You are not going to have a stellar conversation with this lot.

I always fight with anti-Israel types whenever they are unfortunate enough to cross my path. Many people tell me I am wasting my time engaging these fools because they are immune to reason. They are right. Changing their minds is not my goal.

It happened again the other day. Some miscreant honed in on my name and started talking about Israel. It was, from their point of view, a tactical error.

I talked over them and harangued them for the next 15 minutes, making a single, blunt point: Israel should wipe out its enemies as ruthlessly as possible. I told them that people like them should be put on a one-way flight to Gaza. I then detailed, with unnecessary enthusiasm, the pub crawl I would go on to celebrate.

By the end of it, they were practically mute, and the onlookers had gone still.

I did not even try to engage them with reason. That would have been pointless. I simply attached a cost to their behavior. The next time they feel the urge to raise the subject with a stranger, there will be hesitation. Think of it as operant conditioning.

To be clear, I do not engage everyone. If I am dealing with an Islamist maniac, I leave. Life is short, and I have no interest in spending it with jihadist fanatics any more than I do with people who think they are Napoleon.

The progressive lefties, however, get both barrels.

I do it to attach a cost to their actions and, in part, for sport. There is no point wasting the high level of disagreeability with which I am blessed.

Mainly, though, I do it for my own self-esteem. I consider myself worth defending, and I suggest you do the same. It has nothing to do with them.

That last point is the one people struggle to grasp. They think arguments are about persuasion and that disagreement is an intellectual exercise. They imagine that if only the right facts are assembled in the correct order, truth will impose itself on the situation like gravity.

If only.

Most people in these exchanges are not engaged in inquiry. They are performing identity, repeating scripts, and signaling membership in a tribe that has decided, independently of evidence, that Israel is uniquely villainous and Jews are, at best, suspect.

You are not debating a mind. You are confronting a behavior.

And behavior responds to incentives.

The modern West has constructed an environment in which anti-Israel rhetoric carries almost no cost. In many circles, leveling accusations, distorting facts, and moralizing is rewarded with nodding heads and smug approval. The performance is validated.

Under those conditions, the behavior spreads. Why would it not? It is cheap, easy, and socially profitable.

People do what they can get away with. If you want less of a behavior, you make it more expensive.

For years, too many Jews—and too many people generally—have allowed others to get away with far too much. They have absorbed insults, tolerated distortions, and responded to hostility with explanations that were neither requested nor respected.

They have mistaken restraint for virtue and politeness for strength.

It is neither.

There is a place for reasoned debate, evidence, history, and careful argument. That place exists only when the other party is capable of engaging in good faith.

That is not the scenario described above.

Progressive anti-Israel bores do not want discussion. They want an audience. They want the small, cheap thrill of saying something provocative without consequence so they can feel righteous at no personal cost.

Deny them that.

You do not owe them a seminar, your time, your patience, or your energy. What you owe yourself is a refusal to be treated as a prop in their performance.

That refusal can take many forms. Mine is loud, direct, and unapologetic. It may not be yours. Not everyone is inclined to deliver a 15-minute verbal broadside in a public setting.

That is fine. What is essential, though, is that you attach a cost.

Make it uncomfortable and awkward. Make it clear that raising the subject is not a guaranteed social win. Break the expectation that this is a safe, frictionless interaction in which they speak and you absorb.

The moment that expectation breaks, something shifts.

The next time they consider launching into the same routine, there will be hesitation. A flicker of doubt, a memory of how unpleasant it was the last time.

That hesitation is progress.

You are not reforming them. You are shaping the environment around them.

In doing so, you are doing something far more important: you are establishing your own standard.

Self-respect is not an abstract concept. It is not something you declare in private and abandon in public. It is something you enforce. It is demonstrated in moments like these, when it would be easier to smile politely, nod along, or disengage without friction.

There is a cost to refusing that easier path. It can be uncomfortable, draw attention, and make others uneasy.

Outstanding.

Discomfort is the mechanism.

A society that has grown entirely comfortable with certain forms of hostility requires the reintroduction of discomfort to correct itself. Not violence or recklessness. Just the unfashionable act of refusing to make things easy for people who have grown accustomed to ease.

That is all this is.

No heroism or grand strategy. Just a refusal to be used as a prop in some knucklehead’s moral theater.

Do the same. Not for them. For yourself.