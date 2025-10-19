I have just returned from a trip to Melbourne — the city that shaped me, but that I have not called home in three decades. In my family’s solidly middle-class suburb, there is a problem of machete-wielding criminals. Can you guess why? Of course you can. It is because Melbourne’s police are otherwise occupied, conscripted to supervise the weekly carnival of narcissists performing empathy for Palestine.

Police resources have been stretched to the tensile limit, redeployed from neighbourhood patrols to babysit the self-anointed saints of moral theater. According to Victoria’s Parliamentary Budget Office, policing these demonstrations has consumed more than 24,000 police shifts, at a cost of A$25 million — A$8 million of that in overtime for officers summoned from their days off. That is a A$25 million to underwrite the delusion that waving a flag constitutes foreign policy.

The result is skeletal patrols in the suburbs, leaving opportunistic gangs to plunder at leisure. The police are refereeing the anti-Israel dotards downtown while the real criminals have discovered the suburbs have become self-service.

Unsurprisingly, violent crime has surged. The state of Victoria’s overall crime rate has climbed 13.8 percent year-on-year, with serious and violent offences keeping pace. There have been brazen attacks. In one headline-grabbing case, a machete-armed mob brawled inside Northland shopping centre, leaving a 20-year-old man gravely injured as terrified shoppers barricaded themselves in stores while 40 officers scrambled to restore order.

A proper police presence could have contained it. Yet hundreds of officers were handcuffed by the weekly chorus of moral exhibitionists. This is what happens when “activism” turns policing into a spectator sport.

These costs are only the downpayment. Victoria recorded a 316 percent rise in antisemitic incidents in the year after October 2023 — over 2,000 cases — while police were too busy corralling the mobs that inspired them.

This contagion of self-righteous disorder is not confined to Melbourne. Across the Western world, anti-Israel protestors — swollen with self-appointed grandeur — have made themselves the protagonists of a morality play they neither comprehend nor care about, except insofar as it flatters their conscience. Every hour and dollar spent policing them is an hour and dollar stolen from public safety.

These protestors have achieved precisely nothing. The only measurable outcomes are higher crime and civic decay. It is the equivalent of setting one’s own house ablaze to protest arson abroad.

In the US, the same absurdity has unfolded, only with a larger price tag. Police departments collectively burned through billions in overtime to contain these carnivals of sanctimony. The New York Police Department alone spent $53 million in 2024, diverting hundreds of thousands of man-hours from patrols and emergency response to monitoring encampments of self-deluded revolutionaries.

That figure excludes the secondary cost, which is the explosion of hate crimes committed “in solidarity” with Gaza. The Anti-Defamation League documented 9,354 antisemitic incidents in 2024 — a five-percent rise on the previous year, which had already set a record — including assaults, vandalism, and synagogue harassment. Apparently, nothing screams “justice” quite like terrorising a rabbi in New Jersey.

The UK may be the most battered of all. The weekly anti-Israel marches in London have imposed an extraordinary strain on the Metropolitan Police. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley reported that post-October 7 rallies required 1,000 officers, then 1,500, then 2,000 — often in full riot gear. He even contemplated requesting external reinforcements just to keep basic services afloat.

With those 2,000 officers redeployed downtown, London’s neighbourhoods were left unguarded precisely as antisemitic crimes exploded fourteen-fold. To make matters worse, the Met was already operating with 28 percent less funding per capita than a decade earlier. According to the Institute for Government, a staggering 20 percent of all police man-hours are now devoted to managing anti-Israel demonstrations.

Yet the self-styled humanitarians of Whitehall Square found endless funds for their travelcards. They chanted for justice abroad while treating their own streets as collateral damage. If they waved the Union Flag half as fervently as the Palestinian one, Britain might actually be safer.

Elsewhere, the moral circus turned lethal. In October 2025, Manchester endured a terror attack when a radicalised man drove into pedestrians and stabbed a synagogue guard, killing two people on Yom Kippur. The police responded swiftly, but two years of incessant protests had drained readiness and dulled public vigilance. The moral vanity of the few had become the peril of the many.

Canada has followed the same grim script. The Toronto Police Service recorded more than 2,000 unplanned protest “events” in 2024, spending C$19.5 million — including C$8 million in overtime. Police Chief Myron Demkiw reported that anti-Israel protests accounted for more than half of all public-order deployments.

Montreal, Vancouver, and smaller cities endured the same depletion. Officers were reassigned from investigations and patrols to protest duty; even the Royal Canadian Mounted Police acknowledged that organized crime and violent offenders were less surveilled on protest days. Jewish communities pleaded for more patrols after a spike in attacks, but police were too busy protecting the “peaceful” demonstrators who made those patrols necessary.

Then there is France; the tragic opera of Western decay. The French Government banned “pro-Palestinian” rallies in 2023, but the edict proved unenforceable in a nation with Europe’s largest Muslim population and a militant Far Left.

Riot police in Paris and beyond have fought hours-long pitched battles, deploying tear gas and water cannons just to disperse illegal gatherings. Soldiers have been stationed outside synagogues and Jewish schools to relieve exhausted police.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions logged 1,570 antisemitic acts in 2024. Under this strain, violence has spiked. In Lyon, a young Jewish woman was stabbed in her own home in what prosecutors called an antisemitic attempted murder. Elsewhere, Molotov cocktails struck synagogues; Holocaust memorials were defaced with “Free Gaza.” French police are now fighting a two-front war against rioters and terrorists alike.

From New York to Melbourne, London to Paris, the pattern is unmistakable. When vast numbers of officers are pulled from their duties to indulge anti-Israel mobs, the rest of society is left exposed.

Policing is a zero-sum game: every officer minding a mob is an officer not stopping a mugging. This diversion of resources has meant fewer patrols, slower responses, and opportunistic spikes in crime.

These self-regarding zealots have systematically sapped the institutions that safeguard civilisation across the West — a civilisation they clearly despise. No cause, however loudly chanted, justifies imperilling the public by exhausting the thin blue line.

It is obscene that those extolling terrorists abroad have made their own cities less safe at home. If these protestors genuinely cared about peace, they might begin by letting their own streets know some.