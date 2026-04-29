Britain did not fail to see antisemitism coming. It invited it in, excused it, policed around it, and then looked shocked when Jews bled.

Two Jewish men have been stabbed in a North London suburb of Golders Green, a heavily Jewish area. One victim was in his 70s and one in his 30s. Police are treating it as a terrorist incident. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They are the facts as we know them. Here is the indictment.

Britain has spent years proving that it can identify antisemitism only after Jews are already on the pavement.

Then come the statements. The “utterly appalling.” The “we stand with the Jewish community.” The grave faces. The flowers. The police cordons. The parliamentary murmur of sorrow.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer put on his grim face and declared that attacks on Britain’s Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Correct. Also useless. The line is morally sound and politically empty; the kind of phrase a government reaches for when it wants the dignity of seriousness without the inconvenience of seriousness itself.

Britain’s Jews do not need better condolences. They need a state that remembers what it is for.

No wonder increasing numbers of Britain’s Jews are moving to Israel. They are right to do so.

For years, British public life has cultivated the conditions in which antisemitism could grow fat and bold. It allowed Islamist antisemitism to hide behind “community sensitivities.” It permitted far-left antisemitism to masquerade as “anti-Zionism.” It let Jew-hatred to be treated as cultural grievance rather than racist poison. It allowed mobs to turn central London into a weekly theatre of menace. It gave universities license to become finishing schools for moral delinquency. It allowed police forces to behave as though maintaining order meant managing Jewish fear rather than confronting those causing it.

Then, when Jewish men are stabbed in a Jewish neighborhood, the same people blink theatrically and declare themselves shocked.

Shocked? By what, exactly?

The Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2025, the second-highest annual total recorded, after 4,298 in 2023 — the year the October 7 pogrom that was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

This is not a hidden trend that requires a doctorate in prejudice studies to detect. It is the public normalization of anti-Jewish hatred in one of the world’s oldest liberal democracies. Yet still Britain talks as though the problem is mysterious.

It is a humiliating disgrace.