How the West can tackle antisemitism
Antisemitism is out of control in most Western countries. Governments have responded pathetically. Here is what they need to do.
The latest obscene acts of antisemitism across the West have made me mad. By mad, I mean incandescent. I am so fed up with Western governments’ feeble responses that a red haze has descended upon me.
In Melbourne, where I grew up but have not lived for almost all of my adult life, another synagogue has been set on fire and a Jewish restaurant has been attacked.
Australia is clearly lagging other nations in addressing this, which is nothing of which to be proud given that most other Western countries have been useless. These attacks comes after tens of thousands chanted “Death to the IDF” at Britain’s Glastonbury Music Festival, while antisemitism is rampaging across Europe and the US.
Antisemitism has surged since the Palestinian Jihadist terror group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering more than 1200 Israelis and taking 251 hostage. This means Western governments have had almost two years to tackle it.They have achieved nothing because their responses have been pathetic. Israel has remade the entire Middle East over the same period.
Jews have been hunted through the streets of Amsterdam and Berlin like Medieval pogroms never ended. Mobs have screamed for Jewish genocide in London, Toronto, and New York, all to the polite applause of "anti-racist" activists. Universities that would expel a student for a microaggression have suddenly discovered "nuance" when Jewish students are assaulted for being Jewish.
Politicians are still offering their usual cocktail of cowardice and euphemism. "We condemn all forms of hatred blah blah blah". Police stand by idly as Jews are targeted, lest they be accused of "over-policing marginalized communities." Universities host "dialogues" where Jewish students are told their fear is actually privilege in disguise, whatever that means. The media, eager to platform the latest blood libel, treats antisemitism as a debate topic rather than an existential threat.
Western governments’ failure to squash antisemitism is evident in the fact that synagogues need armed guards and bomb barriers, and that this has come to be regarded as normal. This is a damning indictment.
Responsibility goes beyond governments. It includes so-called leaders in academia, the media, the private sector, and almost anywhere else one cares to look.
This is not a failure of policy. It is a staggering failure of moral courage. If Western leaders had spines, intestinal fortitude, and principles, here is what they would do.
They would begin by naming and defining this unique hate. Adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism should be the easiest decision any institution makes. Among many things, this definition makes denying Israel has a right to exist, that is that Jews have a right to self-determination, as antisemitic.1 It in no way hinders criticism of Israel. Debating this definition is a diversionary tactic Jew haters employ so that they can go on hating.
The modern Left's greatest rhetorical achievement has been convincing the world that antisemitism is just criticism of Israel, making Jews the only people who must answer for a foreign government’s actions. If you believe Jews alone among the world’s people have no right to self-determination, then you are an antisemite and can fuck right off.
The spectacle of universities and governments hemming and hawing over whether "From the river to the sea" constitutes hate speech has been contemptible. There is no "context" in which calling for the elimination of the world's only Jewish state is not antisemitic.
Then, and I know this is radical, they would enforce the law. Western governments boast about their robust hate crime laws, but their backbones turn to Jell-O when Jews are the victims.
A man who throws a rock through a mosque window would be arrested immediately. It would be front-page news. Politicians would make solemn speeches about so-called Islamophobia, which is not even a real thing. Jews are lucky to get a community outreach program when their synagogues are attacked, which is why they are under constant siege.
When authorities treat antisemitism as a lesser form of bigotry, one so vague that it warrants a definitional discussion, they ensure it flourishes.
The sight of Western cities permitting - no, facilitating - demonstrations where Hamas flags wave freely and chants of "Gas the Jews" and “By any means necessary” has been sickening. It would be unbelievable if it had not become a daily occurrence.
The excuses for this are as convincing as a faith healer.
"It's just a few bad actors.” Good. It should not be hard to arrest them then. Why is it taking years?
"We must protect free speech!" Yawn. It is Jews we must protect from people inciting genocide and attacks on Jews.
"They're just expressing frustration!". Ah yes, the timeless frustration that only Jewish blood can soothe. What utter gibberish.
Authorities should shut down marches the moment the first terrorist flag appears or at the first hint of incitement. Hit them hard and hit them fast. Rinse and repeat.
It is not just governments that have failed to deal with antisemitism. The academy has also become a sick joke. These institutions of so-called higher learning are quick to censure "harmful" language and "unsafe" ideas, yet they suddenly become free-speech absolutists when it comes to antisemitism.
Jewish students are harassed, assaulted, and excluded, while university administrators are blathering on about the need for "difficult conversations". These administrators are either antisemites, or cowards, or both. They should be held criminally responsible for aiding and abetting hate crimes.
Any university that cannot guarantee Jewish students the same protection afforded to every other minority should lose its funding. Immediately. No more taxpayer dollars for institutions that serve as incubators for Jew-hatred.
The private sector’s response has been equally unimpressive. The way social media companies have enabled antisemitism has been appalling, as is the way governments have allowed these companies to do so.
TikTok algorithms that push genocidal content to children? "We're looking into it."
YouTube monetizing Holocaust denial? "It's a complex issue."
Telegram channels coordinating attacks on Jews? "Free speech is important."
These companies should be fined into oblivion for every piece of antisemitic content they host, and their top executives should be held criminally responsible liable. Watch how quickly they find solutions when their profits and freedom are on the line.
