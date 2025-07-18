Defeating Jihadism is essential if rebuilding Gaza is to be a success.

This is a considerably expanded version of our essay titled How to Deradicalize Gaza, which was published on July 31, 2024. It explores deradicalization approaches adopted in five very different countries.

Mainstream media is focused on Israel’s diplomatic isolation, but the real story is not how upset Western leaders are with the Jewish state, but how pragmatic key Arab ones are.

Diplomacy takes place behind closed doors more than on the floor of the ineffectual United Nations. While Western leaders are having performative seizures, modernizing Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are talking a different game. They may be dismayed at the death toll in the Israel-Gaza War, but they have told Israel clearly that they would like to see Hamas destroyed, and that they will help rebuild Gaza after the war, including financing it.

It has hardly been remarked upon, but Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy is now more modern, moderate, and forward-looking than the Dominion of Canada, the Republic of Ireland, the Federative Republic of Brazil, and the Failed State of South Africa.

Beyond dollars, the biggest contribution Muslim countries have to make is helping to deradicalize Gaza. Support from other countries with relevant experience will be needed, too. Deradicalization could usher in the most important change needed for a political solution - a Palestinian willingness to live with Jews.

Israel has no idea how to deradicalize a Sunni country, and the Palestinians cannot do it themselves because they are the ones radicalized. Education systems will need to be overhauled to end the Islamist indoctrination of children. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) can offer nothing, as its expertise is in radicalizing children. As a supporter, funder, and facilitator of terror, UNRWA can have no role in post-war Gaza. However, here are five very different countries that have deradicalization experience and can play a positive role: Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Singapore, Indonesia, and Morocco.

The Saudi Approach

Saudi Arabia is the big one. As the birthplace of Islam and home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia’s credentials are second to none. It has also undertaken at home the biggest deradicalization program since the de-Nazification of Germany after World War Two. Tens of thousands of people have been through it since it and authorities have been constantly refining it.

Saudi Arabia has a unique experience because it was its mosques that exported radical Wahhabism around the globe, inspiring groups such as Al-Qaeda, which led to the 9-11 attacks in New York and Washington, and terror attacks in the Saudi capital of Riyadh itself.