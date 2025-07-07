The latest obscene acts of antisemitism across the West have made me mad. By mad, I mean incandescent. I am so fed up with Western governments’ feeble responses that a red haze has descended upon me.

In Melbourne, where I grew up but have not lived for almost all of my adult life, another synagogue has been set on fire and a Jewish restaurant has been attacked.

Australia is clearly lagging other nations in addressing this, which is nothing of which to be proud given that most other Western countries have been useless. These attacks comes after tens of thousands chanted “Death to the IDF” at Britain’s Glastonbury Music Festival, while antisemitism is rampaging across Europe and the US.

Antisemitism has surged since the Palestinian Jihadist terror group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering more than 1200 Israelis and taking 251 hostage. This means Western governments have had almost two years to tackle it.They have achieved nothing because their responses have been pathetic. Israel has remade the entire Middle East over the same period.

Jews have been hunted through the streets of Amsterdam and Berlin like Medieval pogroms never ended. Mobs have screamed for Jewish genocide in London, Toronto, and New York, all to the polite applause of "anti-racist" activists. Universities that would expel a student for a microaggression have suddenly discovered "nuance" when Jewish students are assaulted for being Jewish.

Politicians are still offering their usual cocktail of cowardice and euphemism. "We condemn all forms of hatred blah blah blah". Police stand by idly as Jews are targeted, lest they be accused of "over-policing marginalized communities." Universities host "dialogues" where Jewish students are told their fear is actually privilege in disguise, whatever that means. The media, eager to platform the latest blood libel, treats antisemitism as a debate topic rather than an existential threat.

Western governments’ failure to squash antisemitism is evident in the fact that synagogues need armed guards and bomb barriers, and that this has come to be regarded as normal. This is a damning indictment.

Responsibility goes beyond governments. It includes so-called leaders in academia, the media, the private sector, and almost anywhere else one cares to look.

This is not a failure of policy. It is a staggering failure of moral courage. If Western leaders had spines, intestinal fortitude, and principles, here is what they would do.

Share

They would begin by naming and defining this unique hate. Adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism should be the easiest decision any institution makes. Among many things, this definition makes denying Israel has a right to exist, that is that Jews have a right to self-determination, as antisemitic. It in no way hinders criticism of Israel. Debating this definition is a diversionary tactic Jew haters employ so that they can go on hating.

The modern Left's greatest rhetorical achievement has been convincing the world that antisemitism is just criticism of Israel, making Jews the only people who must answer for a foreign government’s actions. If you believe Jews alone among the world’s people have no right to self-determination, then you are an antisemite and can fuck right off.

The spectacle of universities and governments hemming and hawing over whether "From the river to the sea" constitutes hate speech has been contemptible. There is no "context" in which calling for the elimination of the world's only Jewish state is not antisemitic.

Then, and I know this is radical, they would enforce the law. Western governments boast about their robust hate crime laws, but their backbones turn to Jell-O when Jews are the victims.

A man who throws a rock through a mosque window would be arrested immediately. It would be front-page news. Politicians would make solemn speeches about so-called Islamophobia, which is not even a real thing. Jews are lucky to get a community outreach program when their synagogues are attacked, which is why they are under constant siege.

When authorities treat antisemitism as a lesser form of bigotry, one so vague that it warrants a definitional discussion, they ensure it flourishes.

The sight of Western cities permitting - no, facilitating - demonstrations where Hamas flags wave freely and chants of "Gas the Jews" and “By any means necessary” has been sickening. It would be unbelievable if it had not become a daily occurrence.

The excuses for this are as convincing as a faith healer.

"It's just a few bad actors.” Good. It should not be hard to arrest them then. Why is it taking years?

"We must protect free speech!" Yawn. It is Jews we must protect from people inciting genocide and attacks on Jews.

"They're just expressing frustration!". Ah yes, the timeless frustration that only Jewish blood can soothe. What utter gibberish.

