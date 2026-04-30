Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2h

I don't have the stomach to fight with Jew haters online and attract dozens if not hundreds of other vermin. I'm glad some do. Its bad for my mental health. I fully agree though that trying to make Israel's case to these "progressive" fascists is a total waste of time and demonstrates weakness. So many of my Facebook friends do this and I wish they would stop.

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
3h

Very insightful. Keep up the good work!

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