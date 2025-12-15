Hamas is not a symptom; it is a disease.

In the least surprising announcement imaginable, US officials have said that the International Stabilization Force—the peacekeepers slated for deployment to Gaza—will not fight Hamas to compel it to lay down its weapons.

In other words, no one has any serious idea how to disarm Hamas, placing US President Donald Trump’s peace plan into immediate doubt.

It would be easy to assume that someone, somewhere outside of Israel, is thinking seriously about this problem. Yet that is to misunderstand how the West and the wider international community view Hamas and see the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The international community’s reluctance to deploy peacekeepers with a mandate to disarm Hamas is not merely about avoiding risk to troops. It stems from one of the laziest ideas in Western political commentary: that Hamas is not really the problem, only a symptom and an expression of Palestinian desperation.

The subtext is that Hamas would wither if only Israel adjusted its behavior, lifted the right restrictions, offered the right concessions, or performed the correct moral ritual.

This hypothesis is so dazzlingly wrong it should be a museum exhibit. More than a bad idea, it is an intellectual anesthetic—one that dulls the West’s ability to recognize ideological evil when it dances before them in full technicolor and is enacted with pathological glee.

If something is a symptom, it implies an underlying cause that can be treated without confronting the organism itself, the way an infection can be addressed to reduce a fever rather than treating the fever as the primary ailment.

This is how the West understands Hamas. Yet Hamas is not a symptom of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Hamas is the conflict. And if it were merely a symptom, it would be an enormous, pus-filled carbuncle.

We know what Hamas is because the group tells us plainly. It publishes macabre charters, films massacres like snuff movies, and boasts openly about murdering and torturing civilians. It builds tunnels instead of hospitals, stockpiles rockets instead of food, uses children as human shields, and turns them into future terrorists.

There is no ambiguity here, no obscure pathology requiring advanced diagnostics or a seasoned physician. Hamas is a jihadist movement whose core objective is to eradicate the Jewish state and the Jewish people—and then confront the wider West.

To argue that such a bilious doctrine is a response to alleged Israeli occupation is to parade one’s intellectual destitution before the world.