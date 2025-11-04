Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

A truly outstanding article that is well worth the price of admission, Nacham! Dividing up Gaza like Berlin would be a disaster just as dividing up Judea and Samaria has been. The Israeli sector might thrive but Gazans in the Hamas sector would be trapped in a nightmare. Also, how can Hamas be disarmed? Who’s gonna do that? The United States and Israel? Maybe, but what if they just give up and keep the status quo in the name of pragmatism? International peacekeepers? What country will have the appetite or the pubic support to send their people to go die in Gaza to do that? The UN? Don’t make me laugh! So you see, it is actually very simple, Hamas must be totally destroyed and eliminated as a significant player in the Middle East just as the United States and its allies did to ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Can we just admit this ceasefire won’t work and move on already? Some of the dead hostages are still being held and Hamas is still somewhat intact and controls 10% of Gaza. Trump’s peace plan was a noble vision, but also unfortunately, naive and unrealistic. Let’s be clear here: there is ONLY one solution for Gaza.

That solution is simple and clear as day: Israel must annex Gaza after the war is over! Bibi: stop being weak and saying some responsible Arab entity will run Gaza, that’s not going to happen. Gaza is Jewish land and needs to be returned to the Jewish people! Annex it, reoccupy it and resettle it! Here’s what Israel needs to do: appoint a Governor-General to run Gaza and provide him with a cabinet of advisors to help him make decisions. The strip will be demilitarized, deradicalized and de-Hamasified. The IDF will have a substantial force in Gaza. They’ll train a Gazan military and police force to assist them in keeping law and order in the strip. Israel will appoint the head and members of the Popular Forces and other allied militias and clans to important positions to keep them happy and from revolting. They’ll make peace with local organized crime families and streets gangs.

Jewish settlements will be constructed immediately and Jewish settlers will start making their way out to Gaza at once. Any of those pushed out in 2005 will be offered the opportunity to return if they wish. All Gazans will receive permanent residency. Those who can prove their loyalty and good character will receive Israeli citizenship. They will also receive representation in the Knesset. What’s left of Hamas will be disarmed and deported to whatever Arab country will have them. The Palestinian Authority will have absolutely no say in how the strip is run. There will be mass expulsion of Gazans under any circumstances. Gaza will be built up and developed and thriving cities, neighborhoods and towns will be built in the strip. Gazan children will educated away from hate and Jewish and Gazan children will attend school together. There will be affirmative action programs for Christians, blacks, women, and disabled people in Gaza. LGBTQ+ people will be able to get out of the closet and gain acceptance. Hamas and other Islamist parties will be banned. If they have the grades, Gazan students will be permitted to study at Israeli universities. After being thoroughly vetted, Gazans can work in Israel and earn wages to bring back to their families. Israel will rebuild Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to Gazans through the GHF and Israeli NGOs and religious institutions.

UNRWA will be completely abolished and the Palestinians in Gaza will be serviced by Israel only. Israel will 100% control the Gazan education system. Freedom of speech and of religion in Gaza will be allowed. The Gaza Peace Plan will be scrapped. ALL the dead hostages will be located and sent home immediately! Every single family in the Kibbutzims in Southern Israel and the hostages will receive an official apology from the government and be paid reparations. Gaza can’t become the next Berlin, it won’t solve anything it’ll be just like Germany during the Cold War with Gazan families risking their lives to cross the border into freedom in the Israeli sector. Like the Stasi, Hamas would torture, beat up and/ or murder anyone who tried such a thing. There are no good options here, to be sure. But annexation is the best option in my view. It wouldn’t be easy, it would come with many complications but in the long run it is the way to go that will lead to peace and security for Israel and a better life for Gazans.

