Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

Thank you, Nacham! All this needed to be said! Other than the United States under the Trump administration, every other western country is doing a very poor job fighting antisemitism in their respective societies. This must change and it can no longer be ignored. I think all the solutions you provided are spot-on. I would like to add some of my own if I might. I think first off, western countries need to start seeing the clear link between antisemitism and mass immigration from the third world. A Comprehensive Immigration Reform bill must be passed in every western country. Here would be my suggestions:

• Place common sense restrictions on how many legal immigrants can come in per year.

• Switch your focus to high-skilled labor to get the best and the brightest from each country and those who are most likely to assimilate.

• Deport any immigrant or migrant who can’t accept Jewish life in the West.

• Mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

• Narrow the criteria for who can claim asylum in your country.

• Build a border fence and put your military on the border.

• Push assimilation and patriotism to newcomers.

• Have them take classes to learn about the culture, values and laws of their host country.

• Radical Islamists who break the law or directly incite violence will be deported.

• Mosques that preach radicalism or antisemitism will be shuttered.

• Direct your countries’ navies to patrol for illegal immigrants.

• A must be a requirement for citizenship in every western country that any new arrivals recognize Israel’s right to exist.

I would also propose:

• Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Hamas protests will be regulated.

• All no-go zones will be stormed by the police and military.

• No-go zones will be gentrified and integrated with non-Muslims.

• Every Western country will sign defense pacts with Israel.

• Quadruple the police presence in Jewish neighborhoods.

• Every western country will create a department that specifically deals with antisemitism, which will collect data and offer solutions staffed by experts.

• Holocaust education will be mandatory in all public schools in the West.

• All new arrivals will be required to learn about the Holocaust and take a trip to Auschwitz to see it for themselves.

• All political parties in Europe across the political spectrum will affirm their commitment to Israel.

• All western nations will defund UNRWA and send humanitarian aid to Palestinians through churches and charities instead.

• All western nations will pass a resolution immediately calling for Hamas to lay down their arms, release the hostages and go into exile.

I think western leaders need some education about Jewish and Israeli history as they are obviously quite ignorant so here’s some resources for them:

• Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn by Daniel Gordis

• Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth by Noa Tishby

• When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know by Doron Spielman

• A History of the Jews by Paul Johnson

• The Holocaust: A New History by Laurence Rees

• Survivors: True Stories of Children in the Holocaust by Allen Zullo

• A History of Judaism by Martin Goodman

• Europe Against the Jews, 1880-1945 by Gotz Aly

• How the West Became Antisemitic: Jews and the Formation of Europe, 800-1500 by Ivan G. Marcus

I’d also recommend they watch the documentaries: The Last Days, Frontline: Memory of the Camps and Hope in the Holy Land as well as the movies Shoah, Schindler’s List, The Devil’s Arithmetic, Exodus, A Woman Called Golda, and Above and Beyond. The groundbreaking miniseries Holocaust would be good as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Foster's avatar
Jane Foster
6h

I agree with you. But apart from voting for candidates we think will take a stand, what can individuals do? I'm sure you know that trying to have an intelligent discussion with one of these brain-dead zealots is impossible, possibly even dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture