in the name of pragmatism.

American planners have already sketched out development projects in IDF “safe zones,” hoping to create model neighborhoods free of Hamas — a vision meant to lure Gazans toward the stable Israeli sector and erode Hamas’ support over time. The plan sounds appealing: it spares Israeli troops from re-entering Gaza, enables reconstruction for most residents, and offers displaced Gazans a path to stability without expulsion.

The concept envisions Hamas-free zones patrolled by international forces as a first step toward reconstruction under an international administration, eventually leading to a technocratic Palestinian government.

Yet this could easily become the kind of frozen status quo that doomed past peace efforts. History shows that creating “islands of normalcy” amid oppression only highlights the suffering outside. The Berlin Wall falling underscored the cruelty beyond it. In Judea and Samaria, Oslo’s remnants became corruption-ridden enclaves under PA rule.

Hamas, moreover, will not vanish quietly. The group recently summarily executed on air dozens of Gazans accused of dissent — and boasted of it — just days after the ceasefire. There is no reason to believe it will tolerate losing half the strip. It will regroup, rearm, scheme, plot, and prepare its next atrocity.

The US estimates that Hamas still has as many as 20,000 terrorist fighters and thousands of rockets, some of which can reach deep within Israel.

International peacekeepers will not solve the problem either. Few foreign troops will have the appetite to disarm Hamas through force and the group will inevitably target them to provoke withdrawals and Israeli reprisals. A permanent split would invite endless crises.

The internal moral hazard for Israel is also grave. Accepting Hamas rule anywhere would betray the core objective of eliminating a group dedicated to Israel’s destruction. Though Hamas has been routed militarily, it retains powerful patrons in Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the scheming Qatari regime.

The coming months will test Israel’s resolve. Hamas and other terrorist groups will keep breaking the ceasefire to reignite the conflict, sustaining their propaganda of victimhood. Alternatively, Israel might stay out, allowing Hamas to rebuild under the new divide.

There are no good outcomes until Hamas is destroyed or disarmed. No peace plan is going anywhere until that happens — whether it comes from Israeli gunships or Arab diplomatic pressure.