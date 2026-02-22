Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

MFritz Friedman
8h

You say: “If the US and Iran go to war, it could cease to be a bilateral confrontation within hours. It would be America, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Turkey, Qatar, the Gulf monarchies — and, hovering just behind them, Russia and China — pulled into an ever-widening arc of escalation.”

Yes, bilateral would be laughable. Because the only thing most of these benched players can say in unison is “DUCK!”

Nachum, I understand a man with your intricate insight can get overwhelmed by the scope of all you survey. But you seem to have forgotten last summer’s apocalypse dress rehearsal. By and large I’d grade it a 12 day anti-climactic shut-out. And while past performance is no guarantee of future results, it sure beats binding a blindfold over your eyes.

The fear of an international oil chokehold is belied by Trump’s generosity with Venezuelan oil. Ego notwithstanding, the man clearly has no aspirations of running the new Rockefeller standard oil. That should be reassuring.

Your litany of all the treaties and alliances that shoulda’, woulda’, are supposed ta’ come into play forgets how chicken fickle most governments have become. See, you’re not the only one. The two countries who haven’t share stars on their flags.

“Duplicitous Qatar has long pursued a hedging strategy — hosting American force while maintaining pragmatic ties with Iran… In a US–Iran war, such equilibrium would become untenable. Iranian retaliation against US assets in Qatar would drag Doha into the conflict.” And that would put an end to the stupid love triangle we let ourselves get into. Thanks Iran for breaking the stalemate.

The concern that we haven’t defined the new Iranian regime, is actually laudable. We recognize proud Iranian independence. Whoever they come up as leaders with should be their choice — and it certainly can’t be worse than what they’ve got.

If we give in to every hob-goblin’ fear now, for what was our last fifty years of hopeful angst? Not to mention the blood, sweat and fears of those we hold dear.

I remind you of G-d’s admonition to the drowned believer at the Pearly Gates: “I sent you the weather reports. I sent you the police. I sent the rescue rowboat. I even sent you a friggin’ helicopter. And still you didn’t trust me! Sorry, fella, you can go to hell.”

Well, I invite you to join me on this side of the red lines.

Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
9h

Anyone can imagine scenarios. Here is another one: America together with Israel launches a devastating attack on Iran that destroys the current leadership - mullahs, revolutionary guards, religious police, and the political leadership linked to them. Nobody else does anything because they don't want to get obliterated. Muslims talk big but run for cover when they see destruction coming, though they do not balk at murdering those they think weaker or defenceless. As for Russia and China, I do not think they would consider saving Iranian ass is worth going up in smoke. Just a thought.

