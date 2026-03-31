Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Mitzi Schwarz's avatar
Mitzi Schwarz
30m

Another spot on piece.

Just so you know, I’ve been forwarding your writing to my one and only sib, my Haredi brother, born and raised in uber liberal Los Angeles, CA, and who made Aliyah in 1994. He appreciates your work, Nachum. If he doesn’t subscribe to your substack, I will on his behalf. You support us; we need to support you.

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evie katz's avatar
evie katz
13m

Once again you have articulated what it is like for us

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