Talks between the US and Iran are reportedly not going well.

You learn early in journalism that worst-case scenarios rarely materialize. The feared stock market crash does not occur, the embattled government does not fall, and the news cycle’s manic churn ensures that no one remembers the speculative nonsense you managed to foist upon your editor. In that spirit, here is how a US–Iran war could become a a regional or even global conflagration.

If you are partial to eschatology or apocalyptic fiction, you will relish this piece. The more sane among you, perhaps less so.

If the US and Iran go to war, it could cease to be a bilateral confrontation within hours. It would be America, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Turkey, Qatar, the Gulf monarchies — and, hovering just behind them, Russia and China — pulled into an ever-widening arc of escalation.

No country desires this outcome, yet game theory, national pride, domestic politics, treaty obligations, and religious ideology would compel many to involve themselves nonetheless.

The Middle East is not a chessboard of discrete squares. It is a funnel-web of tripwires. Strike one node and the vibrations activate alliances, mobilize militias, and constrict shipping lanes.

Washington indulges the fantasy that a war with Iran could be limited — the superpower launching calibrated strikes against nuclear facilities, missile depots, or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assets. The template would resemble what Israel executed in its 12-day war against Iran last year, when the Jewish state decimated Iran’s air defenses and set back its nuclear and ballistic missile programs by years. Israel did not lose a single soldier in that campaign.

In this imagined scenario, a chastened Iran would then enter serious negotiations over its nuclear program or face the US military reducing its defense infrastructure to rubble and perhaps even precipitating the fall of the odious clerical regime.

Reality, however, is less clinical and more hallucinatory. Iran has spent decades constructing mechanisms designed to ensure that any major attack upon it implicates the broader region and triggers a chain reaction.

The Islamic Republic does not defend itself solely at its borders. It does so in Beirut, Baghdad, Yemen, and, until recently, Damascus. Indirectly, it does so in Riyadh and Tel Aviv. Tehran has already declared that it would strike at the heart of Tel Aviv should the US attack.

Tehran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, could readily be drawn in. It is structurally embedded within Iran’s strategic doctrine, existing precisely to deter attacks on the Islamic Republic by threatening Israel with overwhelming rocket fire.

Hezbollah may be weaker than it has been in years, but that offers scant comfort. Israel decapitated much of its leadership in its stunning exploding-pager operation — which I confess I am still cheering — and destroyed significant portions of its missile, drone, and rocket arsenal, while the enfeebled Lebanese government attempts, haltingly, to disarm it.

Yet that very weakness could increase the likelihood of its entry into the war. If Iran’s mullahs were toppled and Hezbollah lost its principal benefactor, it would become not only weaker but strategically irrelevant.

Israel may possess state-of-the-art layered aerial defense systems, but even these could be saturated by simultaneous missile barrages from Iran and Hezbollah in Israel’s north.

Israel will not await a biblical miracle. It has already begun striking weapons depos strategically and would likely preempt by striking Hezbollah in concert with US operations. It would deploy overwhelming force, devastating swathes of southern Lebanon and likely Beirut’s southern suburbs. Lebanon could collapse into full failed-state status, if it has not already done so.

As Hezbollah escalates from the north, Gaza may ignite in the south. In the context of full-scale war, there would be little incentive for Hamas to adhere to its Trump-brokered ceasefire arrangements with Israel. Militant factions in Judea and Samaria might also exploit Israeli distraction to foment unrest.

Washington would thus find itself fighting on two axes: directly against Iran and indirectly through Israel’s defense.

Next comes Iraq, a theater with which America is intimately acquainted. US forces have reduced their footprint there. Yet Iran-backed militias, cultivated for years under IRGC supervision, would almost certainly enter the fray.

The Iraqi Government walks a precarious diplomatic tightrope between Washington and Tehran and could fracture under strain. Some factions demand the expulsion of American influence; others dread unrestrained Iranian dominance.

In Iraq, “factions” are often what you and I would call heavily armed gangs of young men equipped with machine guns, rocket launchers, improvised explosive devices, and other Iranian accoutrements. These militias are largely divided along Shia and Sunni lines, raising the specter of renewed sectarian civil war among adherents of the so-called religion of peace.

The US and Israel would seek to degrade or contain these Iran-backed Shia militias, and the battlefield would expand from Iran to encompass Israel, Lebanon, and Iraq.

This brings us to Syria, a country in flux. The physicist Richard Feynman observed, “If you think you understand quantum mechanics, you don’t understand quantum mechanics.” So it is with Syria.

Suffice it to note that there is little love lost between Tehran and Syria’s president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has persuaded the credulous international community that he has shed his jihadist past — a feat of reputational alchemy worthy of Houdini.

Recognizing its conventional inferiority, Tehran would resort to asymmetric warfare, including disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with sea mines, drones, and fast-attack craft. Approximately 20 percent of global oil supplies transit that narrow waterway. Any sustained disruption would convulse financial, insurance, and commodities markets worldwide.