Authorities should shut down marches the moment the first terrorist flag appears or at the first hint of incitement. Hit them hard and hit them fast. Rinse and repeat.

It is not just governments that have failed to deal with antisemitism. The academy has also become a sick joke. These institutions of so-called higher learning are quick to censure "harmful" language and "unsafe" ideas, yet they suddenly become free-speech absolutists when it comes to antisemitism.

Jewish students are harassed, assaulted, and excluded, while university administrators are blathering on about the need for "difficult conversations". These administrators are either antisemites, or cowards, or both. They should be held criminally responsible for aiding and abetting hate crimes.

Any university that cannot guarantee Jewish students the same protection afforded to every other minority should lose its funding. Immediately. No more taxpayer dollars for institutions that serve as incubators for Jew-hatred.

The private sector’s response has been equally unimpressive. The way social media companies have enabled antisemitism has been appalling, as is the way governments have allowed these companies to do so.

TikTok algorithms that push genocidal content to children? "We're looking into it."

YouTube monetizing Holocaust denial? "It's a complex issue."

Telegram channels coordinating attacks on Jews? "Free speech is important."

These companies should be fined into oblivion for every piece of antisemitic content they host, and their top executives should be held criminally responsible liable. Watch how quickly they find solutions when their profits and freedom are on the line.

Where are the CEOs cutting ties with universities that tolerate antisemitism? Where are the advertisers pulling campaigns from media outlets that platform blood libels? Why do the tech giants not de-platform antisemites with the same zeal they apply to "misgendering"?

We have banks that will freeze accounts over a politically incorrect tweet but happily process donations to Hamas-linked "charities." We have law firms representing pro-Hamas student groups pro bono. And we must not forget the consulting firms that preach diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense are advising clients how to distance themselves quietly from Jewish causes.

None of this speaks to societal or civilizational health. Antisemitism is a sign of a sick society. Historically, huge spikes in antisemitism precede major civilizational decline. It was true in Spain in 1492, true in Germany in the 1930s, true in the Arab world in 1948, and it is true now.

END THE EXCUSES

There must be no excuses. No more "but the Far Right!" distractions. No more "but colonialism!" justifications. No more "but Gaza!" deflections. Antisemitism is intolerable whether it comes wrapped in a keffiyeh or a MAGA hat, or any other deformed cultural affectation. The failure to tackle it is pusillanimous.

Let us address the issue that makes Western elites break out in nervous sweat - the fact that vast swathes of antisemitism come from Muslim communities. Where are the mass Muslim protests against Hamas? Where are the fatwas declaring Jew hatred un-Islamic? Where are imams preaching tolerance rather than Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud?

Mosques where hate is preached should be shuttered. Imams who call for violence or dehumanize Jews should be put in a small cell where they cannot radicalize others, or put on a very slow and rickety boat to somewhere else. Top of the list should be imams who condemn antisemitism in English, while preaching violence in Arabic.

Antisemitism is baked into Islam and is not going to disappear, so denying it is just a form of craven appeasement. If Far-Right extremists can be banned, then so can Islamic extremists. The refusal to do so is a capitulation to Medieval barbarism.

Far-Left bedlamites are the other great excuse makers. Progressives who would boycott a baker for refusing to bake a cake for a gay wedding suddenly become cultural relativists when it comes to Muslim antisemitism. "We must understand their pain!" they simper. That they would have Jewish children pay the price for that understanding offers insight into their lightless hearts.

The time for handwringing, pleas for "context", and empty condemnations is over. Either Western governments protect their Jews with the full force of law and society, or they surrender and admit they no longer believe in their own civilization’s values.

It is simple. Stand with the Jews, or stand with the barbarians.

Sharing our work on social media really helps. It is the best way to push content out of our echo chamber to where it is needed the most. Thank you. Share

https://holocaustremembrance.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IHRA-non-legally-binding-working-definition-of-antisemitism-1.pdf