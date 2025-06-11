Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Stephen Korn
Jun 11Edited

“Respect between countries as the foundation of diplomacy NOT coercion propaganda and lies” - beautiful, Nachum. Maybe forge stronger alliances with countries like Argentina Hungary and India to mention but a few.

Noah Otte
Jun 11Edited

👏👏👏 All right, Nacham! You said it all here! Israel is constantly being shafted by the vast majority of western nations except the United States. It is indeed time for Israel to stand up for itself! Arms sales to every western country except the United States should be suspended until they change their tune diplomatically. They could by their weapons elsewhere but the best are in Israel and they know it. They’d quickly change their tune to singing a rousing chorus of Hatikvah. Also, Israel should cut diplomatic ties with Ireland, Spain and Norway and send their ambassadors home. There is no need for the Jewish state to have a relationship with nations that demonize it and refuse to give it a fair hearing.

Individuals and NGOs who just come to Israel to make trouble should be banned from entering the country. Israel should absolutely assert its full sovereignty over the Temple Mount. Israel should do another lightning raid like they did at Entebbe to take over the Temple from the Jordanians. It should then be opened up to prayer for all religions. King Abdullah claims he’d go to war if Israel took the Temple Mount and that would be a red line for him. But ultimately, he would be forced to back off as the Royal Jordanian Army simply can’t compete with the IDF. EVERYONE should be allowed to pray at the holy and sacred Temple Mount: Jews, Christians and Muslims! The religious apartheid that exists there must be brought to an end.

Israel should definitely build settlements in the Golan Heights, the Negev and the Galilee and develop them. Taking the burden off the country’s center would be a great help. In the Negev building settlements would also help to put an end to the Wild West time atmosphere out there, bring down crime and help the Israeli Bedouin population. I’m opposed to settlement expansion in the West Bank if it’s on Palestinian private land. But building on Israeli land I have no problem with.

If Israel should reassert its sovereignty over Gaza, here is what they should do. An Israeli Governor-General should be appointed to run the strip. It should be opened back up to Jewish settlements and any of those who were forced out in 2005 should be allowed to return if they wish. All Palestinians living in Gaza will be extended Israeli citizenship, the right to vote and representation in the Knesset. The strip will be deradicalized, demilitarized and de-Hamasified.