Tehran could also activate the Houthis, its Yemeni proxy, to employ similar tactics in the Red Sea. They have demonstrated the capacity to close shipping routes and strike energy infrastructure through missiles, drones, and piratical harassment.

The Houthis have shown notable resilience against sustained Israeli and US strikes, having embedded themselves deep within Yemen’s mountainous terrain.

Iran might also leverage the Houthis and its own capabilities to target key energy infrastructure and US bases in American-allied Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE would be principal targets, with Bahrain also vulnerable. Their economic survival hinges upon energy exports; they would be compelled to respond in self-defense or to press Washington for deeper engagement. The Gulf Cooperation Council would become formally entangled.

Thus the war would expand from the Levant to the Arabian Peninsula.

Then there is Qatar, host to Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and a critical hub for American air operations. Should Washington utilize Qatari territory to facilitate strikes on Iran, Tehran would likely regard Doha as a belligerent, irrespective of how many diplomatic channels Qatar keeps open.

Duplicitous Qatar has long pursued a hedging strategy — hosting American forces while maintaining pragmatic ties with Iran and sustaining links with actors such as Hamas. In a US–Iran war, such equilibrium would become untenable. Iranian retaliation against US assets in Qatar would drag Doha into the conflict. Conversely, any Qatari effort to constrain US operations to avoid retaliation would strain its security relationship with Washington. Neutrality would dissolve.

Now consider Turkey, a NATO member possessing the alliance’s second-largest army and controlling access to the Black Sea through the Bosporus and Dardanelles. It maintains troops in northern Syria, complex relations with Iran, a volatile relationship with Israel, and an increasingly autonomous foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An expanding war engulfing Syria or Iraq would directly implicate Turkish interests. If Kurdish militias exploited the chaos to consolidate territory, Ankara could intervene militarily. If Israel struck targets proximate to Turkish zones of influence in Syria, tensions could escalate. Should NATO formally enter the conflict on America’s side, Turkey would confront a fraught calculus: align fully with Washington against Iran or attempt to posture as mediator while safeguarding its own strategic equities.

Turkey’s airspace, bases, and naval assets in the eastern Mediterranean would acquire immediate military significance. A single mishap — a downed aircraft, a misinterpreted radar lock, an errant missile — could transform Ankara from wary observer into active participant.

Let us widen the aperture further.

There is the wildcard of nuclear-armed Pakistan, which has just signed a defense pact with Riyadh. That vector alone could push the war toward the subcontinent’s periphery.

Then there is Russia, mired in its protracted war of aggression against Ukraine yet still a close Iranian partner. Moscow is unlikely to seek direct confrontation, but miscalculation becomes more probable when multiple air forces operate in congested airspace. A mistaken strike or accidental downing could draw Russia into a more overt role.

Israel’s neighbors Jordan and Egypt — both signatories to peace treaties with the Jewish state — would fear instability spilling across their borders. Both contend with internal Islamist currents and cannot afford domestic upheaval.

Beyond the region stand China, India, and Japan.

All depend heavily on Gulf energy and could deploy naval escorts to safeguard maritime commerce. Even absent direct hostilities, their presence in contested waters would elevate the risk of collision and inadvertent escalation.

The war would by then have disrupted global supply chains and acquired unmistakably global stakes.

If US forces and installations were attacked across the region, Washington might invoke support from NATO allies.

Given sustained American pressure on NATO members to increase defense expenditures, they would confront a stark choice: assist and risk entanglement in a Middle Eastern war, or abstain and further erode the alliance’s already diminished credibility.

An escalation spiral might unfold as follows. A US strike could trigger:

Iranian attacks on Israel and US assets

Hezbollah action against Israel from Lebanon

Hamas action against Israel in Gaza

Israeli retaliation

Militia escalation in Iraq

Iranian disruption of Strait of Hormuz shipping

Houthi attacks on Red Sea trade

Gulf state involvement

Retaliation against US bases in Qatar

Turkish intervention in Syria

Russian and Chinese maneuvering

European political pressure

No individual step is irrational. Each actor would be responding to perceived threats, alliance obligations, or survival instincts.

Collectively, however, these individually rational decisions could produce a large regional war and perhaps even a global one. Cascades rarely originate in a single grand design; they arise from incremental escalations that accumulate beyond control.

It is difficult to envision how a US-Iran war would remain bilateral.

Iran is not isolated. It is embedded within a deliberately regionalized strategy that compels any adversary to confront a dispersed network of responses.

The US, likewise, is enmeshed in alliances with Israel, Gulf partners, NATO allies, and the broader architecture of global trade.

The Middle East’s security order is interdependent. Shock travels rapidly.

Once multiple states are engaged, de-escalation becomes exponentially more arduous. Governments must weigh adversaries, allies, domestic opinion, and reputation. Retreat becomes politically costly. The structural incentives favor escalation.

There, my work is done. You may now contemplate how World War III could emerge not from grand design but from cumulative miscalculation. Worst-case scenarios rarely occur — but rarely does not mean never.