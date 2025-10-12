Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will host a peace summit in Gaza this week.

There are moments in history when moral and strategic clarity align, and those who possess both reshape the world. The ceasefire and hostage release deal brokered in Sharm el-Sheikh is one such moment — not because it resolves all grievances, but because it reveals who still matters in the Middle East and who does not.

As crowds danced in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square and in Gaza’s streets upon learning that Israel and Hamas had reached a deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were also smiling.

Israel achieved what its critics swore was impossible — the near-total defeat of Hamas and the return of its hostages. Trump, for his part, proved that embracing Israel, rather than isolating it, was the way to influence the Jewish state.

While these two countries bask in their achievement, Europe and its ideological satellites — Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom — stood outside history’s room; irrelevant, ignored, and deservedly so.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are now flying into Cairo to attend a peace summit that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump will host and which leaders from more than 20 countries will attend. These are transparently desperate attempts to appear relevant when, in truth, they are nobodies going nowhere and who have contributed nothing.

France, naturally, was the first to humiliate itself. Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state in the middle of a war that Hamas launched was staggeringly vain — a sanctimonious pantomime meant to flaunt virtue but achieve nothing.

Half of Europe followed. The UK, Canada and Australia soon joined, rushing to prove their credentials in the morally confused club of liberal democracies that do not know right from wrong or how to exercise effective foreign policy. London, Ottawa and Canberra, addicted to the narcotic of virtue theater, convinced themselves they were shaping the peace process. They were not even in the building, never mind the room.

When the Sharm el-Sheikh talks concluded, none of those Western nations had had any role. They were neither courted nor consulted. The nations that had recognized a fictional Palestine could not even influence the fate of a real Gaza. Their foreign ministries issued press releases as the world moved on without them.

Meanwhile, Trump, Netanyahu, and their Muslim interlocutors — Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey — redrew the diplomatic map.

France had spent the past six months planning a major international conference on a two-state solution, imagining itself as the world’s moral conscience. Its initiative now survives only as a footnote in the obituary of Western influence.