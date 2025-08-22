Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
2

Here is an idea...

It is time for a new approach to the Middle East. How about the so-called international community let Israel win a war for once?
Nachum Kaplan's avatar
Nachum Kaplan
Aug 22, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture