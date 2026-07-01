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Critics may be right that the newly minted Israel-Lebanon agreement is impossible.

They are wrong about why.

The problem is not that the agreement asks too much. It is that Hezbollah has spent four decades making ordinary diplomacy look impossible.

In any normal universe, this agreement would be celebrated as a diplomatic breakthrough. Mutual recognition. Reciprocal obligations. Respect for sovereignty. Security cooperation. Journalists would be breathlessly comparing it to the Abraham Accords while foreign-policy think tanks convened conferences on the dawn of a new Middle East.

Instead, because Lebanon is a dysfunctional state that hosts an Iranian-backed terrorist army more powerful than its own military, commentators conclude that the agreement itself must be unrealistic or devoid of merit.

That is like concluding that democracy is an unworkable system because North Korea cannot hold free elections.

The agreement undoubtedly faces formidable obstacles. Hezbollah has categorically rejected disarmament, while the Lebanese Armed Forces lack both the military capacity and political authority to compel it. Israel therefore has little incentive to withdraw from the security zone it has established in southern Lebanon while Hezbollah retains the ability to threaten northern Israel.

Those are genuine difficulties, but they are not the same thing as a flawed agreement. Implementation is only one way to judge diplomacy. The other is to ask what kind of Middle East it seeks to create. On that measure, this agreement is quietly revolutionary.

For the first time, Israel and Lebanon move beyond the sterile choreography of ceasefires, disengagement lines and endlessly recycled temporary arrangements. Instead, they construct a framework built upon reciprocal obligations.

Israel acknowledges that it has no territorial claims on Lebanon. Lebanon implicitly accepts Israel’s permanence and assumes responsibility for ensuring that armed groups cannot threaten Israel from Lebanese territory.

That may sound unremarkable, but anyone who understands Middle Eastern diplomacy knows it is anything but. For decades, Lebanon’s official posture effectively denied Israel’s legitimate security interests. Israeli withdrawals were assumed to be unconditional, while Lebanon accepted almost no formal responsibility for preventing Hezbollah from transforming its southern frontier into Iran’s forward operating base.

This agreement quietly overturns that doctrine. Instead of demanding that Israel simply withdraw, it recognizes a principle so ordinary that much of the Middle East has forgotten it: sovereign states owe reciprocal obligations to one another. That is how durable peace agreements function.

Its greatest significance is therefore political rather than military.

For the first time, both countries implicitly recognise two foundational propositions: Israel possesses legitimate security interests, and Lebanon possesses legitimate sovereignty. Those two principles cannot be separated. A country that demands the privileges of sovereignty must also discharge its responsibilities. Chief among them is preventing armed groups from launching attacks across international borders.

That is not an extraordinary demand. It is one of the minimum qualifications for statehood.

Remove Hezbollah from the equation and this agreement suddenly looks remarkably familiar. Reciprocal commitments. Respect for sovereignty. Security cooperation. A pathway towards normalisation. In other words, the very architecture that made the Abraham Accords possible.

Imagine this agreement between Israel and Jordan. Or Israel and Egypt. Nobody would describe it as outrageous. States are expected to monopolise force, control their borders and prevent militias from dragging entire regions into war.

The agreement appears impossible only because Hezbollah has succeeded in making abnormality appear normal. That distinction changes everything. Many analysts describe the agreement as unrealistic. An equally plausible interpretation is that Hezbollah itself is the unrealistic variable.

For decades Lebanon has attempted to occupy two irreconcilable positions. It claims all the rights associated with sovereignty while tolerating an independent army more powerful than its own. Eventually those contradictions collide. No country can indefinitely claim sovereign equality while permitting an Iranian proxy to decide when wars begin.

The agreement merely exposes what has always been true. The central question is no longer whether Israel should withdraw. It is whether Lebanon is prepared to become a genuinely sovereign state.

Critics argue that the agreement places an unfair burden upon Lebanon, but that criticism misunderstands sovereignty itself. Sovereignty is not merely a catalogue of rights. It is also a ledger of obligations. Every government is expected to prevent armed organisations from using its territory to attack neighbouring states.

Why should Lebanon alone be exempt?

If anything, the agreement finally treats Lebanon as an adult nation rather than a perpetual victim of circumstance. Its message is refreshingly straightforward. If Lebanon wants Israel to leave, it must first exercise the responsibilities every sovereign state owes its neighbours.

That is textbook international relations.

It is easy to fall into the trap of thinking that today’s realities are permanent. Yet few experts predicted Egypt would become Israel’s first Arab peace partner. Almost none foresaw the Abraham Accords. Still fewer anticipated Syria’s strategic collapse or Iran’s hammering at the US and Israel’s hands.

Diplomatic frameworks frequently precede political realities. That is precisely their purpose. They establish the destination long before circumstances permit the journey.

Should Hezbollah weaken further, Iranian influence continue receding and Lebanon’s domestic politics gradually evolve, today’s supposedly impossible agreement may become tomorrow’s entirely unremarkable settlement.

Even if implementation stalls for years, the diplomatic landscape has already shifted. Future negotiations will no longer begin from the assumption that Israel alone bears responsibility for ending the conflict. They will begin from a different premise: Lebanon has obligations too. Diplomacy is often less about producing immediate outcomes than redefining the assumptions from which future negotiations proceed.

Perhaps the most revealing response came from Hezbollah itself. The organisation immediately denounced the agreement as surrender.

That reaction is deeply revealing. Hezbollah has never feared perpetual resistance because perpetual resistance is its business model. What it fears is a political order centred upon sovereign governments rather than revolutionary militias. Sovereign governments ask awkward questions such as who controls the guns? Who decides when Lebanon goes to war? Who actually speaks for the Lebanese people? Who governs the country?

The agreement threatens Hezbollah not because it guarantees Israeli withdrawal. It does so because it gradually elevates the Lebanese state above the militia.

That is precisely why Hezbollah rejects it.

The agreement may fail. Hezbollah may prove impossible to disarm. Israel may remain in southern Lebanon. Lebanon may continue living in strategic paralysis.

None of that would necessarily demonstrate that the agreement itself was misguided. It would simply demonstrate that Lebanon remains only partially sovereign because an Iranian-backed terrorist army still exercises an effective veto over the country’s future.

That is a profoundly different diagnosis.

In ordinary times, stripped of Hezbollah’s existence and Iran’s imperial ambitions, this agreement would almost certainly be celebrated as one of the most consequential diplomatic breakthroughs in the modern Middle East.

That is perhaps the greatest irony of all.

Hezbollah has so thoroughly normalised Lebanon’s dysfunction that an agreement built upon the most elementary principles of international relations now strikes much of the world as hopelessly unrealistic.