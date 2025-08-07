Summer camp means something different in Gaza.

What do you call a 16-year-old with a Kalashnikov? If he is in Gaza, a terrorist, unless you are a Hamas propagandist, in which case he is counted as a civilian child death. Child soldiers are just one monstrous way Hamas exploits Palestinian youth for its twisted ends.

Let us play make-believe for a moment and pretend that Hamas’ casualty figures are genuine. The so-called Ministry of Health says that more than 60,000 people have been killed in the Israel-Hamas War, and that about 26,000 of these are children.

That is a terrible number; a tragedy of war. But what accounts for such a high figure is Hamas’ sickening exploitation and misuse of children against all moral norms.

One reason the number is so high is that Gaza has an unusually young population. Half of Gazans are under 18 years old, and 43.5 percent are under 14 years old. This is by design. Hamas encourages families to have more children so it will have more terrorists to fight Israel in the future. It is no coincidence that Hamas had been in power for 17 years - almost the exact time needed to raise a child to adulthood - before launching its October 7 pogrom in 2023.

Like Sauron building an orc army in The Lord of the Rings, Hamas has been building a terror army from Gaza’s youth. It has done this through a mix of indoctrination and economic incentives. Hamas ties a man’s wages to how many children he has - the more children, the more he earns. This fits neatly with Hamas’ patriarchal worldview and keeps Palestinian women in Gaza barefoot and pregnant.

Hamas teaches parents that raising a martyr who dies killing Jews is a wonderful thing, and a sure path to heaven. It is incomprehensibly sick that any parent should aspire to see their child die in war.

This indoctrination begins the moment a Palestinian child is born in Gaza. Through children’s songs, kindergarten lessons, and school curricula, Gazan children are taught that their purpose in life is to murder Jews and destroy Israel.

Disgustingly, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) runs most schools in Gaza - and teaches this bile. If you are British, Canadian, Australian, or from any other nation that continues to fund UNRWA, this is where your taxes are going.

This is how math is taught in UNRWA schools:

“The number of martyrs of the First Intifada (1987–1993) totaled 2,026, and the number of martyrs of the Al‑Aqsa Intifada (2000) totaled 5,050, while the number of wounded reached 49,760. How many martyrs died in the two Intifadas?”

This question appears in the Grade 4 syllabus.

In ninth grade, students are asked to calculate percentages and rates using the number of “martyrs” killed by Israel during the two intifadas.

Physics classes for 11-year-olds learning Newton’s Second Law use the example of a Palestinian boy firing a slingshot at Israeli soldiers.

The entire syllabus turns tragic war deaths into routine data points, instilling pride in martyrdom. This normalizes violence from a young age and teaches children that conflict equals resistance, and that resistance is honorable. This poison is taught to children in Palestinian Authority-run Judea and Samaria, too.

This indoctrination, which is child abuse, primes students to become terrorists and to support the destruction of Israel. It is little wonder that teenage Palestinian boys are desperate to join Hamas and fight the Jews.

Hamas, of course, is ready for them. Its armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, organizes formal paramilitary camps for youth in Gaza aged between 15 and 21. In early 2015, over 17,000 youths attended such camps - called “Liberation Youth” - where they learned to fire Kalashnikov rifles, climb ropes, and even practice with grenades and improvised explosives. These camps are advertised to youths aged 15 and above, though commanders routinely turn away eager 12- and 13-year-olds.

Hamas also uses children and teens as lookouts, messengers, couriers, and even to ferry supplies, often under Israeli fire.

Most disturbing is Hamas’ use of children as human shields and cannon fodder, ensuring they end up at the frontlines because Hamas stores weapons and launches strikes from schools and hospitals.

During the 2018 “Great March of Return” border protests, Israeli observers reported Hamas operatives sending children as young as eight years old to the frontlines of violent demonstrations, even paying up to $80 to children who got injured.

Hamas’ depravity extends to using child labor to dig its vast tunnel network because, like Victorian-era chimney sweeps, their small frames are ideal for the task.

All of these outrages are clear violations of international law, for which Hamas gets a free pass from a morally decrepit and complicit international community.

These so-called do-gooders take seriously Hamas signing a declaration in 2010 committing to protecting children and acknowledging that they should play no role in armed conflict. But such signatures are meaningless to jihadist maniacs who chopped Jewish babies’ heads off in the October 7 massacre.

This willingness to exploit their children has been on display these past few weeks in yet another form. Hamas and indoctrinated parents have been photographing their sick children — thin from long-standing illnesses — and claiming that they are starving to death because of the lie that Israel is not allowing any food in.

The numbskulls marching across the West with banners saying “Free Palestine” are right about one thing: Palestinians do need to be freed. They need to be freed from Hamas and its odious, noxious child abuse.