Where are the CEOs cutting ties with universities that tolerate antisemitism? Where are the advertisers pulling campaigns from media outlets that platform blood libels? Why do the tech giants not de-platform antisemites with the same zeal they apply to "misgendering"?
We have banks that will freeze accounts over a politically incorrect tweet but happily process donations to Hamas-linked "charities." We have law firms representing pro-Hamas student groups pro bono. And we must not forget the consulting firms that preach diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense are advising clients how to distance themselves quietly from Jewish causes.
None of this speaks to societal or civilizational health. Antisemitism is a sign of a sick society. Historically, huge spikes in antisemitism precede major civilizational decline. It was true in Spain in 1492, true in Germany in the 1930s, true in the Arab world in 1948, and it is true now.
END THE EXCUSES
There must be no excuses. No more "but the Far Right!" distractions. No more "but colonialism!" justifications. No more "but Gaza!" deflections. Antisemitism is intolerable whether it comes wrapped in a keffiyeh or a MAGA hat, or any other deformed cultural affectation. The failure to tackle it is pusillanimous.
Let us address the issue that makes Western elites break out in nervous sweat - the fact that vast swathes of antisemitism come from Muslim communities. Where are the mass Muslim protests against Hamas? Where are the fatwas declaring Jew hatred un-Islamic? Where are imams preaching tolerance rather than Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahud?
Mosques where hate is preached should be shuttered. Imams who call for violence or dehumanize Jews should be put in a small cell where they cannot radicalize others, or put on a very slow and rickety boat to somewhere else. Top of the list should be imams who condemn antisemitism in English, while preaching violence in Arabic.
Antisemitism is baked into Islam and is not going to disappear, so denying it is just a form of craven appeasement. If Far-Right extremists can be banned, then so can Islamic extremists. The refusal to do so is a capitulation to Medieval barbarism.
Far-Left bedlamites are the other great excuse makers. Progressives who would boycott a baker for refusing to bake a cake for a gay wedding suddenly become cultural relativists when it comes to Muslim antisemitism. "We must understand their pain!" they simper. That they would have Jewish children pay the price for that understanding offers insight into their lightless hearts.
The time for handwringing, pleas for "context", and empty condemnations is over. Either Western governments protect their Jews with the full force of law and society, or they surrender and admit they no longer believe in their own civilization’s values.
It is simple. Stand with the Jews, or stand with the barbarians.
Thank you, Nacham! All this needed to be said! Other than the United States under the Trump administration, every other western country is doing a very poor job fighting antisemitism in their respective societies. This must change and it can no longer be ignored. I think all the solutions you provided are spot-on. I would like to add some of my own if I might. I think first off, western countries need to start seeing the clear link between antisemitism and mass immigration from the third world. A Comprehensive Immigration Reform bill must be passed in every western country. Here would be my suggestions:
• Place common sense restrictions on how many legal immigrants can come in per year.
• Switch your focus to high-skilled labor to get the best and the brightest from each country and those who are most likely to assimilate.
• Deport any immigrant or migrant who can’t accept Jewish life in the West.
• Mass deportations of illegal immigrants.
• Narrow the criteria for who can claim asylum in your country.
• Build a border fence and put your military on the border.
• Push assimilation and patriotism to newcomers.
• Have them take classes to learn about the culture, values and laws of their host country.
• Radical Islamists who break the law or directly incite violence will be deported.
• Mosques that preach radicalism or antisemitism will be shuttered.
• Direct your countries’ navies to patrol for illegal immigrants.
• A must be a requirement for citizenship in every western country that any new arrivals recognize Israel’s right to exist.
I would also propose:
• Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Hamas protests will be regulated.
• All no-go zones will be stormed by the police and military.
• No-go zones will be gentrified and integrated with non-Muslims.
• Every Western country will sign defense pacts with Israel.
• Quadruple the police presence in Jewish neighborhoods.
• Every western country will create a department that specifically deals with antisemitism, which will collect data and offer solutions staffed by experts.
• Holocaust education will be mandatory in all public schools in the West.
• All new arrivals will be required to learn about the Holocaust and take a trip to Auschwitz to see it for themselves.
• All political parties in Europe across the political spectrum will affirm their commitment to Israel.
• All western nations will defund UNRWA and send humanitarian aid to Palestinians through churches and charities instead.
• All western nations will pass a resolution immediately calling for Hamas to lay down their arms, release the hostages and go into exile.
I think western leaders need some education about Jewish and Israeli history as they are obviously quite ignorant so here’s some resources for them:
• Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn by Daniel Gordis
• Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth by Noa Tishby
• When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know by Doron Spielman
• A History of the Jews by Paul Johnson
• The Holocaust: A New History by Laurence Rees
• Survivors: True Stories of Children in the Holocaust by Allen Zullo
• A History of Judaism by Martin Goodman
• Europe Against the Jews, 1880-1945 by Gotz Aly
• How the West Became Antisemitic: Jews and the Formation of Europe, 800-1500 by Ivan G. Marcus
I’d also recommend they watch the documentaries: The Last Days, Frontline: Memory of the Camps and Hope in the Holy Land as well as the movies Shoah, Schindler’s List, The Devil’s Arithmetic, Exodus, A Woman Called Golda, and Above and Beyond. The groundbreaking miniseries Holocaust would be good as well.
I agree with you. But apart from voting for candidates we think will take a stand, what can individuals do? I'm sure you know that trying to have an intelligent discussion with one of these brain-dead zealots is impossible, possibly even dangerous.